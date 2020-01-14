The 9 best ‘Shark Tank’ products that didn’t land deals but are still doing incredibly well

source ABC

We love watching “Shark Tank” because it gives us a preview of the startups and products that have the most potential to make it big.

As these 9 products underscore, the show’s contestants don’t necessarily need to secure a deal from the investors in order to go on to succeed.

Notable examples of “Shark Tank” rejects that became very successful include home security company DoorBot (now known as Ring) and protein breakfast brand Kodiak Cakes.

Throughout its 11 seasons, the show “Shark Tank” has averaged two to nine million viewers. It’s the biggest public platform that an entrepreneur could hope for, and a 10-minute pitch on the show can translate to huge sales.

Household names like the Scrub Daddy and Tipsy Elves all got their start after successfully striking deals on the show, but even companies that walked away without securing an investment have done as well as – if not better than -companies that did.

The founders of these companies took their “Shark Tank” rejections in stride, using them as learning lessons to make millions in sales. Money from the judges would’ve been nice, but it turns out the national exposure can be just as valuable.

Check out the 9 companies that you’ll be surprised didn’t get deals on “Shark Tank”

The Bouqs Co.

source The Bouqs Co/Instagram

Online flower delivery service The Bouqs Co. left the Tank in 2014 without an investment, but Robert Herjavec kept them in mind three years later when he was planning the flowers for his wedding. Herjavec eventually ended up investing after getting a firsthand glimpse into the process behind creating the beautiful arrangements. Co-founder and CEO John Tabis said that there were several days in 2017 when the company sold $1 million in flowers in a day. It’s now valued at $43.1 million.

Ring

source Target

This smart video doorbell gives homeowners peace of mind about who’s at their door, whether they’re at home or not. When Ring founder Jamie Siminoff appeared on the show, he valued his company, then called DoorBot, at $7 million.

Since then, it’s counted prominent investors like Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Qualcomm Ventures, Goldman Sachs, and Richard Branson among its supporters. Most recently, Amazon bought Ring in a deal worth over $1 billion, a testament to its versatile capabilities beyond home security.

Kodiak Cakes

source Kodiak Cakes/Instagram

The co-founder and COO of Kodiak Cakes, a natural food brand that makes whole grain, protein-rich breakfast options, went on the show seeking a $500,000 investment for 10% of the business. Though the Sharks all liked the taste and nutritional benefits of these pancake mixes, none of them agreed with the valuation.

Now, it’s the fastest-growing pancake mix brand in the US, growing 80% year-on-year and approaching $100 million in revenue.

Nerdwax

source Nerdwax/Instagram

Glasses that are always sliding off your nose are an annoying distraction, but according to the “Shark Tank” judges, not annoying enough to justify the cost of $10 per tube of Nerdwax. The natural, non-irritating wax can be applied directly to the nosepads of your glasses to help them stay up and now has thousands of mostly favorable reviews on Amazon.

Before appearing on the show, the founders say their sales were $136,000, but glasses-wearers across the country who watched the show loved the concept and helped bring sales to $1 million.

The Lip Bar

source The Lip Bar

Former Wall Street executive Melissa Butler sought to create an affordable, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free makeup brand that showcased more diverse imagery than the rest of the current beauty industry. In an interview with Rolling Out, she said she saw the harsh “Shark Tank” rejection more as a “spring forward” because it made her realize that she needed to focus more on an audience that understood the problem she was solving.

Actress Taraji P. Henson wore The Lip Bar lipstick to the 2018 Oscars ceremony, and the products are now available in 44 Target stores nationwide.

Xero Shoes

source Xero Shoes/Instagram

After constantly getting injured while running, cofounder Steven Sashen switched to barefoot running and loved the effects, so he created a thin running sandal. He and his wife Lena Phoenix ultimately turned down the $400,000 for 50% equity offer from Kevin O’Leary for Xero Shoes.

Though they didn’t find a celebrity investor, they did find plenty of other supporters among the public and have raised $1 million through crowdfunding.

MealEnders

source MealEnders

The idea of MealEnders, a two-layered candy lozenge meant to prevent overeating, intrigued the judges, but some did not like the taste. Others doubted its expensive marketing strategy. However, it still caught the attention of plenty of viewers who wanted a little help with their willpower.

When the episode aired in early 2017, the company had sales of a modest $1.2 million. One short year later, sales were at $5 million.

Eco Nuts

source Eco Nuts/Facebook

Eco Nuts are dried berries that act as a natural laundry detergent, making them a great option for people sensitive to traditional detergents. Though the judges didn’t like the pitch, the company has since grown to $1 million in annual sales. Beyond the original soap nuts, Eco Nuts now also sells other natural home cleaning products like surface sprays and floor cleaners.

Copa Di Vino

source Copa Di Vino/Instagram

Copa Di Vino founder James Martin walked away from Sharks’ offers not just once, but twice, and he’s now notoriously known as one of the most disliked entrepreneurs on the show. Despite his arrogant attitude, you have to admit that his patented, single-serving wine containers are a fun idea. The appearances on the show led sales to skyrocket from $500,000 to more than $14 million.