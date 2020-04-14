The best telemedicine services for anyone unable to visit a doctor’s office in person

source Plush Care

Telemedicine services connect doctors with patients, no matter where they’re located, providing medical solutions for anyone unable to visit a doctor’s office in person.

What’s offered via telemedicine differs by company as some provide around-the-clock consultations and diagnoses, while others include mental health services or the ability to write prescriptions.

We’ve rounded up the best telemedicine services currently available, each designed to assist patients with medical care without requiring them to leave their homes.

Advancements in modern medicine have made it so our options for seeking out and receiving medical help aren’t limited to physically visiting doctor’s offices or urgent care centers. Instead, the rise of telemedicine allows us to connect with doctors without ever having to leave our homes.

This has proven to be invaluable for getting information and advice when other means of medical care aren’t accessible. In an increasingly connected world, it also seems like an important tool for the future of healthcare.

What is telemedicine?

By its simplest definition, telemedicine is any service or method that uses technology to allow doctors and patients to interact with one another even when they’re not physically in the same location. This allows people to connect with medical specialists who may live in entirely different parts of the planet and to obtain expert advice and diagnoses they typically wouldn’t have access to. It also allows both the healthcare provider and the patient to connect without having to travel anywhere themselves.

To be clear, telemedicine is not a new concept. In fact, it’s existed in one form or another since the 1950s. Back then, it was the telephone that enabled direct communication between a doctor and a patient, before dedicated video conferencing systems introduced a new level of interactivity.

The biggest shift in telemedicine came via the rise of the internet. The ever-expanding network afforded by the internet helped bring telemedicine to the masses, making it easier than ever to connect to a medical professional via a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Telemedicine’s purpose

Originally, the idea behind telemedicine was that it would be a convenient way for people living in remote locations to receive medical attention and assistance. Later, that level of convenience extended to others who found it difficult to visit their doctor during regular office hours.

Busy schedules, lack of transportation, mobility issues, and a host of other challenges disappeared by picking up the phone and chatting with a doctor directly. The process wasn’t as all-encompassing as an actual in-person check-up or physical, but it did prove successful under certain circumstances.

Thanks to the proliferation of technology into every aspect of our lives, telemedicine’s become a reality for so many people. Highly sophisticated systems now allow patients to set up video chats with a health professional at just about any time of day or night.

But the field of telemedicine goes beyond that as well, giving caregivers the ability to remotely monitor a patient using wireless sensors and other equipment. It even allows physicians to quickly and easily share a patient’s history and health records, making it easier for healthcare practitioners to collaborate with one another.

The value of using telemedicine is immense for a variety of patients, regardless of whatever illness or issue they face – and it’s more vital now than ever. As more people start to prefer telemedicine, the number of companies offering their own unique take on the bridge between doctor and patient expands, too.

Below are 12 of the top telemedicine services, offering everything from quick and easy consultations to mental health outreach.

Teladoc

Fast, reliable, and easily accessible, Teladoc‘s led the way in telemedicine for years. The company offers access to its doctors via phone call, video conferencing, the web, or smartphone app (iOS/Android), with doctors generally connecting with patients within 20 minutes of an initial request.

The service offers assistance with general care, pediatrics, preventative medicine, mental health, and more. Teledoc’s on-demand service provides a high level of convenience and versatility, allowing users to connect with a doctor whenever the need arises.

Physicians are available 24/7 and service is offered in over 30 languages. According to the company, 92% of its clients have their medical issues addressed in a single call, eliminating the need for additional appointments and follow-ups for most users. Prices vary depending on insurance and healthcare plans.

Visit Teladoc’s website for more information.

iCliniq

With more than 3,500 doctors, specializing in over 80 areas of medicine, iCliniq became a popular resource for those looking for quick and reliable medical advice at any time of the day or night. Communication with a medical professional is handled via online chat, which can be accessed through a smartphone app (iOS/Android), or via Slack or Telegram. Phone and video conferencing is available for those who prefer those methods of communication, too.

Great for second opinions, general medical advice, or preliminary diagnosis, iCliniq prides itself on its quick, accurate, and diverse services. To date, it’s assisted patients in 196 countries, which makes it a good choice for frequent travelers too. Prices start at just $19.95.

Visit iCliniq’s site for more information.

MDlive

Specializing in treating a wide variety of non-emergency medical conditions, each doctor that works for MDlive is board-certified in their area of expertise. Better yet, the physicians for this service have been practicing medicine for 15 years on average, making the staff one of the most experienced in the business.

These healthcare professionals are available 24 hours a day via phone call or video chat, and are able to help diagnose skin conditions, UTIs, allergies, and a variety of other mild and acute conditions. MDlive is especially lauded for its mental health professionals, who are available for counseling and support sessions on demand. The cost of the service is $49, with most major insurance plans accepted.

Visit MDlive’s site for more information.

Amwell

Designed specifically to be a fast, reliable, and smarter way for patients to interact with doctors, Amwell is focused on convenience and service. Most of the virtual doctor’s visits are less than ten minutes in length and don’t require an appointment. Open 24 hours a day, the focus is on providing an accurate diagnosis and recommending the proper treatment in an expedient manner.

