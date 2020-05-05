24 of the best TV couples of all time

caption Betty and Jughead support each other through tough times on “Riverdale.” source The CW

Many shows on TV feature strong relationships and lovable couples.

Sitcom pairs, like Jim and Pam from “The Office,” Cory and Topanga from “Boy Meets World,” and Mitchell and Cameron from “Modern Family,” have made us laugh and cry.

Other couples, like Nick and Jess from “New Girl” and Ross and Rachel from “Friends,” teased fans throughout the series with their on-and-off relationships.

There are plenty of couples on television who have strong, lovable relationships.

From comedies and dramas to mysteries and sitcoms, the heartwarming romance is endless.

Here are some of the best TV couples of all time, in no particular order.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for a range of TV shows, including “New Girl,” “The Office,” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

Randall and Beth Pearson know how to get through some hard times on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

caption Randall and Beth are two of the main characters on “This Is Us.” source NBC

Randall and Beth Pearson met in college, and they eventually hit it off. They later got married, had two girls, and lived through some trying times.

They’re close-knit and they stick together even when the unexpected happens – from navigating their complicated relationship with Randall’s birth father to deciding to ultimately become foster parents.

Together, they handle everything life throws at them.

Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd from ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” kept fans wanting more.

caption Derek and Meredith are both doctors on “Grey’s Anatomy.” source ABC

What started off as a one night stand with one of her bosses, turns out to be Meredith’s ultimate love story. Meredith and Derek make working together and being together look easy (for the most part).

Their on-again, off-again relationship is filled with so much passion, and even though they occasionally venture from one another to pursue other romances, they ultimately end up together.

I think fans will always wonder what would have come of their relationship if Derek hadn’t died. Would they still be in love, saving lives, and raising Zola, Bailey, and Ellis while growing old together in the house Derek built for Meredith? Either way, their relationship stayed strong until the end.

Stef and Lena Foster dealt with plenty of family drama on Freeform’s “The Fosters.”

caption Stef and Lena have a large family on “The Foster.” source Freeform

Stef, a police officer, and Lena, a principal, had a rocky start to their relationship.

They met when Stef was still married to her husband, and not out as queer. Eventually, Stef divorced her husband to be with Lena, and they built a large family together with both biological and adopted children.

Together, they have dealt with a range of intense issues, from job losses to a cancer diagnosis. They pushed through it all, always coming out stronger than ever in the end.

Cory and Topanga were high-school sweethearts on ABC’s “Boy Meets World.”

caption Cory and Topanga went from friends to husband and wife on “Boy Meets World.” source ABC

We watched both Cory and Topanga, and their love for each other, grow over the course of the series.

Their friendship and romance began in middle school when their opposite personalities – one smart and eager to succeed, the other a class clown eager to fit in – led to a mutual attraction.

It takes a few seasons before they begin dating, but from then on they date on-and-off through high school and their college years.

They later marry, solidifying the fact that they have one of those coveted high-school sweetheart relationships many are in search of.

Dre and Rainbow Johnson are parenting goals on ABC’s “Black-ish.”

caption Dre and Rainbow have four kids on “Black-ish.” source ABC

When it comes to couples who make us feel like we could have it all, Rainbow and Dre top the list.

They’re hugely successful, with Dre as an advertising executive and Rainbow as an anesthesiologist. They have a beautiful family, made up of four kids who love them. And they have a healthy relationship, filled with thoughtful dialogues and flirtation.

Whether they’re talking big issues, like gender and race, or joking around, Rainbow and Dre always have each others’ best interests at heart. They constantly push each other to be better and more authentic.

Rachel and Ross from NBC’s “Friends” are still an iconic on-again, off-again couple.

caption Ross and Rachel are one of the most famous TV couples of all time. source Netflix

Ross and Rachel are easily one of the most memorable TV couples of all time.

Their relationship unfolded slowly over the course of the series, and it was filled with ups and downs. They go through stages of being together, being on a break, and being broken up, and they even have a child together.

They’re constantly withholding their feelings and fighting, but throughout it all, they remain close friends with undeniable chemistry.

They care about each other so much and spend so much time together that it’s only natural that they made their relationship work in the end.

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from NBC’s “The Office” had several fans hooked from season one.

caption Jim and Pam’s relationship starts off slow on “The Office.” source NBC

At the beginning of the series, Pam is engaged to Roy, but it’s quite obvious that she’s just as interested in Jim as he is in her. They quickly establish a friendship, developing inside jokes and making a point to be around one another throughout the workday.

Eventually, Jim expresses his feelings for Pam, her wedding is called off, and their romance truly begins. Jim is so sure Pam is the one, he buys an engagement ring one week into their relationship.

