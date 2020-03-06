The best rechargeable batteries are high-quality, ready to use out of the package, hold charge after months in storage, and are economical in the long-term for powering various devices.

The AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries are our top pick because they are affordable, come with a one-year warranty, and have demonstrated consistent quality and performance.

There’s no getting around the fact that the best rechargeable batteries are much more expensive than single-use lithium or alkaline batteries. Sometimes the cost is three or four times as much. This in itself might be enough to turn some of you off the idea of using rechargeable batteries. And, if you are just buying cells for a low-drain device, such as a remote control you rarely use or clocks, then it makes financial sense to choose a single-use option since you would not recharge the batteries enough to recoup the additional initial investment.

On the other hand, if you are a photographer, RC race car enthusiast, or regularly use devices that require a lot of battery juice, then rechargeable batteries are worth the cost. With most brands, you will make back your extra upfront cost after five charges. Not only that, but you’ll be helping Mother Nature.

In our guide, we are focusing on AA and AAA batteries because these are by far the most popular rechargeable battery sizes. Many of the brands we cover also offer their batteries in C and D sizes. In fact, Eneloop even offers C and D spacers that make it so you can use AA batteries in devices that require C and D batteries.

We also focus on nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) low self-discharge (LSD) batteries. Just about all rechargeable AA and AAA batteries use NiMH because of its large capacity, and LSD batteries are the best because they hold the charge for longer when your device is not in use.

Battery capacity is measured in milliamp hours (mAh). And, most standard rechargeable AA batteries are rated for 2,000mAh and AAAs are 800mAh with slight, generally insignificant differences between brands. This is why many of the experts recommend simply paying attention to the per-battery costs and going with the cheapest name-brand cell. You should avoid knockoffs and discount brands. They rarely deliver quality and could potentially harm your devices and charger.

If you want to prolong the life of your batteries, choose the “slow” or “gentle” charge mode on your charger and avoid fast charging. Also, if you have a charger that features a “conditioning” function, use that every 10 to 15 charging cycles. This is a slow process that charges and discharges your batteries to erase any use “memory” that could reduce the permanent capacity.

While researching the best rechargeable batteries, we looked at thousands of buyer and expert reviews and ratings of several brands. Our guide features batteries that are affordable, deliver on their capacity ratings, and will withstand hundreds of charge cycles.

Here are our picks for the best rechargeable batteries you can buy:

Updated on 03/06/2020 by Joe Osborne: Added new language for 2020. Updated links for accuracy. Added new links to related buying guides to help readers make a more complete purchase decision.

The best rechargeable batteries overall

source AmazonBasics

If you are looking for affordable batteries that perform just as well as the big names in the industry, buy the AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries (AA and AAA).

With a 2 000mAh capacity (1,900mAh minimum) for AAs and 800 mAh (750mAh minimum), there is little appreciable capacity difference between AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries and top names like Duracell, Energizer, and Eneloop. However, AmazonBasics’ cells have two main differences from these brands: they’re generally cheaper and can last for up to 1,000 recharge cycles.

If you’re like most people and don’t need more than 1,000 recharge cycles, go with the cheapest. Otherwise, continue reading this guide for other options.

The AmazonBasics batteries are made in Japan and come pre-charged at about 70% capacity by solar energy. Amazon promotes these batteries as excellent for high-drain devices, like flashlights, cameras, and toothbrushes. They are low self-discharge batteries, too, so you can count on them still having juice after sitting idle for months.

Reviewed recommends the AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries as excellent budget picks. The reviewer tested by powering a fan and seeing how long the batteries tested. Of the eight batteries tested, the AmazonBasics came in fourth. However, he still endorsed them for low-drain items because of their low price tag.

In The Wirecutter’s tests, there was no statistically significant difference in the performance of the AmazonBasics AAA batteries and the AAAs from other brands. Therefore, they recommended the AmazonBasics because they cost less.

More than 3,600 Amazon buyers have left positive reviews of the AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries. NLee the Engineer, who is the most helpful reviewer of several rechargeable batteries and chargers, found the average capacity of the AAA batteries to be 821 mAh. Based on a variety of indicators, he thought they might be rebranded second-generation Eneloop cells.

Another buyer compared the capacity of the current generation of Eneloop to the AmazonBasics batteries and found that the Eneloop batteries have a slightly larger capacity, but both achieve their 1,900 minimum mAh rating.

Pros: Cost-effective, delivers on capacity ratings, excellent quality control, one-year warranty

Cons: Exclusively available on Amazon

The best rechargeable batteries for frequent recharging

source Panasonic

The Panasonic Eneloop 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries are ideal for devices that drain your batteries on a daily basis.

Eneloop is legendary in the rechargeable battery industry. Introduced in 2005 by Sanyo, Eneloop batteries are made in Japan and are in their fourth generation, the first since Panasonic bought Sanyo for $4.6 billion in 2009. And, it appears the quality continues.

What sets the Panasonic Eneloop 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries apart from other brands is the advertised 2100 cycle lifespan. This is virtually impossible to test at this point since the batteries have only been on the market for about four years now, but Eneloop does have a track record of durability.

The AA batteries have a 2,000mAh capacity with a 1,900mAh minimum, and the AAAs have 800mAh capacity with a 750mAh minimum. These batteries are pre-charged using solar power and can maintain 70% of their charge when left in storage for 10 years.

