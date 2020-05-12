The 19 best romantic movies on Netflix you’ll actually want to watch

caption “Hitch.” source Columbia Pictures

If you need some passion in your life, there’s nothing like a romantic movie to get you there.

Here are the best romantic movies on Netflix right now.

The 19 titles we recommend include classics like “Jerry Maguire,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “Hitch.”

There are also worthy Netflix original movies like “Set It Up” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Nothing breaks the mood more than watching a dull romantic movie, so we’ve put together a collection of the best ones on Netflix right now so the night continues on a high note.

From studio rom-coms like “Hitch” and “Jerry Maguire” to Netflix originals like “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Set It Up,” there’s a lot of passion going on in this list.

Here are 19 romantic movies (listed alphabetically) on Netflix you need to check out:

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the streaming service monthly so the availability of titles below may change.

“Always Be My Maybe”

caption Randall Park and Ali Wong in “Always Be My Maybe.” source Netflix

After years of developing their own version of “When Harry Met Sally,” comedians Randall Park and Ali Wong were finally ready to bring it to the screen thanks to Netflix.

The two play childhood friends who reconnect when they are adults living different lives in San Francisco. Oh, and enjoy the great Keanu Reeves cameo in this movie.

“As Good As It Gets”

caption Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt in “As Good As It Gets.” source TriStar Pictures

In one of James L. Brooks’ flawless movies on relationships, Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt would both walk away with Oscars for their performances. They play two people who seem the most unlikely to connect, but love finds a way.

“Blue Is the Warmest Colour”

caption Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux in “Blue is the Warmest Colour.” source Wild Bunch

Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, this drama follows Adèle’s (Adèle Exarchopoulos) self-discovery, which is helped by meeting and starting a relationship with the blue-haired Emma (Léa Seydoux).

“Hitch”

caption (L-R) Will Smith and Kevin James in “Hitch.” source Barry Wetcher /Sony Pictures

I challenge you not to feel good after watching this movie.

Will Smith is at his charming best playing a love doctor who is horrible at his own relationships, and it’s probably the best thing Kevin James has ever done as he plays a client of Smith’s character.

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

caption Ethan Embry Jennifer Love Hewitt in “Can’t Hardly Wait.” source Columbia Pictures

Featuring a collection of top young Hollywood stars of the 1990s, we follow an epic night of partying for a collection of high schoolers before they set out to college. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry, Seth Green, and Lauren Ambrose make up the ensemble cast.

“Jerry Maguire”

caption Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in “Jerry Maguire.” source Sony

Director Cameron Crowe has made a great crop of love stories, but this might be the one he’ll be remembered for best. Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger are cast perfectly as the couple who finally figure it out by the end of the movie.

“The Half of It”

caption (L-R) Leah Lewis and Alexxis Lemire in “The Half of It.” source Netflix

Writer-director Alice Wu puts a great twist on the love triangle story by having the outcast girl not just be the one that helps the guy try to land the dream girl, but she’s also attracted to the same girl, too.

“Just Friends”

caption Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart in “Just Friends.” source New Line Cinema

What makes this such a fun movie to watch is its wacky comedy. Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart are both charming as two people stuck in the friend zone, but Anna Faris as an unhinged popstar who gets in their way is absolute perfection.

“Silver Linings Playbook”

caption Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in “Silver Linings Playbook.” source The Weinstein Company.

You can’t really expect the normal when you watch a David O. Russell movie, and that’s especially true when he does a romantic movie.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence give great performances as social outcasts who fall in love, while Robert De Niro gives an outstanding performance as the father of Cooper’s character.

“Set It Up”

caption Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in “Set It Up.” source Netflix

This 2018 movie brought life into the dying rom-com genre. Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell play assistants who hatch a plan to set up their bosses. And in the process, they also fall for each other.

“The Heartbreak Kid”

caption Ben Stiller and Michelle Monaghan in “The Heartbreak Kid.” source Paramount Pictures

In one of the Farrelly brothers’ most clever films, they cast Ben Stiller as Eddie, a guy who seems to be on top of the world as he’s just gotten married to Lila (Malin Åkerman). But when the two are on their honeymoon, things happen that make him decide to spend more time with Miranda (Michelle Monaghan).

“Her”

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Her.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

In a movie that becomes more and more realistic in each passing year, Joaquin Phoenix plays a lonely guy who begins to fall for his operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

caption Jennifer Connelly and Bradley Cooper in “He’s Just Not That Into You.” source New Line Cinema

Made up of a fantastic collection of A-list talent – including Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Connelly, and Drew Barrymore – we follow a group of relationships through their ups and downs.

“Chasing Amy”

caption Ben Affleck and Joey Lauren Adams in “Chasing Amy.” source Miramax Films

The movie has become controversial for its treatment of its gay character, but it’s still one of Kevin Smith’s finest works because of Joey Lauren Adams and Ben Affleck’s powerful performances.

“Sleeping with Other People”

caption Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis in “Sleeping with Other People.” source IFC Films

Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis play two people with major issues about relationships who try to stay in the friend zone but end up falling for each other. This is a very well done rom-com that never got its due.

“The Kissing Booth”

caption Vince Marcello’s “The Kissing Booth.” source Netflix

Here’s another Netflix original rom-com worth your time. In it, Shelly (Joey King) finds herself falling for her best friend’s other brother (Jacob Elordi).

“Y Tu Mama También”

caption Gael García Bernal and Maribel Verdú in “Y Tu Mama También.” source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-nominated movie made Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal international stars. They play two teens who go on a sex-filled road trip with an older woman.

“Yes Man”

caption Jim Carrey in “Yes Man.” source Warner Bros.

In this fun comedy, Jim Carrey plays a character who has been tasked to say “Yes” to anything. The movie really picks up when Zooey Deschanel shows up as the romantic lead opposite Carrey.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Netflix

This has quickly become the Netflix original rom-com that all aspire to be.

It’s evident seeing that the streaming giant was quick to make a sequel (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”) about the relationship between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo). Plus there’s a third one on the way.