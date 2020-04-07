9 pairs of men’s sweatpants that you won’t be embarrassed to wear outside of the house

source Vuori

Sweatpants are a versatile, casual piece of clothing that can be worn around the house, while running errands, or for workouts.

These are our favorite pairs of sweatpants, including sportswear brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, as well as startups like Tommy John, Public Rec, and Vuori.

Is there a more comfortable and versatile piece of clothing than a really good pair of sweatpants? They can be worn while lounging around, running errands around town, working out, and traveling. With so many uses, sweatpants are an essential item that should be in everyone’s closet, whether you wear them regularly or just every now and then.

Just about any pair of sweatpants will be more comfortable than your jeans and dress pants, but there are many options depending on what you’ll be wearing them for. Whether you’re looking for something soft and lightweight, pairs to match your favorite sportswear brands, or affordable basics, you’ll likely find it in our list of favorites.

Here are our top picks for men sweatpants:

The best minimal sweatpants

source Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s Dry Stretch Sweatpants are clean, simple and affordable, making them great for minimalists and budget-conscious shoppers.

Uniqlo is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable essentials and its Dry Stretch Sweats live up to the quality and value we expect. While they’re not the absolute cheapest sweatpants you can buy, they’re the perfect option for guys who aren’t willing to spend more on higher-end athleisure or guys who prefer clothes without logos and branding.

The best-fitting sweatpants

source Public Rec

With pant waist and inseam sizes, Public Rec’s All Day Every Day Jogger is an elevated take on sweatpants that will appeal to more than athletes.

Known for its technical leisure clothing for men, Public Rec is a great place to buy comfortable yet stylish clothes for lounging, casual wear, working out, and everything else in between. While the brand’s All Day Every Day Pants are wildly popular for their comfort and versatility, the newer All Day Every Day Jogger packs the same attributes in a sportier design.

Featuring traditional pant waist and inseam sizes, you’ll get a better fit than other sweatpants that only come in basic alpha sizes. The pants are lightweight, stretchy, and as the name suggests, they can be worn all day, regardless of what you’re doing. If you’ve never really been able to pull off sweatpants because the options you tried were sloppy or too loose, this is the pair you want.

The best sweatpants to wear with Nike sneakers

source Nike

Designed to be casual and sporty, the Nike Sportwear Joggers go best with all of your favorite sneakers from the Swoosh.

I’m a firm believer that sweatsuits and sneakers from different sportswear giants shouldn’t be mixed and matched. If you’re looking to find a pair of sweatpants to specifically go with your favorite Nike sneakers, the Nike Sportswear Joggers are the best. Designed for casual comfort, the joggers feature a techy knit material, a drawcord waist, and cuffed pant legs. Whether you wear classic sneakers like the Air Force 1 or the latest pairs of Air Maxes, you can effortlessly pull off a casual and comfortable look in these joggers.

The best sweatpants to wear with Adidas sneakers

source Adidas

Featuring the unmistakeable Three Stripes branding, the Adidas SST Track Pants are what you’ll want to wear with your Adidas sneakers.

Following the same sentiment as the previous recommendation, the SST Track Pants are by far the best sweatpants to wear with your favorite sneakers from Adidas.

As the bottom half of arguably the most iconic sweatsuit ever, the Adidas SST Track Pants feature Three Stripes branding along the sides of the pants and the Adidas Originals Trefoil logo. While the design is distinctly retro, they go well with both old and new sneakers. If you’re going for an old school look, pair them with Superstars or Stans Smiths. If you prefer modern styles, you can’t go wrong with NMDs or Nite Joggers.

The best sweatpants for comfort

source Tommy John

Tommy John has seemingly mastered the art of sizing and fit, which make the Go Anywhere Jogger a comfortable choice for all body types.

When it comes to comfort, joggers are some of the best pants you can wear and Tommy John has them down to a science with the Go Anywhere Jogger. Using a combination of polyester, Tencel, and spandex, the pants are designed to be moisture-wicking, quick-drying and odor-resistant. Although the Tommy John Go Anywhere Joggers don’t come in specific waist and inseam sizes, the fit is another one of its best attributes. With a stretchy waistband, drawstring, and locking ankle zippers, they can be adjusted to your desired fit or look.

The best vintage-style sweatpants

source Todd Snyder

If you’re going for an old school or vintage sportswear look, The Todd Snyder x Champion Lightweight Classic Sweatpant is a solid choice.

When New York-based menswear brand Todd Snyder teamed up with legendary athletic brand Champion, the result was a collection of sweats that are stylish, sporty, and better quality than your average pair. The Lightweight Classic Sweatpant is our favorite bottom because it uses a super soft french terry cotton, garment-dyed treatment for a worn-in look, and vintage Champion branding. Since they’re not designed for performance specifically, these are best worn for style.

The best affordable sweatpants

source Hanes

For a classic, straight-to-the-point pair of sweats, the Hanes EcoSmart Fleece pants are the most affordable pair worth owning.

The Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants are our top choice for guys interested in a basic, no-frills pair of sweats. At $12, they’re super affordable and will meet your daily needs. They feature a drawcord waist, two side pockets, and open hem pant legs for a relaxed fit. Whether you want them for lounging around the house or you just need a cheap pair for cutting the grass and doing lawn work, these will get the job done.

The best versatile sweatpants

source Vuori

The Vuori Ponto Performance Pant is designed to be versatile for whatever comes up in your active lifestyle.

Founded in 2015, Vuori is an emerging performance brand that focuses on clothing that works in all facets of life. The brand’s Ponto Performance Pant is the absolute best for people who want to seamlessly transition through different environments in one pair of pants.

While most performance wear is based strictly on sportiness, Vuori is centered around performance in more than just sport. The pants are made from a light and stretchy material that’s soft against the skin. Whether you’re doing yoga, running, working out, riding a bike, lounging, or dressing casually, the Ponto Performance Pants can handle it in comfort.

The best sweatpants for athletes

source Under Armour

Every athlete has a pair of sweatpants, but Under Armour’s Recover Fleece Pants were specifically designed to help their bodies recover after performing.

The Under Armour Recover Fleece Pants incorporate bioceramic technology into a patterned lining of the garments. The pattern includes special bioceramic particles that absorb infrared wavelengths emitted by the body and reflect back far infrared energy, a completely safe type of radiation that promotes cell regrowth within the body. That means your muscles and joints regenerate faster, resulting in less soreness after intense physical activity.

In terms of fit, the UA Recover Fleece Pants feature a tapered leg for a modern feel that will look good even when you’re not training.