Amwell physicians can even write prescriptions or suggest homeopathic options for such conditions as sinus infections, rashes, acne, and a wide variety of other common ailments. Interaction take place over the phone, video chat, or using the service’s iOS or Android app. Prices start at $69 with many health insurance policies accepted.

Visit Amwell’s site for more information.

SteadyMD

If you like the idea behind telemedicine but value the connection and relationship you develop with your doctor, SteadyMD may be right for you. The idea here is that members interact with the same doctor each time they use the service, finding someone that understands their needs not just on a medical basis, but a personal one, too.

Once that relationship is set, you can call, text, or video chat with your physician as needed and even share your health and fitness data from your favorite workout apps. At $99 per month, it’s an expensive option but that price gets you more personal attention and guaranteed same-day phone or video chat appointments.

Visit SteadyMD’s site for more information.

Doctor on Demand

The name of this telemedicine service says it all, as it literally gives you a Doctor on Demand. Available over the web, via telephone, or smartphone app (iOS/Android), the healthcare professionals at DoD provide assistance and advice for urgent care, chronic conditions, and preventative medicine.

The company keeps certified therapists on staff to assist patients with mental and behavioral health issues, while its doctors handle advice on how to treat everything from the cold and flu to asthma and diabetes.

One of the best aspects of this service is that patients can mark doctors as a favorite in order to connect with them again in the future when available. The first appointment with a physician is typically free, with prices starting at $40 for future interactions. Doctor on Demand is supported under many different health insurance plans.

Visit Doctor on Demand’s site for more information.

PlushCare

PlushCare puts a large team of experienced physicians right at your fingertips thanks to its iPhone and Android app. Using a smartphone, patients are able to make an appointment, speak directly with a doctor, and get a quick and simple diagnosis. The service also calls in prescriptions to a local pharmacy of choice and provides the ability for a follow-up after the initial consultation.

PlushCare treats urgent issues like the cold and flu or UTIs and STDs. It also provides support for on-going conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and depression. PlushCare even has options for prescription renewals, too, including birth control. The price is $99 per visit or the cost of your co-pay, with most major insurance plans accepted.

Visit Plush Care’s site for more information.

MeMD

MeMD is another telemedicine service that provides excellent mental health services and can usually connect users with a professional therapist or counselor in less than 24 hours. The site is also highly capable of treating non-urgent or acute conditions – such as rashes, headaches, and sore throats – with physicians available for both adults and children.

Creating an account is quick and easy and allows members to speak directly with a doctor or nurse practitioner within minutes. The MeMD app (iOS/Android) allows patients to access the service from just about anywhere, too. Prices start at $49.95.

Visit MeMD’s site for more information.

LiveHealth Online

Whether you need help dealing with common issues like pink eye, fever, or tooth pain, or you’re looking for more in-depth assistance with allergies or the flu, LiveHealth Online covers it all. The service allows members to connect with doctors 24/7 using their laptops or smartphones (iOS/Android) in order to get fast and reliable medical attention.

LiveHealth also connects users with psychologists and psychiatrists to get them the mental health support they need, too. One of the distinguishing features to this service is that it allows members to choose the specific doctor that they want to interact with and most visits are just $59 or less.

Visit LiveHealth Online’s site for more information.

BetterHelp

The focus at BetterHelp is squarely on providing counseling and therapy via telemedicine technologies. Here, patients won’t connect with doctors who diagnose the cause of their sore throat or skin rash but instead interact with more than 3,100 licensed therapists who are trained to work with individuals, couples, and teens.

Counseling is provided via a safe and secure chat environment that allows patients and doctors to respond at their own convenience – but still in a timely fashion. Phone and video calls are available for a more direct, real-time experience, providing additional flexibility when needed.

The $65 per month membership fee provides unlimited sessions, making BetterHelp a nice option for those who can’t find reliable mental health alternatives from other telemedicine services.

Visit BetterHelp’s site for more information.

HealthTap

Much like the other telemedicine services on this list, HealthTap offers access to physicians on a 24/7 basis from a computer, phone, or mobile device (iOS/Android). What separates this service is that it’s available worldwide and reportedly has a network of more than 72,000 doctors across the globe.

Physicians are available to connect using video chat or can also answer basic questions through text messages. The HealthTap app even diagnoses common ailments and health issues through an AI-powered questionnaire that asks members about their current symptoms. This handy feature provides advice on how to proceed, all without having to speak directly with a doctor.

HealthTap costs $119 per year, with unlimited access to healthcare professionals throughout that time. With its expansive network across the globe, this is a great option for frequent travelers.

Visit HealthTap’s site for more information.

First Opinion

This app-based messaging service provides users the ability to ask doctors medical questions and get advice and information through a basic text exchange. What makes it different from most other telemedicine companies is that First Opinion is absolutely free, providing consultations with board-certified physicians at no cost.

Though the service runs 24/7, it can’t provide prescriptions, nor does it offer video chat for truly in-depth exams. However, it’s a good resource for getting started with diagnosing an illness or tracking down the causes of persistent symptoms. Unfortunately, as of this writing, First Opinion is only available for iOS, so Android users will have to wait a bit longer before they can begin using it themselves.

Visit First Opinion’s site for more information.