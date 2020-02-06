The best pet-friendly hotels in the US

source Trip Advisor/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

More and more boutique and high-end hotels are making it easy to overnight with four-legged friends with pet-friendly features that provide a welcome alternative to chain motels.

Many hotels in the US are promoting perks that include plush pet beds, fresh-baked dog treats, in-house dog parks, and even “yappy” hours.

We chose top pet-friendly hotels based on factors including our own experience, a close examination of the pet programs offered, as well as reviews and rankings on Trip Advisor, Booking.com and BringFido.com. Hotels are affordable but high end, with low season price points under $315 nightly.

The best journeys are those where a loved one is along for the ride. But when that loved one has four legs and a whole lot of fur, it can be a challenge just finding a place to stay that loves your pet as much as you.

Over my last decade as a professional dog trainer, I’ve had a variety of experiences with pet-friendly motels, which provide clean rooms at a reasonable price, but are a far cry from the kind of luxurious stays that make vacations special.

Luckily a lot has changed in the hotel landscape in recent years as properties across the US have begun to not just welcome pets but to offer them perks of their own, with dog-friendly “yappy hours,” plush dog beds, and fresh-baked treats, among other amenities. Moonlighting as a travel writer over the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to get up close and personal with various pet programs at hotels from California to Maine.

Some of my favorite pet-friendly stays have made this list, while others I’ve selected from careful research examining pet programs at hotels that are well-reviewed by Trip Advisor, Booking.com, and BringFido.com, an online travel advisor for the furry kind.

These are locations your pet will love exploring, including tranquil mountains and vibrant city streets, and are sure to make both you and your pets feel at home without exceeding your travel budget.

Keep reading to discover some of the best pet-friendly hotels, sorted by price from low to high.

Adobe and Pines Inn in Taos, NM

This Taos bed and breakfast steeped in Southwestern style is listed among Trip Advisor‘s rare five-star properties and with good reason. At the Adobe and Pines Inn, rest and relaxation are intended for all guests – pets included. The historic hacienda (which dates back to the 1830s) is surrounded by lush hammock-strung gardens, an outdoor fire ring, and a meditative labyrinth.

Whether you’re breakfasting in the courtyard or stargazing from your private deck, your pet will never have to leave your side. That is unless they want to. Like the owner’s pets, well-behaved pups can explore the grounds off-leash (under supervision). Further afield, find dog-friendly hiking trails, including the mile-long out-and-back to the picturesque, riverside Manby Hot Springs.

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros: This dreamy adobe getaway is surrounded by lush courtyards and gardens for maximum relaxation and dog-friendly hiking trails for maximum adventure.

Cons: There is a $25 per pet fee, and dogs must be crated when left alone in the room.

1886 Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

High above the Victorian Village of Eureka Springs in the Ozark Mountains looms this historic Arkansas resort. Perhaps the South’s most famous haunted hotel, the 1886 Crescent welcomes dogs and cats, perhaps for added protection against the property’s ghostly residents.

In addition to its otherworldly pedigree, the Crescent is a friendly mountain retreat chock full of outdoor adventure. There is a bucolic 1.4-mile loop trail that begins and ends at the hotel’s door, and more challenging dog-friendly hiking trails are located just a few miles away.

A five minute walk from the hotel, the Eureka Springs Bark Park gives dogs of all sizes (small and large pups are separated) the chance to socialize. Back on the grounds of the Crescent, pups can cheer on their bocce balling, disco golfing, fireside wine-sipping guardians at the new outdoor Frisco Sporting Club.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros: A Victorian-era resort where pets can explore the Ozark Mountains by day and protect their guardians against the hotel’s haunted residents by night.

Cons: There are no specific pet-friendly in-room amenities, and there is a $35 per pet, per night fee.

Virgin Hotels Chicago in Chicago, IL

I’m a big fan of Virgin’s hip-but-quirky hotels and the Chicago property earns top pet-friendly marks for not charging an extra fee for four-legged guests. It’s also one of our top overall hotels in Chicago.

Located steps from the Magnificent Mile and Lake Michigan, Chicago’s sophisticated Virgin Hotel is decked in whimsical touches like the porcelain pups that keep watch outside the door of every pet-friendly room. Inside, cozy plush dog beds, food and water dishes, a dog-sized Virgin Hotel bandana, and plenty of treats await each lucky four-legged guest.

Some of the hotel’s best pet-friendly amenities though take place outside your private chambers. These are Chicago-specific details that other Virgin properties don’t (yet) offer. Virgin’s dog birthday parties are legendary, but even if it’s not your pup’s special day, the hotel still has a few tricks up their sleeve. On the patio, “Puppies Who Lunch” menus are served daily and guardians who bring their pets to a seasonal “Yappy Hour” are rewarded with a complimentary cocktail.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros: Chicago’s stylishly fun Virgin Hotel pulls out all the stops for their furry guests, including in-room amenities, seasonal Yappy Hours, and legendary dog birthday parties. Better yet, there is no additional pet fee.

Cons: Some rooms are small and guests have complained of noise from the subway and rooftop bar, which might also disturb some pets unaccustomed to city life.

Inn By the Sea in Cape Elizabeth, ME

This classic resort on the spectacular Maine coast is a love letter to New England beachside towns. Suites have private outdoor patios, stunning views, gas-burning fireplaces, and soaking tubs. The Inn by the Sea has also been a leader in pet-friendly hospitality for over 20 years.

Four-legged guests are welcomed with cozy blankets, beach towels, water bowls, and signature treats at turndown service, and all of it for no extra pet fee. There is also a gourmet pet food, dog walking and sitting services, and a pet-friendly state beach right outside that allows dogs from October through March (the rest of the year, the concierge can recommend other local dog-friendly beaches).

For dog lovers that arrive pet-free (or with friendly pups), an adoptable shelter dog is always on-site and ready for walks and playtime with guests. Around 45 lucky dogs each year find their forever families with the inn’s help.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros: This luxury beachside resort treats its canine guests like family, with walking and sitting services, a gourmet dog food menu, and dog-friendly beach. Adoptable shelter dogs are on-site for walks and play with dog-loving guests and there is no additional pet fee.

Cons: Dogs are only allowed on the beach outside the hotel off-season, from October through March.

Kimpton Alexis Hotel in Seattle, WA

With its muted color palette, natural detail, and curated local art, Seattle’s Kimpton Alexis Hotel beautifully invokes the approachable luxury of the Pacific Northwest.

I’m always impressed by how Kimpton properties welcome pets with no additional charge, size or weight limit, or deposit needed.

The hotel boasts understated style, friendly staff, and an ideal location a block from the Elliot Bay waterfront downtown. The super-helpful concierge was ready with a list of recommendations for local parks, dog-friendly restaurants and boutiques, and my dog and I both felt right at home. Plus, our room was stocked with a cozy pet bed, food and water bowls, and complimentary poop bags. Neither of us could resist the downstairs “yappy hour,” where the wine was always free, and the dog treats were unlimited.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros: A bastion of Pacific Northwest style in downtown Seattle that’s exceedingly pet-friendly with no additional fee. Pet activities are abundant, including a nightly dog-friendly wine reception in the hotel lobby.

Cons: Lower floors can be noisy from busy downtown traffic, which can be bothersome to both humans and pets.

Hotel Columbia in Telluride, CO

Located directly across the street from the gondola that takes skiers (and in warmer months, hikers) up the mountain, the boutique Hotel Columbia does comfortable luxury effortlessly well with in-room fireplaces, rustic furnishings, and plush linens.

The staff welcomes dogs with enthusiasm, and furry friends are treated to gourmet elk jerky, food and water bowls, and a cozy bed of their own. But what your pup may enjoy most is Telluride’s wide selection of dog-friendly hiking trails and walking paths, two of which -t he Bear Creek Trail and Sneffels Highline Trail – are just a stone’s throw from the lobby. The concierge can also connect guests to groomers, pet-supply shops, and a variety of local essentials.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros: This boutique hotel does cozy mountain luxury right, thanks to pet-friendly perks and access to outdoor activities your dog will love. Breakfast is included.

Cons: The hotel can be noisy due to its central location and there is a $30 per day pet fee.

Bobby Hotel in Nashville, TN

With awards from Conde Nast and the Nashville Scene, the Bobby Hotel is a hip boutique hotel in the heart of downtown with no additional pet fee.

