The best Timothée Chalamet movies to watch, according to fans

caption Timothée Chalamet is known for his roles in movies like “Little Women” and “Lady Bird.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment/A24

Timothée Chalamet went from appearing alongside actors like Matthew McConaughey and Christian Bale in minor roles to starring in acclaimed movies like “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.”

He was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role at 2018’s Oscars for playing Elio Perlman in “Call Me By Your Name,” and he stars in the upcoming films “The French Dispatch” and “Dune.”

However, some of his roles have better received by viewers (and critics) than others.

Here are all of the movies that Chalamet has appeared in, ranked according to audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Timothée Chalamet had a small role in 2016’s “The Adderall Diaries.”

caption Timothée Chalamet appeared in “The Adderall Diaries.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 29%

Synopsis: Based on Stephen Elliott’s memoir of the same name, “The Adderall Diaries” tells the story of a troubled writer (James Franco) who becomes obsessed with a major murder case. Chalamet plays the teenage version of Stephen in the film.

Chalamet starred alongside Kiernan Shipka in the 2015 fantasy movie “One & Two.”

caption Timothée Chalamet played a boy with supernatural abilities in “One & Two.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 32%

Synopsis: “One & Two” follows two siblings (Chalamet and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka) with supernatural powers who have spent their entire lives imprisoned on their father’s property.

The actor appeared alongside Diane Keaton and Steve Martin in the 2015 comedy “Love the Coopers.”

caption Timothée Chalamet starred in “Love the Coopers.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 36%

Synopsis: Chalamet appeared with Diane Keaton, Steve Martin, and Amanda Seyfried in the holiday comedy “Love The Coopers,” which centers on a dysfunctional family coming together to celebrate Christmas Eve.

The actor had a role in the 2014 drama “Men, Women & Children,” which explores the pitfalls of modern technology.

caption Timothée Chalamet played a jock in “Men, Women & Children.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 44%

Synopsis: Chalamet played a teenage football player in “Men, Women, & Children.” The drama features a series of interconnected characters who are negatively affected by technology.

He had a small role in the 2014 comedy “Worst Friends.”

caption Timothée Chalamet appeared in “Worst Friends.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 56%

Synopsis: “Worst Friends” follows Jake (Richard Tanne) and Sam (Noah Barrow), two childhood best friends whose bond is tested as adults. Sam is the only person willing to take care of Jake after he’s injured in a car accident, but they soon compete for the affections of Sam’s high school crush, Zoe (Kristen Connolly).

Chalamet briefly appeared in the movie as a young version of Sam.

Chalamet played a ’90s teenager in the 2018 indie film “Hot Summer Nights.”

caption Timothée Chalamet starred in “Hot Summer Nights.” source A24

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 58%

Synopsis: After getting attention for his role in A24’s 2017 movie “Lady Bird,” the actor starred in “Hot Summer Nights,” which was also released by the indie film distributor.

Here, he played an awkward teenager who begins dealing drugs in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, during one summer in the early ’90s.

Chalamet starred in the controversial 2019 movie “A Rainy Day in New York.”

caption Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning played a couple in “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 63%

Synopsis: Chalamet was criticized for starring in director Woody Allen’s latest film, 2019’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” because the director’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, has said that Allen sexually abused her when she was a child. Chalamet later apologized for his involvement in the project and pledged to donate his entire “A Rainy Day in New York” salary to the LGBT Center in New York, the anti-harassment movement Time’s Up, and RAINN (an anti-sexual violence organization).

The film follows a love triangle that forms when a young couple (Chalamet and Elle Fanning) spends a weekend in New York City,

The actor appeared with “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart in the 2016 drama “Miss Stevens.”

caption Timothée Chalamet starred in “Miss Stevens.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 67%

Synopsis: “Miss Stevens” follows a high school teacher (“American Horror Story” star Lily Rabe), who chaperones three of her students (Chalamet, Anthony Quintal, and Reinhart) on a trip to a weekend drama competition.

Chalamet starred as teenager Billy, who is dealing with a behavioral disorder.

Chalamet appeared in the 2009 TV movie “Loving Leah.”

caption A young Timothée Chalamet acted in “Loving Leah.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Synopsis: In “Loving Leah,” young widow Leah (Lauren Ambrose) unexpectedly marries her late husband’s brother, a cardiologist named Jake (Adam Kaufman).

Chalamet portrayed a young version of Jake during a dream sequence.

He briefly appeared in “Hostiles,” a 2017 western drama.

caption Timothée Chalamet appeared in “Hostiles.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74%

Synopsis: The actor had a small role in “Hostiles,” which centers on a 19th-century Army captain (Christian Bale) escorting a group of travelers on a perilous journey through the American West.

The actor appeared alongside “The Office” star Steve Carell in the 2018 drama “Beautiful Boy.”

caption Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell played Nic and David Sheff in “Beautiful Boy.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76%

Synopsis: “Beautiful Boy” is adapted from a pair of memoirs by journalist David Sheff and his son, Nic Sheff. The movie tells the real-life story of David (played by “The Office” star Steve Carell) struggling to help a young Nic (Chalamet) overcome his meth addiction.

The actor played royalty in Netflix’s 2019 historical film “The King.”

caption Timothée Chalamet starred in “The King.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84%

Synopsis: Chalamet played the monarch King Henry “Hal” V in the Netflix original movie “The King.” Robert Pattinson also appeared as “The Dauphin” (the term for a French king’s youngest son).

He appeared in Greta Gerwig’s 2017 coming-of-age dramedy “Lady Bird.”

caption Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan costarred in “Lady Bird.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79%

Synopsis: In Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” 17-year-old Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) clashes with her mother (Laurie Metcalf) as she dreams of life beyond her sleepy hometown of Sacramento, California.

Chalamet played Kyle Scheible, one of Lady Bird’s high school boyfriends.

Chalamet played the son of Matthew McConaughey’s character in the 2015 sci-fi epic “Interstellar.”

caption Matthew McConaughey, Mackenzie Foy, and Timothée Chalamet had roles in “Interstellar.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85%

Synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film “Interstellar” follows astronaut Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who leaves his family behind to embark on a space expedition that might save humanity.

The movie stars many famous actors (such as Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon), but viewers might have forgotten that Chalamet also appeared in “Interstellar.”

He played the younger version of Cooper’s son Tom. Casey Affleck portrayed the character as an adult.

The actor received an Oscar nomination for playing Elio Perlman in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name.”

caption Timothée Chalamet appeared in “Call Me By Your Name.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86%

Synopsis: Adapted from André Aciman’s best-selling book, “Call Me By Your Name” revolves around the summer romance between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Chalamet) and 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer).

Chalamet received an Oscar nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role at the 2018 Academy Awards for portraying Elio.

In the 2019 version of “Little Women,” he was classic boy-next-door Laurie Laurence.

caption Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh costarred in “Little Women.”

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92%

Synopsis: Chalamet teamed up with Gerwig once again for her recent adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women.” The story follows the four March sisters as they come of age during the Civil War.

The actor played Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, the March family’s neighbor who becomes infatuated with the sisters.