Not everyone finds romance at work, but Jim and Pam do, even if their love story unfolds a little slower than others.

Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky sold fans on their adorable relationship on both ABC’s “Full House” and Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

caption Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky have a relationship filled with music, family, and love. source ABC

Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky are the epitome of love at first sight. Although Becky played hard to get with the suave, flirtatious Jesse at first, she eventually decided to go on a date with him, and their love story unfolded from there.

The way he serenaded her and the way she fit right in with his big family made it obvious that they’re a lifelong match.

Poussey and Soso from Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” started out as friends.

caption Poussey and Soso form a close bond on “Orange Is the New Black.” source Netflix

Poussey and Soso don’t start out as a couple. In fact, Soso plays a pretty minimal role until the fourth season of “Orange Is the New Black,” where she comes to greatly care for Poussey.

Soso really struggles with life in prison and finding a sense of community, and Poussey is the first one to welcome her in. Soso becomes a part of her friend group, and, eventually, they fall in love.

But Poussey and Soso’s relationship isn’t without its complications. Not only did they meet and fall in love in prison, but also Soso wasn’t sure of her sexuality whereas Poussey was completely secure in hers.

These issues led to some bumps along the road until Soso ultimately discovered her own confidence. Right as they locked into their relationship, however, Poussey was killed in a prison riot, and their relationship never got the chance to flourish.

Mitchell and Cameron from ABC’s “Modern Family” made great husbands and parents.

caption Mitchell and Cameron are opposites on “Modern Family.” source ABC via IMDB

Cam and Mitchell first met as adults at a party, and they immediately bonded. Cam is always the star of the show and a lover of all things extravagant, and Mitchell is an introverted intellectual and a bit of a know-it-all.

Both are family-oriented. Cam has a small-town family and a sister he’s close to (sometimes to Mitchell’s dismay) and Mitchell has a larger extended family made up of the show’s central cast.

At the end of the day, both of them love art, their families, drama, and the finer things in life, which made them successful, loving husbands and fathers to their children.

Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts were an unlikely pair on Fox’s “The OC.”

caption Seth and Summer were in an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the series. source Waner Bros. Television/Fox

Summer was popular, and Seth was a little awkward, so their relationship was a bit unlikely at first. However, Seth had the biggest crush on Summer, so big that he named his boat after her well before she even really knew who he was.

With the help of Ryan Atwood – a brooding teenager who ends up moving in with Seth’s family and becoming his best friend – Seth drummed up the courage to talk to Summer and start pursuing a relationship with her.

She began to see that he is complex, and he learned that she’s not as cool as she seems.

It took seeing Seth in a relationship with someone else for Summer to finally come to terms with her feelings for him. They break up and get back together a few times over the course of the series, but when they finally chose one another, many fans were delighted.

Louis and Jessica Huang from ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” are a strong couple who are also great parents.

caption Louis and Jessica Huang move to a new city with their family on “Fresh Off the Boat.” source ABC/Eric McCandless

Louis and Jessica first met in line for the bathroom at a seafood restaurant. They later got married, had three boys, and moved their family from Chinatown in Washington DC to Orlando, Florida, in hopes of opening a themed restaurant.

Jessica is so full of spunk and personality and really isn’t into American culture. She has a no-nonsense way about her. Louis, on the other hand, really wants to embrace American culture and is a bit more naive in his approach to life.

They couldn’t be more different, but they’re great together and just want the best for their family.

Caleb and Hanna from Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” were one of the fans’ favorite couples to ship.

caption Caleb and Hanna ended up together on “Pretty Little Liars.” source ABC/Freeform

The best thing about Caleb and Hanna was the way that they keep each other grounded. Caleb and Hanna’s relationship was a welcome escape from the absurd, scary, and violent world that the characters live in.

They stuck together through it all, growing and solving mysteries side-by-side.

Although their relationship was a rocky one – Caleb dates one of Hanna’s best friends, and Hanna gets engaged to someone else – they ultimately realized that what they had was special and shouldn’t be tossed aside.

Mindy and Danny from Fox’s and Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” were an unlikely pair with undeniable chemistry.

caption Mindy and Danny worked as OB-GYN’s together on “The Mindy Project.” source Hulu

Mindy and Danny were two OB-GYNs who went from tolerating one another to becoming parents together.

Their relationship was founded on sexual tension and their polar opposite personalities, but they established a friendship, which then turned into a romance.

Although their relationship wasn’t perfect, fans remained hopeful that they’d reconcile their differences even when they parted ways throughout the series.

Alice and Tasha broke boundaries on Showtime’s “The L Word.”

caption Alice and Tasha had to fight to be together. source Showtime

When it comes to unexpected couples, Alice and Tasha are another pair who top the list.

