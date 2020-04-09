12 hair products that helped restore my brittle strands after years of heat damage

caption I used to have dry, damaged hair from years of heat styling. Since I cut it out of my regular routine and started treating it with these products, it’s back to feeling thick and soft. source Neha Tandon

My hair used to be thick, long, and shiny, but after years of heat styling and dying it, my hair started to thin out and became dry, tangly, and brittle.

As a beauty writer, I’ve tested my fair share of hair products that underdelivered on their promises to thicken, hydrate, and stimulate growth.

I’ve also tested a good number of products that actually helped my hair, which you’ll find below. Standouts include Kerastase Fusio Dose Concentrate, and a bottle of high-quality castor oil.

My thick and wavy hair used to be the envy of most of my school friends. As an Indian woman, I took a lot of pride in my hair. Mistaking my genes for a bullet-proof vest, I dyed my hair for years, applying heat tools to it nearly every single day from my teen years up till my early twenties. When my hair began to get dry and coarse, I heat styled it even more, falling into an endless cycle of hair damage.

A little less than a year ago, I told myself enough was enough. I cut heat styling out of my daily routine, broke up with my colorist, and threw out every product I owned, from dry shampoo to hairspray, in pursuit of cleaner, more nourishing ingredients. I even replaced my hairbrush with one that was gentler, and I upped my vitamin game to support hair growth. Now, I use heat-styling methods on occasion, but I no longer rely on it daily.

Through experimenting with a lot of products that didn’t work, I found many that did. Below, I’ll walk you through all the products that made a difference for me, along with advice and information I’ve learned from speaking with doctors and experts in the industry about which ingredients are effective and why.

12 hair products that helped bring my hair back to life:

Kerastase Fusio Dose Concentrate for softening and repairing hair

source Kerastase

Several months ago while I was getting my hair styled at Butterfly Studio Salon in New York City, hairstylist Angie Hookumchand made my hair softer than it had been in years. When I asked her what the secret was, she had me take this home, and instructed me to use it once a month. I walked home thinking of all the times I had been promised that the one product my stylist had recommended to me would actually make my hair feel just-walked-out-of-the-salon soft.

But this one actually follows through on that promise.

Unlike hair masks that you have to leave in your hair for up to 30 minutes, this one has a water-like texture and washes right out for salon-soft hair. After each use, I had noticeably fewer new split ends and an easier time brushing through my hair with less fallout. It can be a bit pricey for only 10 single-use bottles, but because this actually repaired my hair rather than just making it aesthetically softer, it’s the product I recommend most out of all the ones on this list.

Rahua Color Full Shampoo for a deep clean that doesn’t strip natural oils

source Rahua

Even after I stopped color-treating my hair, the luster it used to have was completely gone. As per the recommendation of a hairdresser friend, I started using this. She recommended it as a clean shampoo formulated without sulfates, parabens, and phthalates that still has a satisfying lather. It took me some time to get used to not having the squeaky-clean feeling on my scalp, but if I have a thick oil mask or lots of product in my hair, I know I can count on this to get all of the excess out of my strands without stripping it of its natural oils.

Goop Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo for exfoliating the scalp

source Goop

I switch back and forth between the Rahua Color Full Shampoo and this salt scrub depending on how deep of a clean I want. I won’t use it if I have a lot of product in my hair that I want to wash out, I’ll often take it with me on holiday when I know I want a low-maintenance product with clean ingredients.

According to dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, Himalayan salt is ideal for light, non-aggressive exfoliation on the scalp. “Himalayan salt is soothing, calming, and rich in minerals like potassium, iron, calcium and magnesium. When used in the scalp, it can reduce scalp inflammation, improve any flaking, and optimize hair follicle activity.”

Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 for hydrating dry strands

source Moremo

I first discovered this product several years ago while traveling. As the number one haircare brand in Singapore, I picked it up after a friend recommended it to me as an antidote to the island’s humidity and a way to moisturize dry, frizzy hair. Its water-like texture comes out of a tiny nozzle that I use to apply it straight on my hair, scalp to ends, right after shampooing. To my surprise, as I massaged it into my strands for the first time, it turned into a light foam.

Dermatologist Dr. Manjula Jegasothy of the Miami Skin Institute attributes the instant results I see and feel to the active ingredient, sea buckthorn. “Sea buckthorn contains many antioxidants, including vitamins C and E. It’s been lauded for centuries in natural medicine for its healing and soothing properties.” Never have I seen such a drastic change in my hair so quickly.

Rahua Leave-In Treatment for intense moisture that doesn’t weigh hair down

source Rahua

Similarly to the Rahua shampoo, this is nourishing without being too aggressive. Prior to using this, I had tried dozens of leave-in hair treatments that left my hair soft, but much too greasy and limp. This feels like medicine for my hair. When I put a dime-size amount of the smooth cream on my wet hair, each strand drinks it right up rather than the formula just sitting on top of my hair. Doubling as a heat protectant, it makes my hair feel soft without sacrificing volume if I make the decision to blow dry it. I’ve owned a jar of this for nearly a year and still have more than half of the product left.

