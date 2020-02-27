The 20 best comedy specials on Netflix, according to audiences

caption Dave Chappelle’s “Sticks and Stones” was the most-viewed comedy special in 2019, according to Netflix data. source Netflix

Comedy specials have become hugely popular with Netflix viewers, with millions streaming comedians like John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, and others.

But with more than 200 stand-up comedy specials distributed by Netflix, how do you begin to know which ones are worth your time?

Insider ranked Netflix’s comedy specials according to how popular they are with your fellow viewers. We looked at audience-approval scores on Rotten Tomatoes to narrow down the top 20.

Take a look at the specials that topped the charts.

John Mulaney’s “The Comeback Kid”

caption John Mulaney at Clusterfest in San Francisco, 2019. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 100% positive

In “The Comeback Kid,” Mulaney talks about “being a newlywed, working as a temp, house shopping with realtors, being an altar boy, and the night he met Bill Clinton.”

David Sims of The Atlantic said, “It’s a reminder of everything that makes Mulaney so singular: storytelling rich with well-observed details, delivered with the confidence of someone decades older than 33.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Jim Gaffigan’s “Mr. Universe”

caption Jim Gaffigan. source Jim Gaffigan YouTube Channel

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 100% positive

In “Mr. Universe,” Gaffigan talks mostly about his family, growing up Catholic, his wife, fast food, and how pale he is. He also performs in a high-pitched voice to act as the easily offended audience member.

Find it on Netflix here.

Anthony Jeselnik’s “Thoughts and Prayers”

caption Anthony Jeselnik. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 100% positive

Jeselnik’s “Thoughts and Prayers” also received a 100% positive score from critics.

Rotten Tomatoes says that in the special, “No one’s safe, nothing’s off limits – children, women, sex offenders, nuns, starving puppies, not even Eric Clapton.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Dave Chappelle’s “Sticks and Stones”

caption Dave Chappelle. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 96% positive

Dave Chappelle was paid $60 million by Netflix in 2016 for five comedy specials, which included “Sticks and Stones.”

Though highly popular with audiences, receiving a 99% fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes audiences, critics were overall displeased with this special.

“Sticks and Stones” has just a 35% fresh score from critics, who cited jokes about R. Kelly abuse allegations and the LGBT community to be in poor taste.

Hannah Giorgis of The Atlantic said, “Sticks and Stones registers as a temper tantrum, the product of a man who wants it all – money, fame, influence- without much having to answer to anyone.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Bill Burr’s “I’m sorry you feel that way”

caption Burr on Jimmy Kimmel. source Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 96% positive

It also received a 100% positive rating from critics.

Ben Williams of Time Out said, “No one does an angry rant quite like this vein-popping 47-year-old. This slick special combines a touch of class with Burr’s vitriolic rage and unfiltered, uninformed opinions, and it’s a wonderful juxtaposition.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Bill Burr’s “Paper Tiger”

caption Bill Burr at the Ice House Comedy Club in 2018. source Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 96% positive

Critics gave “Paper Tiger” an 86% fresh score, while viewers gave it a 96% positive rating.

The special mainly takes on Burr‘s issues with the modern world, and what makes him angry about life today.

Kathryn VanArendonk of New York Magazine/Vulture said, “Aside from the opening several minutes, Burr’s whole set is like that: thoughtful, surprising, introspective. He keeps yelling, of course.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Adam Sandler’s “100% Fresh”

caption Sandler at Saturday Night Live. source Screenshot via SNL

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 91% positive

“100% Fresh” shows Sandler going back to his roots, with songs, jokes and stories all weaved into one.

Erik Abriss of the New York Magazine/Vulture said, “Look, there’s no need to overintellectualize Sandler’s humor. He wouldn’t want you to, either. But there’s something blissful to be found in his idiot-savant indifference.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Joe Rogan’s “Strange Times”

caption Rogan at the Ice House Comedy Club. source Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 89% positive

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Rogan‘s special talks about “contemporary American culture, marijuana laws, vegans, cats, the sport of professional wrestling, and other topics during his stand-up show in Boston.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Ricky Gervais’ “Humanity”

caption Ricky Gervais. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 88% positive

In typical fashion, British comedian Ricky Gervais uses his special to make fun of aging, Americans, kids, and many other facts of life.

John Doyle of the Globe and Mail said, “His gift for obscenity is authentic and sometimes breathtaking, and he’s an equal-opportunity satirist. He can make everyone uneasy and sometimes that’s the most necessary, incendiary kind of comedy.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Bo Burnham’s “Make Happy”

caption Bo Burnham. source Lauren Chelsea/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 87% positive

Burnham’s “Make Happy” also has 100% positive Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews.

The special talks about his life experience, and is full of self-deprecating humor and his own original music.

