10 movies to watch if you love ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) is a critic- and fan-favorite film about the struggles of a writer trying to make her way in the journalism industry.

Fans of the film will probably enjoy similar movies that share stars and themes with the comedy.

The “Sex and the City” films, “Fashion,” and “The September Issue” are movies that are also fashion-focused.

“The Intern” and “Julie and Julia” also starred “The Devil Wears Prada” leads Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, respectively.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) starred Anne Hathaway as an aspiring journalist who becomes a junior assistant at a fashion magazine run by the demanding editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

Fans of the film loved its mix of comedy and drama, the fashionable world it was set in, and its star-studded cast.

Fortunately, there are a number of flicks that have similar themes. Here are some movies to watch if you love “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The “Sex and the City” films (2008 and 2010) are also filled with designer clothing.

Like “The Devil Wears Prada,” the “Sex and the City” films are also known for their designer fashion influence.

The films follow the journey of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha as they navigate parenting, marriage, careers, and love.

The first “Sex and the City” film can be streamed on Sling or DirecTV, and the sequel is available on Netflix and DirecTV.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961) is known for its iconic fashion statements and strong female lead.

The classic film is known for its iconic fashion statements, which are sure to please any “The Devil Wears Prada” fan.

The Academy Award-winning film starred Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, a woman who falls in love with a struggling writer and must face her past before it ruins her new love.

Like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is a comedy filled with drama, high-end fashion, and an iconic performance from its leading lady.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is available to stream on Starz.

“The Bling Ring” (2013) is a fashion drama about Hollywood teens.

If fashion and the opulent life of Miranda Priestly are what drew you to “The Devil Wears Prada,” you should add “The Bling Ring” to your watch list.

The film is based on a 2010 Vanity Fair article titled “The Suspects Wore Louboutins,” and it follows a group of teens who break into and burglarize famous celebrities’ Hollywood homes.

“The Bling Ring” is available to stream on Netflix.

“Julie and Julia” (2009) featured another iconic performance by Streep.

As if Streep’s legendary performance as Miranda Priestly wasn’t enough, she went on to star as culinary icon Julia Child in the 2009 film “Julie and Julia.”

Based on two books, “My Life in France” and “Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously,” the film parallels the lives of chef Julia Child (Streep) and blogger Julie Powell (Amy Adams) as she attempts to cook all of Child’s recipes from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” in less than one year.

Fans of “The Devil Wears Prada” will enjoy Streep’s performance and the way Julie Powell’s journey to find herself mirrors that of Andy Sachs’.

“Julie and Julia” is streaming on Netflix.

“Morning Glory” (2010) tells the story of a young producer’s journey in the world of TV news.

The 2010 rom-com “Morning Glory” starred Rachel McAdams as Becky Fuller, a newly hired producer on a national news program.

She must help the cohosts Mike Pomeroy (Harrison Ford) and Colleen Peck (Diane Keaton) get along and save the show from its failing ratings all while trying not to fall for her handsome colleague (Patrick Wilson).

The film tackles similar themes as “The Devil Wears Prada,” like work-life balance and workplace drama.

“Morning Glory” is streaming on Amazon Prime and DirecTV.

“Fashion” (2008) starred Priyanka Chopra as a girl hoping to make it in the world of high fashion.

“Fashion” takes after “The Devil Wears Prada” by depicting a career-driven woman on a journey to find herself while also navigating the high-stakes fashion industry.

Meghna (Priyanka Chopra) has big dreams of making it out of her small town. After moving to Mumbai in hopes of making her modeling dreams a reality, she ends up pregnant with her boss’s baby and must decide whether to stick it out or move home.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

“13 Going on 30” (2004) is about an editor at a fashion magazine who finds herself in an absurd situation.

Although Andy Sachs definitely had it rough at Runway, her experience seems much simpler than suddenly waking up and being 17 years older with a full-fledged magazine career.

That’s exactly the case for Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) in “13 Going on 30” (2004).

After wishing she was 30 years old, 13-year-old Jenna wakes up to find she’s a real adult and an editor at her favorite fashion magazine.

Much like “The Devil Wears Prada,” the film is filled with fashion and absurd situations. And, like Andy, Jenna struggles to hold her own in the cutthroat world of fashion journalism.

“13 Going on 30” is currently streaming on Starz and DirecTV.

“The September Issue” (2009) is a documentary film about Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Fans of “The Devil Wears Prada” should add “The September Issue” to their list, especially since Streep’s Miranda Priestly is said to be loosely based on real-life Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The documentary follows Wintour and her staff and they work to produce the September 2007 issue of Vogue. The September issue is famously the publication’s largest and most important one of the year.

“The September Issue” is currently streaming for free on IMDb TV and is available for purchase online.

“The Intern” (2015) starred Robert De Niro as an intern to a CEO, played by Hathaway.

After retirement becomes too boring for him, Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro) applies for a senior-citizen internship program and winds up working for an e-commerce fashion startup led by Jules Ostin (Hathaway). Despite a rocky start, the unlikely pair forms a solid friendship.

Fans of “The Devil Wears Prada” will enjoy Hathaway’s performance as the demanding boss, and they might even prefer the film’s more positive portrayal of a relationship between coworkers.

“The Intern” is available to rent or purchase online.

Like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) based on a book and features dazzling fashion.

In “Crazy Rich Asians,” Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is excited to meet her boyfriend Nick’s (Henry Golding) family at a wedding in Singapore – that is, until she discovers that his family is extremely wealthy and he is considered one of the top bachelors in the world.

Thrust into a glamorous world of money, cars, and high fashion, Rachel has to win over Nick’s disapproving mother while dealing with jealous socialites.

Like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Crazy Rich Asians” is based on a best-selling novel and features plenty of designer fashion.

“Crazy Rich Asians” is streaming on HBO via Hulu and Cinemax.

Read more: