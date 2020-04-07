Portable power stations are ideal for extended camping trips, power outages, and whenever you need lots of power on the go.

If you are looking for the best portable power station overall, the EGO Nexus (3000 W) is a beast that can run several heavy-duty appliances for hours, and it’s supported by the most advanced features you can find in a portable power generator.

Whether you enjoy taking to the great outdoors on the weekend or live in an area with frequent blackouts, owning one of the best portable power stations is one of the smartest investments you can make. Not only do they provide a reliable source of power with AC inputs, USB outlets, and more, but their ability to be easily transported allows them to go anywhere.

But, what makes these portable generators so valuable is their wide range of use. Perhaps you enjoy only partially unplugging while roughing it with the family, and you want an effective way to keep your smartphone, laptop, and Bluetooth speaker juiced up while out of the house. Or, maybe you’re intent on preparing for an inevitable power outage or disaster situation. Whatever the case might be, an effective portable power station works wonders for anyone’s peace of mind.

Shopping for a suitable power station might seem like a daunting task, however. From a unit’s wattage capacity or milliampere hours (mAh) to deciding between battery or gas-powered, the options are many. Furthermore, the way in which you plan on using it also impacts the variety of power station you require.

To help, we’ve tested and researched the best portable power stations available to narrow down the crowded field. So, no matter if you enjoy taking long road trips, prefer gas to battery, or simply want a compact model to carry with you as you please, there’s an option for you.

Here are our top picks for the best portable power stations:

The best portable power station overall

The 3000-watt EGO Nexus Power Station is your best bet if you are planning to go off the grid. Not only does this station have an impressive battery size that makes it a true alternative to gas generators, but it also has some of the most advanced settings you can find in a portable power station.

If you’re looking for a powerful power station that is fit for both indoor and outdoor use, it’s hard to recommend anything other than the EGO Nexus with its 3,000 watts (W) peak, 2,000W continuous power. It is a beast that can run several heavy-duty appliances with no problem at all. You can even rely on this product to power a full-size fridge for several hours.

It’s tough, robust and water resistant, even the sockets have a protection cover over them. However, like any power station of its capabilities, it is a heavy product. Despite using light lithium batteries, it weighs just a little over 44 pounds.

The exterior might appear futuristic, but the overall interface of the power station is very user friendly. You can even connect and control the station with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which is not a common feature for portable power stations. Another feature that stands out is the four detachable batteries that can be swapped whenever you need. These batteries are especially useful if you have other products from the EGO ecosystem because they utilize the same power source.

The EGO Nexus has only three A/C plugs and four USB ports which is not a lot compared to other products, but it delivers clean, quiet, portable power reliably. Unsurprisingly, is the most expensive portable power station in the list, costing $999.00, but the power it supplies and the functions justify this price. It is an especially fair price when you compare it with other products with the same capabilities.

Pros: Battery capacity, can be controlled with your phone using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, weather resistant, detachable batteries, user friendly LED display, in-depth instruction manual, reliable brand.

Cons: Large size and weight, not a lot of plugs and ports, need other products from the EGO ecosystem to make full use of some of its special features.

The best mid-size power station

source EcoFlow

The Goal Zero Yeti 400 is perfect for multi-day camping trips and power outages, because it’s capable of powering small appliances and charging up to seven smart devices at once.

Almost any conversation about portable power stations begins and ends with Goal Zero and its Yeti line of batteries. With the Yeti 400, you’re not only getting a reliable and effective power solution but one that won’t become outdated or require an upgrade for a handful years (or more).

The Yeti 400’s $449.95 price may have some people second-guessing a purchase, but it’s hardly a premium price to pay for this kind of premium battery.

But, what makes the Yeti 400 specifically stand out is its versatility and capacity. It’s capable of charging smartphones, tablets, laptops, and digital cameras while still having the ability to run many small appliances.

During our time spent with the Yeti 400, we’d be able to keep all of our and our friends’ smart devices fully charged for an entire weekend, and we’d still come home with some juice left in the battery. Even when we specifically tried to drain it to zero, we would simply run out of items to charge.

Even buyers on Amazon praise the Yeti 400 for its ability to be used daily, acknowledging that they use it to recharge a lawn mower battery, a weed wacker battery, and so on. You don’t find that kind of everyday use with just any random power station.

Durable, versatile, and compact enough to tote along wherever your weekend takes you, the Goal Zero Yeti 400 is our favorite mid-size portable power station.

Pros: Powerful enough to run small appliances, capable of charging up to seven devices at once, recharge via AC or solar panels, can recharge a smartphone more than 30 times on a single charge, one of the most reliable power stations in the market

Cons: Heavy because of lead batteries, expensive (but well worth the investment), solar panel is sold separately

The best compact power station

source Anker

The Jackery Explorer 240 is one of the most popular portable power stations. It may not offer a lot of power, but it compensates with its compact size and functionality. It is the ideal power station for personal use, especially for smart devices and small appliances.

It is no coincidence that the Jackery Explorer 240 is among the highest-rated portable power stations on Amazon: it has the optimal size and power for personal use, along with a reasonable price.

This product only weighs 6.6 pounds and has the capacity to charge your phone 24 times, charge a laptop three to four times and run small appliances, like a mini cooler or a TV, for a couple of hours.

It is equipped with an eco-friendly, 240 watt-hour (wH) lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged by plugging into your car, an AC outlet or with a solar panel. You can charge the unit itself while still running items from it, and you can use multiple ports at the same time without running into any problems. It has a built-in pure sine wave inverter, which means that you can safely charge sensitive electronics without a worry.

