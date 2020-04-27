Cultivating a saltwater aquarium is a fun challenge with the right kit. The Fluval Reef Aquarium and Cabinet Set is everything a saltwater aquarium hobbyist could hope for because it’s a comprehensive kit that covers all the bases.

Saltwater fish, particularly reef-dwelling species, are not only some of the most vibrant species in the aquarium hobbyist world, they are also some of the most colorful animals in the world, period. This being the case, it is no wonder that saltwater aquariums are so popular.

What many people do not realize, however, is that cultivating a thriving marine tank is quite a challenge. Not only do you need specific equipment to keep the tank running, but you must also maintain a delicate balance of pH, salinity, and other water parameters for your tank inhabitants to flourish.

Though a saltwater aquarium does come with its challenges, it is also incredibly rewarding. Nothing is more beautiful or awe-inspiring than a thriving aquatic ecosystem in miniature, right there in your living room. Whether you’re thinking about starting your first saltwater tank or upgrading to a new system, we’ve scoured the reviews to bring you our top picks for the best saltwater aquarium kits. Keep reading to see which saltwater aquarium kit is best for you.

Here are the best saltwater aquariums:

Prices and links are current as of 4/27/2020.

The best mini reef tank

Designed specifically to support coral life, the Fluval Sea EVO Marine Aquarium Kit comes with a high-output LED lighting system and three-stage filtration.

Cultivating a saltwater aquarium with fish and live rock is fairly straightforward, but a reef tank comes with an entirely separate set of challenges – especially if you’re also going for a miniature tank. In order to keep corals alive, you have to strike the right balance with tank lighting, water circulation, and water chemistry. If you have never tried your hand at a reef tank but you have some experience with saltwater aquariums, a comprehensive reef tank kit like the Fluval Sea EVO Marine Aquarium Kit is a good idea.

Equipped with a 14,000°K high-output LED system, the Fluval Sea EVO Marine Aquarium Kit is designed to support corals. This lighting system offers convenient day/night illumination and it is housed in a sleek, aluminum casing. The three-stage filtration system features BioMax filter media for optimal mechanical, chemical, and biological filtration. You’ll also receive a circulation pump with an output nozzle, a safe low-voltage transformer, and a cover for the aquarium. Adding saltwater, fish, and corals is up to you.

A review from Fishtank Advisor describes this reef tank setup as a “complete ready-to-go reef aquarium system.” The reviewer also makes note of the three-stage filtration system and the powerful 132gph submersible pump that is hidden behind the integrated filtration system.

Customer reviews note that it is easy to assemble and provides good value, though some say the lighting system could be better and the tank doesn’t come with a protein skimmer.

Pros: High-quality, contemporary design, includes all of the equipment, high-output LED for healthy coral growth, day and night lighting system, three-stage filtration system, circulation pump with output nozzle

Cons: Small size may be a challenge to maintain, doesn’t come with a protein skimmer, limited size may make it difficult to replace/upgrade the equipment, LED lighting has no timer

The best nano reef tank

With its sleek, modern design and integrated filtration, the Coralife LED BioCube Starter Kit is the ultimate nano reef tank.

Though there is no strict definition for the term “nano tank,” it generally refers to a small tank with a total tank capacity below 20 gallons. While you might assume that a smaller tank is easier to maintain than a larger one, the opposite is, in fact, true, especially when it comes to saltwater aquariums.

In a large tank, there is a higher water volume to dilute toxins and to absorb minor fluctuations in water chemistry – the same minor changes in water temperature, pH, or ammonia levels in a small tank can be deadly. For these reasons, nano tanks are not recommended for beginners, but they can be an exciting challenge for experienced saltwater hobbyists. Our top pick for the best nano reef tank is the Coralife LED BioCube Starter Kit.

The Coralife LED BioCube Starter Kit features a high-quality construction, made from clear glass with rounded corners and a sleek, modern design. This tank comes with a hinged top to hide the integrated LED lighting system as well as a multistage wet/dry filtration system guaranteed to keep your water quality high. Perfect for a miniature reef tank, the integrated lighting system features both white LED and actinic blue light to mimic the day/night cycle as well as a 24-hour timer and a 30-minute sunrise/sunset function. If you aren’t happy with the equipment included in this all-in-one kit, there are plenty of other BioCube accessories available for upgrade.

The Coralife LED BioCube Starter Kit is included in Aquarium Adviser’s top ten list of the best fish tanks. The site notes the tank’s sleek, clean design as well as its hinge-top design that hides cords and equipment from view. Aquascape Addiction names this tank the best nano tank as a whole, commenting on the quality of the multistage filtration system and the lighting system that includes both day and night lighting as well as transition lighting to mimic sunrise and sunset.

Pros: Comes in both 16 and 32-gallon sizes, complete kit, sleek and modern design, hinged lid hides cords and equipment, includes LED lighting and filtration system, integrated 24-hour timer, comes with basic accessories and options to upgrade

Cons: Does not come with an aquarium stand, doesn’t include a protein skimmer, fan can be a little bit noisy, equipment chamber could be larger

The best large tank

The SCA 50-Gallon Starfire Aquarium kit is a complete aquarium kit that comes in large sizes with a sturdy cabinet and basic accessories.

Whether you’re looking to start your first saltwater tank or you want to upgrade from a smaller tank, 50 gallons is a manageable size. If you go too much larger you may run into issues with finding a place to put it and you’ll have to pay for larger, more expensive equipment. The SCA 50-Gallon Starfire Aquarium kit is also available in larger sizes from 66 to 240 gallons, enabling you to go as big and bold as you like.

Complete with a square 50-gallon tank constructed from algae-resistant Starfire glass and a durable aquarium cabinet, this saltwater aquarium kit is a great buy for the money. In addition to the tank itself, this kit comes with an integrated three-stage filtration system and a protein skimmer, as well as a sump system to hold all of your equipment. Once assembled, the setup is very attractive and it is all protected by a three-year warranty on the tank and one-year warranty for the accessories.

Fishtank Advisor includes the SCA 50-Gallon Starfire Aquarium in its top five picks for the best reef tanks. The site notes the quality and attractiveness of the setup and design, but the reviewer does mention that it doesn’t come with a lighting system. This isn’t necessarily a problem, however, because you’ll want to customize your lighting according to the tank inhabitants you choose. MyAquarium.net describes this tank set up as a “piece of beauty,” noting that it has a much smaller footprint than most 50-gallon tanks.

The SCA 50-Gallon Starfire Aquarium is beloved by saltwater aquarium enthusiasts. Buyers love the quality construction and the inclusion of the aquarium stand, though some comment that you may need to purchase additional connectors to install some of the equipment.

Pros: High-quality, algae-resistant Starfire glass, 50-gallon capacity, comes with an aquarium cabinet for storage, integrated 3-stage filtration system, comes with filter media, includes a protein skimmer and return pump, comes with a sump system to install equipment

Cons: Cabinet does not come pre-assembled, may need to purchase additional connectors for some equipment, doesn’t include a lighting system, included protein skimmer doesn’t come with a removable cup

