7 cheap online classes to help you land your next job – from writing cover letters to negotiating salaries

Applying to jobs can feel like an opaque process. You rework your cover letter and shoot an application out into the ether online without knowing much else.

Just like any other skill, you can get better at applying to – and getting offers from – the right jobs.

Cheap online classes can give you instant access to the expertise, expert advice, and feedback that you need to become a competitive applicant and be more in control of the job hunting process.

Not every job search results in being filled with its best-fitting candidate.

If employers aren’t seeing your application, or your resume isn’t accurately matching and highlighting your skills to the job requirements or translated into the terminology used in the field, you may be getting overlooked.

But you have more agency in the process than you might imagine – far beyond just reworking the minute details of your resume and cover letter, surfing job postings online, and sending your application and its hours of work into a black hole.

If you want to get hired for a new role, or want to feel more in control of an often faceless process, you should be putting forth some effort to approach the system strategically. LinkedIn issues reports on both hard skills and soft skills that correlate with job offers, and cheap online classes can give you instant access to the expertise, expert advice, and feedback that you need to become a competitive applicant.

Below, you’ll find highly-rated online courses that can break down and advise on each step of the job application process, from reworking your cover letter to using industry jargon to negotiating salaries.

Writing or updating your cover letter

Researching and identifying the right companies to apply to

Networking with LinkedIn

Applying competitively

Excelling and standing out in the interview process

Negotiating a new salary offer