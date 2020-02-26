RANKED: The 18 best beaches in the world where you can be completely naked

- source
- Lukasz Janyst/Shutterstock
- From Spain to the US, the best nudist beaches around the world aren’t just designated spaces where you can sunbathe naked.
- Globehunters considered different factors including average summer temperature and local Airbnb prices to determine the top beaches where visitors can go nude.
- The booking comparison site then gave each nudist beach a score out of 100, and ranked the top 18 locations around the world.
Booking comparison site Globehunters has rounded up the best beaches in the world for nudists to enjoy a “nakation” in as much peace and comfort as possible.
There are a lot of pros to sunbathing in your birthday suit – no tan lines, no splashing out on new swimwear, and it seems like a liberating experience.
Globehunters ranked the best beaches to be naked by looking at six different factors – average summer temperature, summer sunshine hours, summer UV score, LGBTQ+ danger index, safety index score, and average Airbnb daily rate – to find an overall rating out of 100.
The higher the number scored for each one of these (with the exception of the average Airbnb daily rate and summer UV score) the better the beach.
From the US to Greece and Croatia, here are the 18 best beaches around the world to go completely nude.
18. Cap d’Agde Beach — Hérault, France
- source
- Eileen Kumpf/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 22.3°C (72.14°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 10
Summer UV score: 7.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 287
Safety index score: 48.41
Average Airbnb daily rate: £83 ($108)
Overall Score: 66.37/100
17. Kordovan Beach — Hvar, Croatia
- source
- Pascal Vosicki/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 23.7°C (74.66°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 10.3
Summer UV score: 7.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 144
Safety index score: 65.55
Average Airbnb daily rate: £104 ($135.16)
Overall Score: 66.43/100
16. Patara Beach — Gelemiş, Turkey
- source
- muratart/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 27.0°C (80.6°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 12.3
Summer UV score: 10.3
LGBTQ+ danger index: 23
Safety index score: 76.36
Average Airbnb daily rate: £75 ($97)
Overall Score: 67.21/100
15. Filaki Beach — Crete, Greece
- source
- Banet/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 25.0°C (77.0°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 12
Summer UV score: 10.3
LGBTQ+ danger index: 125
Safety index score: 80.46
Average Airbnb daily rate: £109 ($141.65)
Overall Score: 67.56/100
14. Lecciona Beach — Tuscany, Italy
- source
- federico neri/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 23.7°C (74.66°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 12
Summer UV score: 7.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 102
Safety index score: 62.59
Average Airbnb daily rate: £107 ($139)
Overall Score: 67.75/100
13. Wreck Beach — British Columbia, Canada
- source
- pr2is/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 16.7°C (62.06°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 11.3
Summer UV score: 6.3
LGBTQ+ danger index: 309
Safety index score: 63.78
Average Airbnb daily rate: £142 ($185)
Overall Score: 68/100
12. Hippie Hollow — Texas, US
Average summer temperature: 29.0°C (84.2°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 12.7
Summer UV score: 10.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 187
Safety index score: 64.46
Average Airbnb daily rate: £199 ($258)
Overall Score: 68.22/100
11. Mont Rose Beach — Marseille, France
- source
- @thomasdoustaly/Instagram
Average summer temperature: 23.0°C (73.4°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 11
Summer UV score: 7.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 287
Safety index score: 43.04
Average Airbnb daily rate: £73 ($95)
Overall Score: 68.46/100
10. Plakias Beach — Crete, Greece
- source
- leoks/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 24.7°C (76.46°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 11.3
Summer UV score: 9.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 125
Safety index score: 85.69
Average Airbnb daily rate: £101 ($131)
Overall Score: 68.75/100
9. Red Beach — Santorini, Greece
- source
- cge2010/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 25.3°C (77.54°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 13.3
Summer UV score: 9.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 125
Safety index score: 92.05
Average Airbnb daily rate: £239 ($311)
Overall Score: 70.21/100
8. Praia de Bela Vista — Lisbon, Portugal
- source
- @martinsolorzano/Instagram
Average summer temperature: 22.7°C (72.86°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 10.3
Summer UV score: 8.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 306
Safety index score: 72.42
Average Airbnb daily rate: £96 ($125)
Overall Score: 70.50/100
7. Playa El Torn — Tarragona, Spain
- source
- @carlos.royo.775/Instagram
Average summer temperature: 23.7°C (74.66°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 10
Summer UV score: 8.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 279
Safety index score: 76.11
Average Airbnb daily rate: £102 ($133)
Overall Score: 70.53/100
6. Praia das Adegas — Algarve, Portugal
- source
- Olga Koberidze/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 23.3°C (73.94°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 10
Summer UV score: 9
LGBTQ+ danger index: 306
Safety index score: 79.04
Average Airbnb daily rate: £112 ($146)
Overall Score: 70.61/100
5. Platja des Cavallet — Ibiza, Spain
- source
- nito/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 24.3°C (75.74°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 13.0
Summer UV score: 8.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 279
Safety index score: 48.78
Average Airbnb daily rate: £100 ($130)
Overall Score: 71.86/100
4. Sovinje — Island of Pašman, Croatia
- source
- @theadultway/Instagram
Average summer temperature: 24°C (75.2°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 12.7
Summer UV score: 7.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 144
Safety index score: 65.63
Average Airbnb daily rate: £72 ($94)
Overall Score: 72.97/100
3. Ilha Deserta — Faro, Portugal
Average summer temperature: 23.0°C (73.4°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 12
Summer UV score: 9
LGBTQ+ danger index: 306
Safety index score: 70.07
Average Airbnb daily rate: £99 ($129)
Overall Score: 73.04/100
2. Punta Križ — Rovinj, Croatia
- source
- @spela.vicic/Instagram
Average summer temperature: 23.3°C (73.96°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 12.3
Summer UV score: 7.7
LGBTQ+ danger index: 144
Safety index score: 78.31
Average Airbnb daily rate: £87 ($113)
Overall Score: 73.72/100
1. Playa de Bolonia — Andalucia, Spain
- source
- Lukasz Janyst/Shutterstock
Average summer temperature: 24°C (75.2°F)
Summer sunshine hours: 13.3
Summer UV score: 9.3
LGBTQ+ danger index: 279
Safety index score: 72.49
Average Airbnb daily rate: £99 ($129)
Overall Score: 75.79/100
