Disney’s new collection will help you get excited for summer

This new Disney collection may leave you dreaming of summer picnics.

Disney’s Summertime Fun merchandise collection features vibrant colors and fruit-filled motifs.

Some of the new pieces include a pineapple-shaped mini-backpack, an ice cream-print collared shirt, and a multicolored dip-dye pullover.

The collection also features a pineapple-print cardholder and a watermelon-slice belt bag.

The latest Disney merchandise collection will have you dreaming of warm, sunny days.

The Summertime Fun collection, celebrating the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts, is full of bright colors and fruit patterns.

Here are some of the best pieces in the collection, available for purchase online.

This pineapple-print card case blends summer fun and functionality.

caption You can use this to store cash and credit cards.

Price: $14.99

This cardholder includes five card slots and an ID window – all in a summery pineapple print set on dark-blue faux leather. The snap closure even features a bright-yellow pineapple with slices as Mickey ears.

Miniature pool floaties give this mouse headband a summery twist.

caption The ears have a fruit pattern, too. source shopDisney

Price: $29.99

Switch out your standard Mickey Mouse ears for this headpiece, featuring pool floaties as mouse ears.

The translucent green floaties are covered with a colorful fruity pattern, and the headband itself is wrapped in blue faux leather and reads “Sweet Summer” on one side.

This watermelon belt bag makes the classic fanny pack way more fun.

caption The bag can be worn around your waist.

Price: $29.99

A belt bag is ideal for carrying the essentials when you’re on-the-go and want to keep your hands free.

This cute bag resembles a slice of watermelon, with seeds in the shape of the Mickey silhouette. As an added style bonus, the strap is sparkly.

These lounge shorts are ideal for a day at the pool.

caption You can wear these as a swimsuit cover-up.

Price: $34.99

Whether you’re relaxing poolside, or just dreaming about doing so, these French terry shorts are a great loungewear option.

The shorts are the color of tropical waters and feature the Mickey Mouse icon made up of lemon slices, as well as the Disneyland logo embroidered on.

There’s also a version with the Disney World logo embroidered on the cuff.

Add a touch of magic to your warm-weather wardrobe with this tank.

caption There’s even special detailing on the shoulders.

Price: $34.99

This hot-pink top features the iconic Fantasyland Castle and some glittery multicolored text, which is sure to sprinkle fairy dust on your day even if you’re a long way from the Magic Kingdom.

The collard, button-front shirt makes a great “day off” uniform.

caption The shirt has buttons and a collar.

Price: $59.99

Nothing says “vacation” quite like a tropical shirt. This buttoned, collared shirt features an allover print of ice cream, tropical flowers, and coconut drinks over a dark-red background.

The drinks and snacks illustrated on the shirt are real treats sold at Disney parks.

The dip-dye spirit jersey is bright and retro.

caption It features multiple colors, too. source shopDisney

Price: $69.99

Whether you’re covering up after a swim or just wishing for sunnier days, this pullover is a fun way to show your love of Disney.

The sleeves and hem are dip-dyed in bright colors, and the chest and back bear the Walt Disney World name and logo, featuring the Mickey icon in citrus slices.

You can also get a jersey bearing the name of the Anaheim, California, park.

caption This spirit jersey has a pineapple, too. source shopDisney

Price: $69.99

If Disneyland in California is the park that holds a special place in your heart, you can also purchase the bright, multicolored dip-dye pullover with the name and logo of that park, instead.

This fruity mini-backpack features pineapple rings as Mickey ears.

caption The interior is navy with a pineapple design.

Price: $75

The faux leather, pineapple-shaped backpack is a collaboration with Loungefly.

In addition to a foam pineapple crown, the quilted bag is adorned with Mickey ears in the form of pineapple slices.

It also features antiqued brass finish hardware and a navy, pineapple-print lining. At 11 inches tall, it’s quite compact – perfect for toting the necessities around one of the Disney parks.