One of the best things about this product is its design. The power station is lightweight, stylish and carry-friendly. It stands out from other power stations with its simple and user-friendly design. As a matter of fact, the whole Jackery Explorer series was awarded a Red Dot Design Award for its unique module.

With its exceptional design, small size and eco-friendly batteries, the Jackey Explorer is a real crowd pleaser. If you are looking for something that is easy to carry around and has enough power to run many of your personal electronics at once, this is the right portable power station for you.

Pros: Lightweight, award-winning design, eco-friendly, can be charged with a solar panel, works well with sensitive electronics

Cons: Not powerful enough to operate most appliances, you need to purchase the solar panel separately

The best multi-functional power station

If you are looking for a portable power station that is equipped with unique features and offers an abundance of outputs, it is hard to think of a product better than the Maxoak Bluetti AC 50.

This portable power station has an impressive capacity relative to its compact size, thanks to its lightweight lithium batteries. It boasts 500 wH of battery power which is enough to power a fan for 43 hours and a TV for seven hours.

However, what is actually remarkable about the Maxoak Bluetti AC50 is its well-thought-out design that incorporates various different features to make the life of the user easier. These features include integrated LED lighting with SOS function, a total of 11 outputs including wireless charging and a cigar lighter, built-in battery management system, efficient solar charging mode, and foldable handle.

The Bluetti AC50 looks like a futuristic lunch-box with its shape and size, and you can buy it in two different colors. They offer the classic black and orange design and a starker all grey version. The interface is very well-organized and complements the overall design. The sharp LED display especially stands-out.

Alongside its multiple output options, this product can also be recharged using three different inputs: car, AC, and solar – this makes it a handy device to keep around for any power related situation.

Currently, the Maxoak Bluetti AC50 retails for roughly $500, it is not cheap, but it provides a large amount of power, with many amazing features that you won’t find in other power stations. It is the ideal portable power station for people who like the extra features.

Pros: Versatile features, a lot of outputs, efficient solar charging, battery management system, only weighs 13.6 pounds

Cons: Expensive, solar power panel has to be purchased separately

The best gas-powered station

If you prefer the increased wattage of gas to electric, look no further than WEN 56203i Inverter Generator with its 2,000W of power.

If the above battery-powered picks haven’t quite tickled your fancy in terms of available power, then a gas-powered model is for you. With the WEN 56203i Inverter Generator, which retails for just $389.00, you’d be investing in a power station capable of churning out 2,000W of running power.

The WEN 56203i is great for campgrounds, construction sites, tailgates, and power outages. Its tank holds just a gallon of fuel, but on just a half gallon of fuel it is able to run for up to seven continuous hours. This power station generates energy efficiently and more importantly in a super quiet way.

Gas-powered power stations mean more wattage and continuous energy generation by simply adding more gas. However, there are also multiple shortcomings of using gas-power stations. The process of starting the power station is more complicated with multiple steps and safety measures. Also, gas-powered portable power stations are strictly for outdoor usage, and the stations tend to be heavier than the electric ones. Though, this particular power station is relatively light in proportion to the power it supplies (limited only by how much gas you have), weighing 39 pounds.

It has a straightforward user interface similar to any portable power station. It has multiple sockets, an eco-mode, various safety features, and an ability to handle sensitive electronics. The only thing missing is a display screen for showing battery usage which is common in gas-powered stations, instead this product has simple oil/running indicators.

Overall, this is a prime gas-powered portable power station that has a more efficient and quiet gas engine than most of its competitors.

Pros: Very powerful, can run various appliances easily, fuel-efficient engine with long runtime, lightweight in comparison to other gas-powered stations, works quietly, able to handle sensitive electronics

Cons: Not suitable for indoor use, no display screen, more of a hassle to operate than an electric power station

The best budget power station

The Suoaki S270 is a portable power station just under $110 that is reliable for charging personal electronics, and it offers just enough versatility and power to distinguish itself from a power bank.

If you look at the price of portable power stations, power and size usually go hand-in-hand – as evident from all the products on this list. Therefore, paying less will mean getting a product that’s less powerful, but the good news is that you will also get a tinier product. Although portable power stations are typically known to be products with large energy capacities, it is not uncommon to see small versions that run on a 150wH capacity. As a matter of fact, there are quite a few options for devices with these specifications.

One of the best products that fall into this category is the Suoaki S270. What is laudable about this device is that it offers a fair amount of power with a 150wH battery capacity and a lot of output ports for its size – maybe a few too much – with a total of 10 ports including a fast USB charger. It can charge a phone 10 times and can run a mini cooler for over two and a half hours.

The Suoaki S270 has a distinctive design and simple interface which does not include a display screen. Instead, this power station has lights that indicate its battery power, which can be actually a better option considering the size of the station. It also comes with a built in LED flashlight for emergencies.

This power station can be charged through plugging to the wall, car, or a solar panel. It is made from high-impact durable plastic which makes it ideal for outdoors, but the product doesn’t claim to be weather resistant.

The Suoaki S270 is a lovely mini portable power station which proves that looks can be deceiving. The best part about this product is that it only costs about $125. That’s an amazing price for the quality it offers.

Pros: Inexpensive, tiny, a lot of output ports, has a fast charging USB port

Cons: Limited power capacity, no display screen, solar panel has to be purchased separately

