The best shelf-stable foods to keep on hand in the event of a quarantine, according to a nutritionist

Having shelf-stable food stocked in your pantry is vital for anyone preparing for or facing an extended period of quarantine.

Foods such as rice, beans, soups, and canned meat offer excellent shelf life and provide plenty of the vitamins, carbohydrates, protein, and nutrition you need to support your health.

We spoke to the New York City-based nutritionists, Samantha Cassetty and Erika Villalobos-Morsink, for their input on the best shelf-stable foods to stock up on.

In the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus, people around the world are dealing with the possibility they could face time under quarantine. Whether they’re displaying symptoms themselves or have been exposed to someone who is, millions of individuals are being asked to stay at home, remain inside, and limit their interactions with others.

In order to comfortably do that however, it’s important to be prepared. This means stocking up on enough supplies to last whatever the duration of the quarantine needs to be. Picking up enough household items to last for two weeks to a month generally isn’t a problem, as items like toilet paper, trash bags, toothpaste, laundry detergent, and hand sanitizer don’t have an expiration date and can often last a long time.

It’s picking the right foods to stock your fridge and pantry that can be more challenging. Since so many of the food items we buy tend to spoil over time, eating properly while isolated is difficult, especially as heading out to your local grocery store becomes less of a viable option.

Because of this, stocking up on shelf-stable foods is vitally important. Whether it’s canned soup or bags of rice, it’s smart to have food on-hand capable of lasting a long time. To help figure out which shelf-stable foods are best, we consulted with Samantha Cassetty, an MS, RD, nutrition and wellness expert with a private practice based in New York City.

“Ideally, you’re looking for shelf-stable foods that pack a nutritional punch,” she told Business Insider. “That means opting for mostly plant-based foods that contain fiber along with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other health- and immune-supporting compounds.”

Cassetty recommends a variety of items that aren’t just tasty and nutritional, but food that allows you to survive on for an extended period of time. Things like rice, quinoa, dried or canned fruits and vegetables, a variety of nuts, and canned soups that are low in sodium. She also says that canned tuna, salmon, and sardines help maintain a protein intake for your quarantine diet as well.

“Red flags for shelf-stable foods include excessive amounts of sugar, sodium, or other unwanted ingredients, like artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives,” Cassetty said. “These ingredients are indicative that your pick is less healthful.”

With those guidelines in mind, we set out to find suitable options for foods capable of keeping you well-fed while also staying fresh for long periods of time.

Here are some of the best shelf-stable food items to stock in your pantry:

Editor’s note: Erika Villalobos-Morsink, an MS, RD, and nutritionist based in New York City, also contributed to the content in this guide with input on what to look for when picking out the best shelf-stable food.

The best staple

Rice is a common ingredient used around the world, with hundreds of millions of people incorporating it into their diets on a daily basis. It also happens to be relatively inexpensive, simple to prepare, and can sit on your shelf for months at a time without going bad. Best of all, rice is extremely versatile, mixing nicely with meat and vegetables, or as a simple meal all on its own.

Cassetty explained that since brown rice is a whole grain, it contains higher levels of vitamins and minerals. It also has more fiber and antioxidants, making it a much better choice than white rice, which mostly consists of carbs and very few nutrients. Both can obviously be used to fill your stomach but brown rice is the healthier choice.

If you’re looking to stock up on brown rice, we recommend Lotus Foods Gourmet Organic Brown Rice, which is available in packages of up to 25 pounds, or Lundberg Country Wild Rice, which ships in packs of six. Both are affordable, tasty, and can be used in a wide variety of ways. Cassetty also recommends quinoa and steel cut oats as alternatives to brown rice. Good options for these two staples are available from Viva Naturals and Bob’s Red Mill, respectively.

The best canned soup

Canned soup is another healthy item that’s easy to prepare, tastes good, and stays on your shelf indefinitely. There are a wide variety of flavors and brands to choose from in this category, of course, but Cassetty tells us to use caution.

“Look for soups that are low in sodium,” she said. “Especially bean-based varieties like lentil and split pea.”

Amy’s Organic Lentil Soup meets that criteria with 630mg of sodium per cup. Better yet, Amy’s Organic Split Pea has less than half of that, coming in at just 310mg instead. Those who are especially conscious of the amount of salt they take into their diet should consider Health Valley Organic Tomato Soup, which has just 60mg of sodium per cup, making it one of the healthiest canned soups on the market.

The best canned vegetables

Canned black beans are a staple that can be eaten on their own or mixed with other foods to create delicious combinations. They also happen to provide plenty of protein, fiber, and an array of vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious choice for surviving a long quarantine.

