I tried 4 store-bought salsas and Wegmans’ was the only one I’d buy for my Super Bowl party

- Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, I set out on a mission to find the best store-bought salsa.
- I tried medium salsa from four brands – Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Tostitos, and Archer Farms.
- The Trader Joe’s medium salsa tasted the most similar to the kind of salsa you’d get in a restaurant, while the Wegmans medium salsa packed the most flavor with an abundance of delicious vegetables.
- The medium salsa from Tostitos just wasn’t seasoned enough for me.
While restaurant or homemade varieties might tickle your taste buds, store-bought salsa can be just as spicy and delicious.
With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, I set out on a mission to find the best store-bought salsa.
I tried medium salsa from four brands – Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Tostitos, and Archer Farms – and found that they were all very different from each other.
Tostitos’ medium salsa is arguably a staple at most game-day parties but in my opinion, it lacked the flavor and spice of the Trader Joe’s and Wegmans salsas.
Here’s a breakdown of every store-bought salsa I tried, ranked from worst to best.
Tostitos’ salsas and dips can be picked up in most grocery stores. I bought this jar from Stop and Shop for $3.79, which made it the most expensive.
Digging into this salsa was like visiting an old friend from high school — it reminded you that you drifted apart for a reason.
While there were a couple of large chunks of tomato, peppers, and onions, the seasoning just wasn’t there.
The texture was a good balance between watery and chunky, but I simply couldn’t get over the extremely bland flavor.
At my local Target, I was only able to find the Archer Farms medium salsa in the lime and garlic flavor. It cost me $2.99.
The flavor was strong in this salsa, and the tomatoes tasted almost smoky.
The texture was slightly watered down, however, and I wanted more flavor from the vegetables.
The seasoning was just a touch too strong for me, and the only veggie I could taste was tomato. I probably wouldn’t pick this up again.
The Homestyle Salsa Especial from Trader Joe’s was also $2.99, but I much preferred it to the Target salsa.
I thought the shallow tub it came in was really convenient for dipping, and what lay inside was equally as exciting.
The salsa was perfectly seasoned and very similar to restaurant-style salsa, which tends to be thinner.
It was the spiciest of all the salsas, but the flavors of garlic, cilantro, and onion still came through. Overall, I was really impressed.
My favorite store-bought salsa was the Wegmans organic medium salsa, which I bought for $2.99 as well.
Opening the jar, I could smell the spices and vegetables.
Dipping in, I realized the salsa was a perfect combination of a more liquid-based tomato sauce packed with chunky vegetables. It was the best of both worlds.
The salsa was perfectly seasoned and spicy without being overwhelming. I would buy this salsa for game day and … well … every day.
