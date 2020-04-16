The best travel TV shows to stream right now

source PBS; BBC; CNN; Netflix; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

With travel suspended in the midst of the pandemic, armchair travelers are seeking ways to experience the world while under shelter-in-place guidance.

One easy way to safely experience the globe right now is by streaming any of these incredible travel TV shows, which include straightforward travelogues, food-centric travel shows, nature documentaries, and even animation to inspire future travel plans.

All are available to stream across platforms including Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Travel was one of the first industries to grind to a halt as the pandemic crisis spread around the world and all non-essential activities fell in line soon after.

Now, with most of the planet under shelter-in-place guidance, travelers find themselves in the position of plotting their next moves from quarantine. That can mean booking cheap refundable flights or hotels far into the future or, a more cautious approach, indulging in some serious armchair traveling.

Travel books are one great way to do this, but streaming is another. Some of the best travel shows are available to watch on-demand and can soothe and inspire. Our picks for the best travel programs are available on the likes of Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and others. Selections include a range of content, from those with current or recent seasons to ones that ended production prior to the pandemic. We included, of course, Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown; the late chef’s show will forever be essential travel viewing.

In addition to straightforward travelogues, we also included shows that are also largely food-focused on their face, such as Chef’s Table, as well as critically-acclaimed picks, and some of my personal favorites as a longtime travel writer, editor, and globe trotter.

Additionally, nature programs showcase the far reaches of the world, even highlighting its fragility, as a way to remind us to travel as responsibly as possible when we are able to return to the practice.

Here are the best travel TV shows to stream right now.

Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain is the quintessential travel show host – not only adventuresome but also conscious, critical, clever, literary, and far from fawning for its own sake.

The chef and author’s thoughtful take may be just what you need right now, as we all seek meaning amid the current crisis. When Bourdain died in 2018, it was among the biggest stories I covered in my capacity as a travel and food journalist – until the current pandemic. Both events will leave indelible impacts.

Bourdain’s show has continually been available for streaming in the nearly two years since his death. For some of the most treasured (and famous) episodes, check out the Vietnam episode in Season eight in which Bourdain famously sat down with then-president Barack Obama over beers on plastic stools. In all, Parts Unknown has 12 seasons to stream, including the last one that aired after his death.

Planet Earth

If you want to luxuriate in our planet’s impossibly stunning natural beauty, you’re going to want to indulge in a marathon watching of both Planet Earth (2006) and its sequel, Planet Earth II (2017).

With meditative – even hypnotic – narration by Sir David Attenborough, and jaw-dropping cinematography, the nature documentaries take viewers on a tour of earth’s plants and animals by environment – think mountains, jungles, caves, deserts, grasslands, oceans – and in the sequel, cities.

When the news is too much to bear, this is what I watch for a dash of mindfulness and gratitude for our planet’s beauty and bounty.

Our Planet

This is the nature documentary I watch when I have a bit more stomach for a serious tone. Our Planet explores human impact on the natural environment. And although those messages might be tough to take sometimes, Our Planet stunningly depicts a world of such miraculous order and beauty, we must work to protect it at all costs. The series reflects on ways to do that, and it can be a meaningful practice during quarantine in the time of crisis on another front.

The Netflix original documentary series is a collaboration between World Wildlife Federation, Netflix, and Silverback Films, and has won two Emmys. Episodes include sweeping views and climate change commentary on areas as frozen worlds, jungles, the high seas, fresh water, jungles, coastal seas, forests, and more. Oh, and yes – if you like David Attenborough, you’ll love him as narrator here too.

Anthony Bourdain No Reservations

Yes, he deserves two slots on this list, for before there was Parts Unknown on CNN, there was Anthony Bourdain’s Emmy-winning No Reservations on the Travel Channel.

It ran nine seasons between 2005 and 2012 and in this earlier series, the chef and author exhibits his signature critical eye, literary voice, zest for life and travel, and intense empathy toward other humans.

In seasons seven and eight, available for streaming now (a total of 30 episodes), Bourdain swims with bluefin tuna off the Croatian coast, takes a boozy tour of the world’s only pub tram in Finland, tears through the California high desert in a classic car, ventures deep into Brazil’s Amazon for a prehistoric delicacy, and leads us on many other delicious adventures.

It’s the perfect balm if you’re missing both travel and the brilliant Bourdain, the intoxicatingly charismatic host who had the best job in the world.

Rick Steves’ Europe

Along with Bourdain, Rick Steves is among the most quintessential travel hosts. But unlike Bourdain, Steves lulls the viewer into a peaceful, carefree state, where he is the calm-voiced, judgment-free guide. And we are more than happy to follow along on cobblestone paths and through fragrant markets.

Since the 1970s, Steves has been leading tours to Europe, and making shows about them since the ’80s. His mastery and laid back approach sets the tone for historic and cultural adventures in Rick Steves’ Europe, with 10 seasons available for streaming.

Make a bowl of popcorn and set out for European festivals, ancient Rome, or historic London. Plus, Steves has some episodes devoted to sharing tips for planning, packing, and other travel skills, so you’ll be ready to get going as soon as it’s safe.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

If you love amazing hotels (guilty, that’s why I review them here) and you’d love to spend some quarantine time drooling over some of the world’s absolute finest, and mentally bookmarking them for later, this one is for you.

In this sleek series, restaurant critic Giles Coren and chef Monica Galetti visit some of the world’s most over-the-top properties to experience the way they create the ultra-luxurious, even supernatural seeming, guest experience. They also spend time getting to know employees and explore their personal lives outside work.

Episodes include looks inside Sweden’s Icehotel, Canada’s Fogo Island Inn, Kenya’s Giraffe Manor, Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, Ecuador’s Mashpi Lodge, and Morocco’s Royal Mansour Marrakech. That last one I saw only after I visited the property located within Marrakech’s medina. I wish I’d seen it first so I had known about the wild machinations going on literally underneath my feet in subterranean employee channels meant to keep guests fully insulated from the staff’s monumental efforts.

Chef’s Table

There are now six seasons of this Emmy-nominated series, which goes around the world to get deep with chefs who are putting their own unique spins on highly elevated gourmet food and desserts in their corners of the globe.

Yes, the travelogue component is incredible and wanderlust worthy. But if you’re skeptical of the whole food-is-art notion, prepare to be convinced – and have your mind blown by the gorgeous cinematography that presents food every bit like museum-worthy masterpieces.

Dominque Crenn of San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn; Virgilio Martínez, the owner of Peru’s Central restaurant; Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini; and Southern food chef Macadam Bailey are among the featured personalities.

Ken Burns: The National Parks — America’s Best Idea

Yes, I’m a little jittery these days. (You too?) But even under normal circumstances, Ken Burns’ whole approach to documentary filmmaking soothes me: the voice, the panning over still photos.

This six-part, 12-hour documentary series by Burns and his longtime colleague Dayton Duncan took more than six years to film and covers all the individuals – soldiers, scientists, artist, entrepreneurs, and more – who devoted themselves to preserving precious parkland around the country.

I covered the premiere of this series over a decade ago at a party at LA’s Paramount Ranch hosted by the great California travel personality Huell Howser. Howser has since died and the ranch burned in the Woolsey Fire. All of this further reminds me of the fragility of people and places, and the importance of being present in a given moment – both things I intend to keep in mind when travel resumes.

Plus, if you ever thought national parks were ho-hum domestic travel ideas compared to far-flung destinations, this documentary will have you thinking differently – if quarantine life hadn’t already done that.