The warm welcome starts with Sasha, the hotel’s pet ambassador who is on hand to greet arriving guests. After check-in, take a walk to Riverfront Dog Park or down Broadway, Nashville’s musical main strip; Bobby’s concierge can give you the down-low on which establishments allow pets.

Like Sasha, canine guests are welcome in most areas of the hotel, including the rooftop lounge which has been transformed into a Nordic village for winter. There and throughout the hotel, canine guests can select their own gourmet meals from a special menu prepared by executive chef Jeff Axline. When it’s time to head back to the room, your pup can choose a treat or toy from the well-stocked minibar.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros: A hip, stylish hotel in downtown Nashville that caters to canines nearly everywhere on property, from the rooftop lounge to the in-room minibar, and there is no additional pet fee.

Cons: While dogs are permitted in most places, there are not allowed in the pool area or on-site restaurant, The Tavern.

The LINE LA in Los Angeles, CA

The LINE LA is one of our top picks in Los Angeles, and that’s before you factor in that pets are welcome with no added fee.

Dogs and cats are welcome for free with no weight limits. Front desk staff are eager to help with recommendations on the best neighborhood walks, parks, and animal-friendly restaurants. Plus, the hotel is just cool, with an industrial-chic vibe, a lively pool and bar scene, and rooms regularly priced under $300 per night. If you like the vibe, they also have hotels in DC and Austin with similar perks.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros: Cool, unique, and buzzworthy hotel that welcomes pets at no extra charge.

Cons: Rooms might feel small for you and your pup for the price.

The Roxy Hotel in New York, NY

TriBeCa’s Art Deco-inspired Roxy Hotel isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a destination with a jazz club and cinema screening independent and foreign films right downstairs.

While your dog may not care much about all that entertainment, the Roxy’s got plenty of other amusements. Each room is pet-friendly and well-stocked with dog beds and organic treats from Bocce’s Bakery at no additional fee. The concierge can arrange dog walking, a gourmet pet food menu, and grooming.

Best of all, with an All-Access pass ($34.95 plus tax), pups at The Roxy get the valuable perk of visiting the hotel’s elegant sister property, the SoHo Grand, without the steep price tag. There’s a brand new private dog park decked out with bespoke benches and fire hydrant water stations (the pass also gets two-legged guests a champagne toast on arrival, admission to the jazz club, complimentary movie screenings, and access to a fleet of bikes). Pro tip: book in advance for the hotel’s “Humans Stay Free” package, which gets pets (and their guardians) a 10% discount on their stay.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros: A charming and surprisingly affordable Art Deco-inspired hotel with plenty of entertainment for pets and guardians, including access to a private dog park. There is no additional pet fee, though the All-Access pass will offer more amenities.

Cons: Rooms on lower floors may be noisy due to the downstairs jazz club and passing city noise.

Nick’s Cove in Marshall, CA

Nick’s Cove is a collection of rustically opulent cottages on the tranquil shores of Tomales Bay, just 60 miles north of San Francisco and pets are warmly welcomed.

I adore this historic property where you can frolic with your pup on the private beach or snuggle up to the outdoor firepit with a box of gourmet s’mores. Nick’s features interesting amenities for adults, like a Merlot wine that comes from a collaboration with a local winery, while rooms have well-appointed kitchens, plush bathrobes, and heated tile floors. I loved dining at the on-site restaurant, where vegetables and herbs are sourced from the hotel’s hillside farm. Nick’s has mastered the balance between luxury and humility.

It’s also a favorite for traveling with dogs thanks to house-baked dog treats, dog towels for wiping muddy puppy feet, and a map of nearby dog-friendly trails. Every dog seems just as thrilled about their stay as I was, especially in April when pooches are pampered with a canine massage, their own dog toys, and a stylish bandana Pet Appreciation Month. While Nick’s is the most expensive of our list, the extra cost is well worth the idyllic location and superior hospitality for both you and your pet.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros: This Tomales Bay location is truly tranquil, as are the rustic-chic cottages, and private beach. Luxury perks pamper both dog and human, especially in April. Breakfast is included.

Cons: This hotel is the most expensive of our pet-friendly options with a starting rate just over $300 that doesn’t include a $50 cleaning fee per pet.