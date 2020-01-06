The best basic tool kits for DIY home projects

With a good set of tools, you can repair a crooked cabinet, hang a shelf or picture frame, tune up your bicycle, or fix a leaky pipe under the sink.

The Stanley 65-Piece Tool Kit is our top choice because it has only the tools you need and each item is well-made.

One of the best gifts I have ever received was something I didn’t even know I needed. Shortly before I left for college, a family friend gave me a basic tool kit, advising me to bring it along with me to school. Over the subsequent four years, I used the screwdrivers, hammer, pliers, measuring tape, and the other essentials in that kit to do everything from repair a broken bed frame in my dorm room, to hang shelves and assemble furniture in an apartment, to work on sets and lighting design for many student film projects.

After college, that very same kit made a cross-country move with me to California, where it remained in service throughout the early years of my working life and my marriage, helping as my wife and I decorated and furnished our first apartment and made the innumerable little repairs and updates that came with renting a charming but decades-old property. While I’ve lost quite a few items from that kit over the past 16 years, I still have the hammer, level, and needle-nose pliers. The fact that one basic set of tools – a set that probably cost only around $30 and fit into one slender carrying case – served as my only tool kit for so long is pretty remarkable.

We’ve selected a range of kits that are well priced, thoughtfully curated, and sure to fit the needs of many people. When considering which tool kit is the best match for you, make sure you think about which tools you will likely use the most often, as well as the ones you might never touch. When was the last time you actually found yourself in need of a ratchet set, for example? (If that need arises regularly, maybe look beyond a basic kit!)

Remember, we’re looking at elementary kits for a reason: The aim is to arm yourself with everything you’ll need for basic projects and repairs, not clutter your home with needless extras. You can always add on specialty tools if the occasion arises, but these kits should save you from realizing mid-project that you’re missing one of the basics. Read on to see which kit is best for your needs.

Here are the best basic tool kits you can buy:

The best basic took kit overall

The Stanley 65-Piece Tool Kit comes with well-made tools that you will use frequently and it should last for years.

Truth be told, I’ve never used a Stanley tool kit. But I do own a Stanley measuring tape, a few Stanley screwdrivers, a Stanley Allen wrench set, and, well, looks like I probably should have just bought a kit instead of a bunch of one-off tools. Sigh. Anyway, every Stanley tool I have ever bought is still in good working condition after many years of use, and you can expect the same from the carefully selected tools you’ll find in the Stanley 94-248 65-Piece Tool Kit.

Too many lower cost basic tool sets include inferior tools and try to compensate for the middling quality with an abundance of items. The 65 pieces in this kit include 30 screwdriver bits and ten Allen wrenches (also called hex keys), and eight ratchet attachments, so you’re only getting about a dozen actual individual tools.

Each of the said tools is durable and precision-crafted, and sure to last for years even if you use them regularly. The screwdrivers have reinforced tips, the 13-ounce hammer is rock solid, and the 16-foot tape measure offers excellent standup ability.

This kit costs a few dollars more than most options, but when it lasts twice as long, you’ll agree it was worth the modest investment.

Pros: High-quality tools, durable hard-shell storage case, no superfluous tools

Cons: Tools often slip out of place inside case

The best value tool kit

source WorkPro/Business Insider

The WorkPro Kitchen Drawer 100-Piece Tool Kit costs less than $30 but comes with dozens of useful tools and hardware in a lightweight soft-shelled carrying case.

For those of you paying close attention, yes, you’re correct – this is not actually the lowest priced tool kit on our list, it’s the second-lowest priced. But considering it comes with more than twice as many items as the most inexpensive set, the WorkPro Kitchen Drawer 100-Piece Tool Kit represents the lowest cost in relative terms.

This kit has all the basics you’d rightly expect to find here, such as a claw hammer, needle-nose and standard pliers, a wrench, and multiple screwdriver bits. It also has four precision screwdrivers, great for working with electronics (even if that just means removing the battery casing) or for repairing eyeglasses. The 9-inch magnetic level features three vials, allowing for accurate positioning and easy reading.

All of the many components of the kit tuck away into a lightweight but durable soft-sided storage pouch that, as the name suggests, can fit into a drawer with ease. As for those 40 cable ties (AKA zip ties), you’ll be amazed at just how often they prove useful, from cord management to a stopgap plumbing repair to helping support plants in the garden.

In a comprehensive review, the team from The Wirecutter called this kit a high-quality choice, noting its “soft case with straps that hold the tools securely in place” and the singling out the well made adjustable wrench.

Pros: Great price point, lightweight well made case, includes precision screwdrivers

Cons: Short tape measure, hammer too light for some uses

The best compact tool kit

source Cartman/Business Insider

The Cartman General Household 39-Piece Tool Kit is small enough to fit in a drawer, but it has most of the basic hand tools needed for minor repairs and hobbies.

The Cartman kit is far and away the least expensive tool kit on our list, but I’m not calling it the best value kit for one reason: It’s missing a couple of items that you will almost surely have to purchase separately and that will essentially negate its low cost. These are a level and a pair of needle-nose pliers, which I certainly wish the brand had included instead of those scissors. You probably have a few pairs of scissors already, but may not have pliers, right?

That said, the tools that are included in this little kit are decent considering its minuscule price, and the small size of the kit is a definite advantage. The Cartman General Household 39-Piece Tool Kit is small enough to slip into a kitchen drawer or to hang out in your car’s trunk, under the seats, or even in a large glovebox, ready to assist with roadside repairs.

The tool kit has multiple screwdriver bits that fit in a driver handle but note that the driver does not ratchet. It comes with four precision screwdrivers, a pair of basic pliers, a rather small hammer, and a few other useful tools. With the addition of needle-nose pliers and a level, I would call this a great tool kit for the price. As is, one can still appreciate its small size and small cost.

The product reviewers at Wiki.Ezvid.com called this set the best inexpensive tool kit around, noting that the tools are “heat-treated to resist corrosion” and that all the included items meet or exceed ANSI standards.

Pros: Great low price, compact size, heat-treated chrome-plated tools

Cons: Missing level and needle-nose pliers

The best basic tool kit for use on the road

source AmazonBasics/Business Insider

Whether you’re headed to a friend’s house to help them get settled in after a move or you need to make some repairs around the shop or the office, the AmazonBasics 65-Piece Home Repair Tool Set is always ready to go.

The AmazonBasics 65-Piece Home Repair Tool Set has, well, all the basics. Each “basic” item is of above-average quality, too. It comes with a solid 13-ounce hammer, standard and needle-nose pliers, a 16-foot tape measure, a trim little set of mechanic’s tools, screwdrivers, and a level. And I’m even leaving out a thing or two.

As you expect from the AmazonBasics brand, these tools are of decent quality considering the price. This set is also notable for its carrying case. The soft-sided bag-style carrier features both a handle and a shoulder strap, making it remarkably easy to move around with your tools.

If you need to spend time on the road and want tools close at hand, or if you often move around your property (or your office, shop, or friend’s house) while working, this ease of portability will be a major plus.

Pros: Easy portability, thoughtful curation, solid hammer

Cons: Weak ratchet mechanism