John Hugar of AV Club said, “Burnham is a skilled comic and his combination of rapid-fire songwriting and meaty observations about modern life are captivating.”

Find it on Netflix here.

John Mulaney’s “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City”

caption John Mulaney at Clusterfest in San Francisco, 2019. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 87% positive

Mulaney‘s special consists of jokes about his childhood, growing up, and the things he doesn’t like about the modern world.

Erik Abriss of New York Magazine/Vulture said, “Mulaney’s gift is his ability to avoid being mechanical or stiff, as his showmanship and modulated mischievousness add an intoxicating layer of looseness to his set. The guy is just infuriatingly good.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Hasan Minhaj’s “Homecoming King”

caption Minhaj discussing “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”. source Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 86% positive

Minhaj, of “The Daily Show,” uses his special to talk about his experience as a Muslim American, as Minhaj riffs on racism, immigrant parents, prom night horrors, and more.

Alison de Souza of the Straits Times said, “The centrepiece for Minhaj is a truly astonishing and bittersweet tale about his prom that is alone worth the price of admission.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Neal Brennan’s “3 Mics”

caption Neal Brennan. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 80% positive

Brennan’s special “3 Mics” got a 100% positive score from Rotten Tomatoes critics.

A co-creator of “Chappelle’s Show,”Brennan is full of quick one-liners and soul-baring comedy.

Ashley Hoffman of Time magazine said, “You’ll laugh if: You’re up for a rollercoaster ride in the hands of a man who’s not trying to be funny but is hilarious, and isn’t trying to depress you, but might.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Mike Birbiglia’s “Thank God for Jokes”

caption Mike Birbiglia in his film, “Sleepwalk with Me”. source IFC via YouTube

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 78% positive

Birbiglia‘s special is popular with both critics and audiences, getting a 100% rating from critics and 78% from audiences.

“Thank God For Jokes” talks about puppets, being late, and the problems you deal with when you’re funny.

Brian Welk of TheWrap said, “No one is better at constructing hilarious, personal, soul-searching monologues of insecurity and Catholic guilt than Mike Birbiglia.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Tom Segura’s “Disgraceful”

caption Tom Segura performing on tour. source Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 78% positive

Tom Segura‘s “Disgraceful” was another special that got a 100% positive rating from critics. Rotten Tomatoes says he “calls it like he sees it as he reflects on the meaning of life, the different ways that fast food chains shame you, and why having a baby is the most selfish thing you can do.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Jerry Seinfeld’s “Jerry Before Seinfeld”

caption Jerry Seinfeld. source Phil McCarten/Reuters

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 76% positive

Comedy powerhouse Jerry Seinfeld returns to standup for his special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” He returned to his comedy roots with the same type of jokes that popularized him decades ago.

Dave Bianculli of NPR said, “It’s the best kind of minimalist comedy television. Just a comic, a mic, a stage and an audience.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Ali Wong’s “Baby Cobra”

caption Wong at the premiere of Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe” in 2019. source Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 76% positive

Another special by Wong, “Hard Knock Wife,” received a 67% fresh rating from audiences.

Wong speaks on the challenges of motherhood and balancing children with her career.

Isaac Kozell of Vulture wrote, “Ali Wong’s Baby Cobra rises above the crowded surface, due in part to her sharp, fearless writing, and also because she recorded the set while seven months pregnant.”

Find “Baby Cobra” on Netflix here.

Aziz Ansari’s “Right Now”

caption Aziz Ansari addressed the Babe.net scandal in his new Netflix stand-up special “Right Now.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 74% positive

“Right Now” is slightly more popular with critics, receiving a 86% fresh score.

The special takes on Ansari’s personal insights and ideas about “wokeness” in the modern age, as well as his response to his Babe.net scandal.

Jason Zinoman of the New York Times said: “By framing the new special around his personal story, and also trimming and refining some weak spots, his act now coheres, taking on a new force and clarity, one that represents his finest, boldest, and probably most polarizing work.”

Find it on Netflix here.

Iliza Shlesinger’s “Elder Millennial”

caption Iliza Shlesinger. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 71% positive

Iliza Shlesinger‘s special, “Elder Millennial,” talks about her life experiences and what it’s like to be a woman at 35.

Ten years ago, Shlesinger won NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” becoming the youngest person to ever win the show.

Find it on Netflix here.

Tig Notaro’s “Happy To Be Here”

caption Tig Notaro at the Time 100 Health Summit in 2019. source Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating: 70% positive

Notaro speaks on marriage, parenting, and what it’s like to be invited to one of Ellen DeGeneres’ parties.

Sean L. McCarthy of Decider said, “Regardless of whether you can guess the ending, the sheer joy and delight on Notaro’s face in the end will tickle you as much as it does her.”

Find it on Netflix here.