Best Reviews chose the Panasonic Eneloop 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries as their top pick for the best rechargeable batteries. The Wirecutter listed these batteries as runner-up. The reviewer was particularly impressed with the AAs’ ability to hold 82% of their charge capacity after sitting idle on a shelf for nine months. The reason it wasn’t his top choice was that the price tends to be more than other brands.

Over 5,300 people have left five-star reviews of the Panasonic Eneloop 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries on Amazon. Since there are differences in the various generations of Eneloop batteries, Randy D outlined the model numbers and specs of each generation. The latest fourth generation batteries have a “BK” prefix in their model number, have the same capacity as older generations, and are capable of more charging cycles.

NLee hypothesized that the fourth generation uses the same battery technology as the second and third generations. He is happy with his Eneloop batteries – his first generation cells are still going strong. But, he recommends buying the AmazonBasics because they are essentially the same as these but cheaper.

Pros: Holds charge after months of nonuse, can be recharged up to 2,100 times

Cons: Relatively expensive

The most eco-friendly rechargeable batteries

source Energizer

The Energizer Rechargeable Batteries not only perform well, but they are also the first cells to be partially made of recycled batteries.

When it comes to performance, the Energizer Rechargeable Batteries are on par with the other major brands. What sets them apart is that they are made of 4% recycled batteries. This makes them even better for the environment. Other than that, the batteries come pre-charged. The AAs have a 2,000mAh capacity, and the AAAs are rated 800mAh. And, since they are low self-discharging, they can last for up to a year in storage without losing their charge.

The Wirecutter recommends the Energizer Recharge Universal batteries because they performed well in each stage of testing, including initial capacity, self-discharge, capacity after 48 charges, and remote-control car racing. Reviewed stopped short of recommending the Energizer batteries because the price was more than the AmazonBasics cells, and they didn’t perform as well in their fan test. Lastly, the reviewers at Consumer Search and Digital Trends recommend these batteries.

About 86% of the people who rated the Energizer Rechargeable Batteries left a positive review. Gina uses her Energizer batteries to power two LED lanterns that keep her dogs company while she’s at work. She recharges them every two days, and after six months of this, she has not noticed any decrease in capacity.

Other buyers found these cells helpful for use in remote controls, wireless video game controllers, and computer mouses.

Pros: Made with 4% recycled batteries, pre-charged, five-year usable battery life

Cons: More expensive than some brands that perform better

The best high-capacity rechargeable batteries

source AmazonBasics

If you are looking for batteries that can power your high-drain devices for as long as possible, consider the AmazonBasics High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries (AA).

The AmazonBasics High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries have the highest capacity of any batteries in our guide. The AAAs are 850mAh with an 800mAh minimum. As a low self-discharge battery, these cells can keep 65% of their original charge after 3 years in storage, which is helpful if you find a screaming deal on a bulk purchase or use the batteries in an infrequently used device.

The batteries are made in Japan, come pre-charged using environmentally-friendly solar energy, and Amazon backs this product with a one-year warranty.

Light & Matter recommends the AmazonBasics High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries because the reviewer claims the cells are rebranded Eneloop Pro (XX) batteries. He uses these as his go-to batteries because they are sometimes as little as half the price of Eneloop Pros while providing the same performance.

Improve Photography tested the six popular brands to see how many full-power flash pops the batteries could take on a single charge. The AmazonBasics batteries came in third, but there was little appreciable difference between the top three.

More than 3,900 Amazon buyers have left four- or five-star reviews of the AmazonBasics High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries. NLee found that the High-Capacity batteries tested almost identically to the Eneloop Pro batteries. He recommends them since they are about half the price of the Eneloops, but he warns that the AAs are slightly larger than normal-capacity NiMH AA cells so they may not fit in very tight battery compartments.

Another buyer uses his AmazonBasics for photography and after two years of heavy use, he finally had one of his eight batteries stop working.

Pros: low self-discharge, one-year warranty

Cons: May not fit all battery compartments

The best affordable rechargeable batteries

source Tenergy

If you don’t plan on charging your batteries more than 500 times, the Tenergy Rechargeable NIMH Batteries perform just as well as the major brands but cost less.

While the Tenergy Rechargeable NIMH Batteries are the most cost-effective in our guide, they still have many of the same features as the more expensive options. The AA Tenergy batteries are rated at a 2,000mAh capacity (which tends to be closer to 2,100 in reality), and the AAAs have an 800mAh rating, but according to buyers who have tested the batteries out, it tends to be more like 900 mAh.

Tenergy advertises that the cells can only last for up to 500 charging cycles, which is half that of the next lowest brands. So, this may not be the best alternative if you plan on recharging your batteries on a daily basis.

Both Michael Bluejay and Light and Matter recommend Tenergy batteries. Light and Matter compared the Tenergy Centura Rechargeable NIMH Batteries to nine other brands. The mAh rating and possible charge cycles were on par with the other standard capacity options. However, Tenergy was among the least expensive and held on to more charge after a year.

Approximately 82% of the buyers who reviewed the Tenergy Centura Rechargeable NIMH Batteries on Amazon gave them four or five stars. NLee has the most helpful reviews for the AA and AAA batteries. He considers both to be “inexpensive Eneloop clones.” In his tests, he found the batteries arrived at about 26% to 30% capacity. After two recharges, they reached their full capacity. He then left them in storage for three months, and they only lost about 16% of their original capacity. So, they live up to their low self-discharge claims.

Pros: Inexpensive, higher than advertised capacity, retains 85% of charge after a year in storage

Cons: Can only be recharged up to 500 times