The best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories right now — including $40 off ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’

caption The Nintendo Switch debuted in March 2017, while the smaller Switch Lite was released in September 2019. source Nintendo

Both the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite have been hard to find online as they continue to explode in popularity, but we’ve been keeping an eye on the best deals for Switch consoles, games, and accessories.

We’ll update this list regularly with the top Nintendo Switch deals as new discounts are announced.

Right now, “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” is on sale for just $19.99 – that’s $40 off the game’s original price.

The Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling video game console on the planet since its release in March 2017, and it’s become one of the hottest products of 2020 as people look for ways to entertain themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nintendo Switch sales doubled in March 2020 compared to March 2019, and even surpassed the number of consoles sold during the Switch’s first month in March 2017, according to data from the NPD Group.

Nintendo’s $300 hybrid console offers many of the most popular games on the market in a portable package, with the option to connect the Switch to a larger television or home entertainment system. The $200 Switch Lite is smaller and can’t connect to your TV, but it’s still a popular pick for parents who want an affordable alternative to the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and gamers who want a second console.

Switch exclusive titles include iconic Nintendo franchises like “Super Mario,” “Pokémon” and “The Legend of Zelda.” The latest Nintendo exclusive, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” was the best-selling game of March 2020 and is already the top selling game in the series.

Below, we’ve collected the best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, exclusive games, and accessories. These discounts should all come in handy whether you’re looking to buy a Switch for the first time, building your library of games, or trying to find the cheapest price on a Switch peripheral.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals for May 2020:

Best deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles

The Nintendo Switch can be connected to a TV for high-definition gameplay, or taken on-the-go as a portable console. Furthermore, the Switch’s controls can be separated from the console and used as two separate controllers called Joy-Cons. Unfortunately, stock for the standard Switch remains low at many retailers. We’ll update this section with more Switch purchase options and deals as stores start adding more inventory.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only version of the console that lacks the original Switch’s removable controllers and ability to connect to a larger television. The Switch Lite appeals to gamers who may already own a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and want to play games with a similar level of quality while they’re traveling. Parents may also be more willing to invest in a handheld console at a lower price point when introducing their children to gaming.

The Nintendo Switch Lite comes in four colors (coral, turquoise, grey and yellow). There haven’t been many deals that drop the Switch Lite’s price below its standard retail price of $199.99. Even packaged deals, like Gamestop’s “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” bundle, cost the same as buying a Switch Lite and the game separately.

With that said, several of these bundles are currently in stock at GameStop, and they can provide a convenient way to purchase the console with one of several popular games.

Best deals on Nintendo Switch games

caption Nintendo’s multiplayer shooter “Splatoon” debuted on the Wii U in 2015.

Though the Nintendo Switch has only been around for three years, there are already more than 2,300 games available for the console. Deals on Nintendo franchises, like “Super Mario,” “Pokémon” and “The Legend of Zelda,” are relatively rare, but “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is actually on sale for about $10 off its regular price right now through Target.

You can also find plenty of other fun Switch games on sale at popular retailers or from the Nintendo eShop, the console’s home for digital releases.

Best deals on Nintendo Switch controllers

caption The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the official alternative to the Switch’s built-in Joy-Cons.

Though the Switch’s Joy-Cons give players access to two controllers at all times, some gamers prefer the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, which more closely resembles a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller.

Nintendo also sells spare Joy-Cons with multiple color options for Switch owners who want to add some additional flair and an extra set of motion controllers for multiplayer games. However, Joy-Cons have been out of stock at most major retailers amid the coronavirus pandemic, with online stores charging prices well above their normal price of $79.99.

Though there are no current discounts available on Nintendo’s first-party controllers, Joy-Cons are in stock right now for their regular price at Best Buy. Meanwhile, the PowerA GameCube style controller is currently $13 off at Amazon. We’ll update this section with more controller deals as they are announced.

Best Deals on on Nintendo Switch accessories

As a portable console with replaceable controllers, the Switch has no shortage of accessories. The most important addition you can make is a MicroSD card, which can expand the Switch’s initial 32GB of storage to more than 250GB for about the same price as a new game.

If you plan on taking your Switch on the go, it’s probably a good idea to pick up a basic case with space for extra game cartridges too. The Switch is fairly durable so you don’t need to spend a ton protecting it.