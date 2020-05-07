7 of the best sci-fi horror movies you can watch on Netflix

caption Sennia Nanua stars in “The Girl With All the Gifts.” source Saban Films

There are thousands of movies to stream on Netflix, and finding the right one can be a challenge, which is why Insider has compiled helpful guides for every type of movie (and TV show!) you might want to stream.

Here, we’ve listed the best sci-fi horror movies (and thrillers) that you can watch on Netflix right now.

Keep reading for our favorite science fiction horror films to stream, including “Bird Box,” “Train to Busan,” and “The Girl With All the Gifts.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With a dizzying array of titles available to choose from, picking a movie to watch on Netflix can easily become overwhelming, especially when it comes to horror films.

That’s why Insider has compiled helpful guides for every type of movie or TV show you might want to stream.

The streaming service has plenty of science fiction horror films to choose from, including “The Girl With All the Gifts,” about a young girl in a post-apocalyptic world who holds the key to defeating the zombies that have taken over, or bigger hits like “Bird Box,” which caused a stir when Netflix released it in 2018.

Here are seven sci-fi horror movies you can stream on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Insider has many movie and TV show lists to keep you occupied. You can read them all here.

“The Girl With All the Gifts” offers a new twist on the zombie genre.

caption Sennia Nanua stars in “The Girl With All the Gifts.”

Netflix description: “As a virulent fungus turns humanity into zombies, a band of survivors flees with a curiously evolved zombie girl who may hold the key to a cure.”

Why you should watch: Tense and thrilling, “The Girl With All the Gifts” provides a much-needed refresh to the zombie genre while also interrogating our preconceived notions around infectious diseases.

On top of that, there’s plenty of zombie gore and brutal chase scenes to keep even the most bloodthirsty fans satisfied.

“Bird Box” was an instant hit when it was released in 2018.

caption Sandra Bullock stars in “Bird Box.”

Netflix description: “Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.”

Why you should watch: Tense and horrifying, “Bird Box” is a must-watch for fans of other post-apocalyptic horror films like “A Quiet Place” or “It Comes At Night.” And with survival movies starting to feel a bit more relevant now, “Bird Box” will definitely have you on the edge of your seat for most of the movie.

Korean film “Train to Busan” is an engaging zombie thriller.

caption Gong Yoo stars in “Train to Busan.”

Netflix description: “As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.”

Why you should watch: “Train to Busan” is a thrilling tale of the living versus the dead, with a poignant message about family and obligations at its core.

Even though most of the action takes place in one location (the titular train), it’ll still have you on the edge of your seat, especially during the climactic (and heartrending) final act.

“It Comes at Night” takes place during a deadly pandemic.

caption “It Comes at Night” focuses on two families in the midst of a pandemic.

Netflix description: “As danger stalks the world outside his isolated home, an overprotective father faces a tough decision when another family shows up seeking help.”

Why you should watch: Even though “It Comes At Night” doesn’t include that much gore or violence, it’s still a deeply terrifying movie that examines how trust (or a lack thereof) can prove fatal in the midst of a deadly outbreak.

Focusing on a family and their struggle to survive, the movie proves that sometimes it’s what’s not shown on the screen that can be the scariest.

“Under the Skin” is an eerie and unsettling science-fiction thriller.

caption Scarlett Johansson stars in “Under the Skin.”

Netflix description: “A seductive alien prowls the streets in search of prey: unsuspecting men fall under her spell, only to be consumed by a strange liquid pool.”

Why you should watch: “Under the Skin” is slow-burning and chilling, and, at times, frustratingly opaque. But even though we don’t know why Scarlett Johansson’s voracious alien is killing all of these men, or even where she comes from, it’s still a deliciously creepy film to watch.

With a shocking and oddly satisfying ending, “Under the Skin” takes alien movies to new heights, and gives Johansson a chance to flex her acting chops.

“Into the Forest” focuses on two sisters who confront a host of horrors in the post-apocalyptic countryside.

caption Ellen Page (left) and Evan Rachel Wood star in “Into the Forest.”

Netflix description: “In the near future, two frightened sisters fight for survival after losing their father during a deadly, quietly looming apocalypse.”

Why you should watch: Parts of “Into the Forest” are incredibly difficult to watch (there’s a scene in which a character is sexually assaulted and another in which two sisters have to watch their father die), but overall, the film contains a quietly powerful message about sisterhood and the bonds of family that makes it worth a watch.

“Await Further Instructions” features a totally unique (and terrifying) premise.

caption “Await Further Instructions” was first released in 2018.

Netflix description: “A family’s tense reunion turns terrifying when they get trapped in their home by an unknown force, and sinister commands begin appearing on their TV.”

Why you should watch: While the ending leaves a lot to be desired, “Await Further Instructions” is still a compelling watch up until then. Focusing on family drama, racist relatives, and a potential alien abduction, this thriller is terrifying and relevant all at once.