Playa Ritual Hair Oil for treating split ends and dry tips

source Playa

I layer this on top of the Rahua leave-in treatment after my hair is about halfway dry because the apricot oil in it has a way of locking in hydration. I was at first a bit afraid of putting oil on my hair, but it has an almost water-like texture that doesn’t leave my hair feeling oily in the slightest. I drop about a quarter-size amount into my palm, warm it up by rubbing my palms together, and massage it into the ends of my hair, putting any excess that’s left on my hands into the hair closest to my scalp. As someone who spends a lot of time outside, the lycopene UV protection in this product has made it an essential in my routine, protecting my hair from further damage and making it smell like liquid sunshine.

GSQ by Glamsquad Ceramic Dual Bristle Brush for reducing hair fallout

source GSQ by GLAMSQUAD

When I got my hair done at Butterfly Studio Salon a couple of months ago, my hair stylist stressed the importance of a good hairbrush that’s gentle enough to prevent further damage or hair loss. It was something I hadn’t given much thought to before (I’ve been using the same hairbrush for years), but once I gave it a second thought, I realized how much I had been pulling my hair out with my round brush while giving myself at-home blowouts. With this brush, I find noticeably less hair coming out. It brushes through my strands seamlessly without having to tug or pull.

OGX Argan Oil Hairspray for thermal protection in the event of heat-styling

source OGX

There are times at which I want to style my hair a bit more heavily, and in those cases, I seek out a hairspray that can hold my style for a couple of days without making it crunchy or damaging my hair. “The argan oil in this contains high levels of fatty acids and antioxidants like vitamin C and CoQ,” says Dr. Zeichner. “It has soothing, hydrating, and even anti-aging benefits on the skin and is useful in repairing dry and damaged hair.” For those reasons, and because it has a thermal heat protectant in it, I feel comfortable wearing it out at the beach or a summer picnic without worrying my hair will get dry or frizzy.

Ranavat Mighty Majesty Hair Serum for adding shine

source Ranavat

Always the last step in my hair routine, the Ranavat Hair serum is derived from the principles of Ayurveda. “This uses sunflower oil as an emollient, which hydrates the hair shaft, giving it shine and smoothness. Ranavat hair serum also contains jasmine oil which prevents hair breakage by moisturizing it,” says Dr. Jegasothy. “The Indian gooseberry amla extract nourishes the scalp and stimulates hair growth.” When I first used this on my dry hair, the heavenly jasmine scent alone was enough to sell me on it. Every time I run a small half-penny-sized amount of this into my ends, I get compliments on the smell and shine (highly recommend for date night).

Sky Organics Castor Oil for an intensive treatment

source Sky Organics

None of the steps in my routine matter without this one – one of the most important, in my opinion. Hair oil massages are a staple part of many Indian women’s hair routines, one of the many reasons most of us are renowned for our thick hair. When I don’t use this, I undoubtedly end up with lots of hair fallout in the shower.

I’ll massage a generous handful of anti-inflammatory castor oil into my scalp and ends, taking the time to really massage my scalp through an episode of “Sex and the City.” Occasionally, I even make a sexy slicked-back ponytail and wear this out at night or put my hair into a french braid and work out with the castor oil in. Dr. Jegasothy warns against choosing just any brand of castor oil, however. “This particular brand, Sky, has eliminated hexane from the castor oil, which is great because hexane is liver- and brain-toxic.”

LUMITY Health Beauty Supplements for stimulating growth

source LUMITY

We all know the cliche that beauty starts from within – and of course, that’s true -especially for these Megan Markle-hailed vitamins with a blend of follicle-nurturing zinc and omegas. Not only can I tell that the new hair growing out of my follicles is healthier and has more volume, but my hair is also growing at a more rapid pace. I had experienced a lot of hair loss out of the back of my scalp about a year ago due to PCOS, but this has made that hair especially grow much faster than usual.

Innersense Refresh Dry Shampoo for extending time spent between wash days

source Innersense

I wash my hair now far less than I used to. Instead of washing every other day, I shampoo once or twice a week. During hot summers and after workouts, I’ll either splash my roots with a bit of cold water and hit them with a quick blow dry, or I’ll use this Innersense Refresh Dry Shampoo. Introduced into my routine quite recently, I immediately fell for the light, foamy texture and the fact that I didn’t feel like I was adding a ton of product to my roots. This doesn’t do anything dramatic, like add tons of volume, or make my hair feel like it’s just been washed, but it soaks up any grease and makes my hair feel like third-day hair when it’s really on its fourth or fifth day post-shampoo.