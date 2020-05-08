The best postpartum recovery products

These postpartum essentials will help ease the transition from hospital to home during the first phase of the fourth trimester.

We’ve selected five affordable, widely available basics that address a new mother’s most pressing needs: vaginal care, breast engorgement, and bowel health.

This article was reviewed by Julia Simon, MD, who is an assistant professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UChicago Medicine.

Postpartum is rough. But what’s worse than that? Ugly surprises. My job as a certified postpartum doula is to make sure no one says, “Why didn’t anyone tell me?” It’s my job to talk about unmentionables, and what’s better, to give recommendations for products that will help soothe and speed up your recovery.

The products shared here are a culmination of my day-to-day work, witnessing the needs of postpartum bodies, including my own, and continually testing products to find things that work and are worth the money. In addition to my own expertise, I sought insight from Molly Petersen, a certified lactation counselor at Lansinoh, and Dr. LaTasha Perkins, MD, a practicing family physician in Washington, DC.

Here are our topic picks for the best postpartum recovery essentials:

Prices and links are up to date as of 5/08/2020.

The best heating/cooling pad for engorgement

Hilph Boo Boo Buddy Ice Packs are perfectly shaped to slide into your nursing bra for warming or cooling relief.

Contrary to what so many of us expect, we don’t magically produce mature milk immediately after delivery. First, you’ll produce what’s called colostrum. It’s referred to as “liquid gold” because although there isn’t much of it, it’s very mighty, helping set the foundation for your baby’s microbiome.

Your free-flowing milk won’t come in until day three – or approximately that for first-time mothers – and painful engorgement often happens as your body ramps up production and your breasts fill with this newfound milk. Preventing clogged ducts is important right now.

To ease pain and get milk moving, massage your breasts and use the Hilph ice packs to do a warm compress before a feed or pump, followed by a cold compress after. You could use a washcloth to do this or instant hand-warmer packs (for heat), but the low-cost, versatile Hilph makes it easy and mess-free.

“During these early days, it’s important to try and feed frequently whenever the baby shows hunger cues,” said Petersen. “For the first days and weeks after birth, that’s most likely going to be every two hours and sometimes more often. It’s important to not go more than two to three hours without feeding. This can lead to you becoming very engorged and may cause blocked ducts or even mastitis.”

Once you’ve phased out of them, keep them on hand for kiddo bumps and bruises down the line.

Pros: Reusable and washable, versatile for warm and cooling relief, portable and nicely sized, comes in its own storage pouch

Cons: Made of PVC plastic, which may be a concern to some

The best spray for perineal relief

There’s nothing artificial in Earth Mama Herbal Perineal Spray, which provides much-needed soothing relief to your recovering perineal area.

This product is a game-changer after vaginal birth. This is not the time for fake scents, artificial ingredients, or additives. Your perineal area, which includes your vagina, anus, and the space between the two, has gone through intense trauma. This is especially true if you had prolonged pushing, extreme tearing, and/or were given stitches. You must treat your perineal area gingerly as it heals.

Earth Mama’s spray is made of witch hazel, vegetable glycerin, cucumber extract, and lavender and peppermint oils. I recommend refrigerating it, as suggested on the label, for extra soothing relief. You’ll use this after you urinate.

Here’s what to do: Use the peri bottle given to you at the hospital and spray yourself instead of wiping with toilet paper. Sit, briefly air-dry, then follow up with this spray for cooling relief. You can use it as frequently as you’d like.

For additional relief, I highly recommend dispatching your partner or doula to make “DIY padsicles” for you to have on hand in the freezer.

Pros: All natural, effective, sprays upside-down, nonaerosol, natural cucumber smell is fresh and pleasant

Cons: Not a medicated spray; for relief, not treatment, of perineal discomfort

The best sitz bath for vaginal care

Take all the guesswork out of doing a sitz bath, with Frida Mom Sitz Bath Tablets and the added benefit of a very light natural lavender scent.