Perfect for making soups, salads, tacos, and a variety of other dishes, Progresso Black Beans are low on fat and sugars. They’re also a good source of carbs, which are necessary for a balanced diet, even while staying indoors for any period of time.

Other excellent options for canned vegetables include Del Monte Whole Kernel Corn and Whole Food’s 365 Everyday Value Organic Diced Tomatoes (Currently out of stock).

The best canned fruit

Much like canned vegetables, canned fruit can be a tasty and nutritious addition to any diet, provided you’re careful about what you’re eating. Cassetty says that we should look for options that come in 100% fruit juice, as they are healthier and contain less additives.

Fruit that’s canned in syrups, on the other hand, are much higher in calories and added sugars, making them less than ideal choices.

While not canned in the traditional sense, the Dole Cherry Mixed Fruit Cups are a shelf-stable option for fresh fruit that can sit in your refrigerator or pantry for weeks at a time. Made from all-natural fruits, packed in 100% fruit juice, and with no sugar added, these cups are a good addition to any meal or can serve as a healthy stand-alone snack.

Alternative options include Dole Pineapple Tidbits and Dole Mandarin Oranges fruit cups, both of which come with no sugar added (Currently out of stock. Some variations may replenish around March 22).

The best pasta

Pasta stays fresh on your shelf for extended periods of time and is a highly versatile and tasty food that can be incorporated into a wide variety of meals. Pasta also happens to come in numerous shapes and sizes, too, allowing cooks to mix things up a bit in terms of the dishes they create and serve.

On top of that, it’s inexpensive, easy to prepare, and can be paired with different types of meats and vegetables to make delicious combinations.

Cassetty recommends using whole grain pasta here, as well. As with rice, the whole grain variety contains more vitamins and minerals. It also offers increased levels of fiber and protein, while at the same time having fewer calories when compared to traditional pastas. This makes it a healthy option, while still retaining all of the qualities you’re looking for from shelf-stable foods.

Barilla Whole Grain Spaghetti is a flavorful and versatile choice when it comes to pasta noodles. It’s low in fat and sugars and contains no cholesterol or sodium. A single box contains up to eight servings and it can stay on your shelf for months at a time without losing its freshness or nutritional value.

As an alternative to whole grain pastas, Cassetty recommends looking for options made from chickpeas and lentils. Check out Banza Bowties for chickpea pasta or the Tolerant Organic Green Lentil Rotini for a lentil variety.

The best canned meet

Meat is an important source of vitamins, minerals, and protein. It also happens to be something that many of us include in our diets on a daily basis. But most meats don’t stay fresh for very long and even those kept in the freezer for an extended period of time can go bad.

However, canned meat is a viable alternative, offering an extremely long shelf life without compromising any of its nutritional benefits.

From a health standpoint, Cassetty recommends sticking to canned fish. Tuna, salmon, and sardines tend to be a healthier option when compared to red meats like beef or pork. Usually, fish contains less fat, has fewer calories, and is high in heart and brain-friendly omega-3 acids. Those same omega-3 acids can also provide a boost to the immune system, which is a good thing if you find yourself under a potential quarantine.

If you’re looking to add some healthy shelf-stable meats to your stockpile, Bumble Bee Canned Tuna is a great choice. Not only is it low in sodium, it comes packaged in water which means excess preservatives haven’t been added. This versatile fish goes well with pasta and rice, and can be mixed with a variety of vegetables to create healthy salads, too.

Those who prefer canned salmon, rather than tuna, will find the Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value Alaskan Wild Salmon a good option. If fish just isn’t to your liking, give Wild Planet’s Organic Roasted Chicken Breast a try.

Other shelf-stable options

In addition to the options listed above, Cassetty also had a few suggestions for snacks and other items you can use to enhance the inventory of your kitchen.

For example, she recommends keeping a variety of nuts and seeds on hand, such as pecans, walnuts, and even pumpkin seeds. Whole grain crackers also make for a healthy snack option and go nicely with some cheese.

She recommends keeping low-sugar and high fiber cereals on-hand, and to eat them with mixed with low- or no-added-sugar plant-based milk or ultra-pasteurized dairy milk. This makes for a light and healthy breakfast that stays fresh on your shelves.

As you can see, there are plenty of options to choose from when looking for tasty, long-lasting, and versatile shelf-stable foods to fill your pantry. Any of these suggestions make good, healthy choices to keep stocked at any time, whether you’re facing an extended stay at home or not.