“After childbirth, the perineal area is stretched and sitz baths help with pain and reduce swelling,” said Perkins. “I absolutely recommend them for new moms. Sitz baths are also helpful treatment for hemorrhoids, which many people don’t realize is often a part of prenatal and postpartum life for new moms. Sitz baths can act as a double treatment for both issues.”

I like Frida Mom’s tablets for several reasons: The container is slim and can be stashed on top of the toilet. The container is slim and can be stashed on top of the toilet. There is nothing you have to do – no scooping, measuring, or other processes that would minimize the likelihood that you sitz. And if these aren’t the right fit for you? No biggie. It’s a small package, so you won’t have a pricey 2-pound bag of salts gone to waste.

Ask your hospital for a take-home sitz bath. It will be a simple plastic version that rests within your toilet. You’ll fill the sitz basin with warm water and add one of these dissolving tablets. After the tablet dissolves, top off the sitz bath with a bit more warm water prior to soaking for up to 20 minutes. It’s safe, effective, and low-cost.

Vaginal steaming is very popular in some circles. However, the touted benefits are not evidence-based and you shouldn’t attempt it without proper training. Stick with a sitz bath and use these tablets to gussy up the experience. It makes it simple and as easy as possible – no big bags of Epsom salts or any measuring. Open the tube and drop a disc in the bath, and that’s it. When you are newly postpartum, convenience wins over everything else.

Pros: Convenient, mess-free, nicely scented

Cons: Tablets can be slow to dissolve

The best wipe for hemorrhoids

Tucks Medicated Cooling Pads combat pain and itchiness “down there” and practically never dry out.

Yep, your secret is the same as everyone else who is pregnant and postpartum. Hemorrhoids! Everyone’s got them. Painful, burning, itching – whatever yours feel like, they are 100% uncomfortable and embarrassing.

While Tucks can’t do anything about that second part, these thick, witch-hazel-based wipes do provide welcome, cooling relief. “Witch hazel comes from a plant with natural anti-inflammatory and topical pain relief properties. Those two properties help to soothe the perineal area and reduce the amount of blood flow,” said Perkins. “It’s important to make taking care of [your perineum] a priority. Even for women who have had C-sections, there is still a large amount of pain and swelling.”

When hemorrhoids are particularly bad, you can simply press a fresh wipe against your bottom. They are also ideal for wiping gently, slowly, and carefully after a bowel movement instead of using toilet paper. It’s worth leveling-up with this brand name; generics stick together and dry out easily and do not have the same cooling strength.

Pros: Effective, biodegradable, pleasantly thick, does not dry out

Cons: Provides temporary relief

The best stool softener for regularity

Colace Regular Strength Stool Softener is gentle and effective, doctor-approved, and nonstimulating.

I won’t be shy: Your first postpartum bowel movement is intense. You’ll want it to be as minimally scary and painful as possible given what you just went through. That’s why you’ll be given a nonstimulant stool softener in the hospital, and you should continue to take the recommended dose (with your OB/GYN’s oversight) during your first week home.

You need your stools to be soft and easy to pass to avoid bearing down hard and causing undue trauma to your body, e.g., your pelvic floor, rectum, vagina, and C-section incision if you had a cesarean.

Stool softeners work differently than laxatives, and it’s an important distinction. Stool softeners literally soften your stools, allowing you to eliminate them more easily. Laxatives, on the other hand, stimulate your intestines to contract and force the stool out. They can be habit-forming, making it harder to naturally eliminate, and are not advised when breastfeeding.

Colace is widely used by hospitals and is very gentle. Its active ingredient is docusate, which according to the National Institute of Health, is “unlikely to be found in the maternal serum or breast milk.” In addition to taking stool softener, be sure to stay hydrated and eat fiber-rich foods to ensure regularity.

Pros: Gentle, effective, doctor-approved

Cons: Works slowly, not intended for long-term use