Alice met Tasha through a mutual friend. Tasha, a serious woman in the military, had no time for Alice and her silly, playful attitude. Eventually, though, Alice won her over, and the two grew extremely close.

But Tasha’s military background continued to get in the way, especially when she was put under investigation for “homosexual conduct.”

Tasha ended up choosing to leave the army, but then another threat overshadowed their relationship. Alice became suspicious that Tasha had a thing for a close friend of theirs and ultimately asked her to choose between them.

It took time, but Tasha ended up choosing Alice, solidifying their relationship and allowing them to move forward.

Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen were an unlikely pairing on The CW’s “Gossip Girl.”

caption Dan and Serena dated on and off throughout the series. source The CW

Some would argue that the Upper East Side “It” girl and the lonely writer from Brooklyn were destined to be together from the start. Dan had a huge crush on Serena, and they ended up dating multiple times early in the series.

They developed a very close friendship and ended up enduring a lot of trials and tribulations together – from their parents having feelings for one another to the never-ending drama among their group of friends.

In the end, their close friendship and on-again, off-again relationship ultimately led to a happily ever after. These two are proof that opposites attract.

Alex Parrish and Ryan Booth had a complicated relationship on ABC’s “Quantico.”

caption Alex and Ryan met on a plane on “Quantico.” source ABC

Not everyone finds love on a flight, but these two did. They hit it off right away, the only problem was they were both working undercover for the FBI at the time.

Because of this, Alex and Ryan’s relationship was essentially built on lies. Plus they end up in training at Quantico together, which leads to frequent issues.

Their on-again, off-again relationship was intense, especially when they were working as enemies, but their chemistry was undeniable.

Along the way, they had relationships with other people, but they ultimately ended up together.

Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper have to face a lot of drama together on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

caption Jughead and Betty are from different sides of town on “Riverdale.” source The CW

These two high-school lovebirds come from opposite backgrounds, adding a sense of forbiddance to their relationship. Betty comes from a refined, upper-class family, and Jughead is the son of a gang leader from the Southside.

They’re close friends who hold back their feelings for one another for a long time. But once they finally shared how they felt, their romantic relationship blossomed.

They’ve certainly had their fair share of drama – from solving mysteries together to Jughead faking his own death – but “Bughead” fans are hopeful that they will always find their way back to each other.

Nick Miller and Jess Day were fan-favorites on Fox’s “New Girl.”

caption Nick and Jess had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout “New Girl.” source FOX

Nick and Jess met when Nick and his loft mates posted an online ad looking for a fourth roommate. Jess ends up moving in, and their friendship developed from there.

Their romantic relationship didn’t develop until later on, but the sexual tension between the two was present even in the first season.

Nick and Jess just get each other. Their relationship was a bit of a roller coaster, but they never stopped being there for one another. So many fans were pleased when they eventually got married during the show’s final season.

Jane Villanueva and Michael Cordero from The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” had to deal with a lot of drama.

caption Jane was accidentally artificially inseminated, but Michael stuck by her side on “Jane the Virgin.” source CBS Television Distribution

Jane and Michael’s relationship was unlike most others. After being together for two years, Jane, a virgin, was accidentally artificially inseminated when she went in for a checkup.

Michael, her boyfriend at the time was thrown by the news, but their relationship continued – and they even got engaged.

He was respectful of her wanting to remain a virgin, her desires become a writer, and her ultimate decision to keep the baby rather than give it to the family who the insemination was intended for (which is a whole other story). Their love story was nothing short of exciting.

Jane and Michael have so much history and so much love for each other, which left many fans wondering why he had to die.

Blaine and Kurt from Fox’s “Glee” won over the hearts of many fans.

caption Blaine and Kurt were in the high-school glee club together. source Fox

Blaine and Kurt were a fan favorite because they can both sing and they’re so in love.

Upon meeting, they instantly developed a friendship and began dating shortly after. Blaine even transferred schools to be with Kurt because he didn’t want to be apart from him.

From strangers to soul mates, these two have a great love story.

Andy and April couldn’t help but make fans smile at their pure love on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

caption Andy and April had a surprise wedding on “Parks and Recreation.” source NBC

At the beginning of the show, it seemed impossible to think that Andy and April could ever end up together. They were both in separate relationships, and they couldn’t have been more opposite in terms of personality.

But when they ended up working together, April develops a crush on Andy, who becomes the funny guy who makes her smile. By season two, they were flirtatious but hesitant and, by the end of season three, they were married.

Despite their differences, they ended up complimenting each other perfectly.

Brad and Jane were silly and adorable on ABC’s “Happy Endings.”

caption Brad and Jane on “Happy Endings” were a great example of a healthy relationship. source ABC/Citytv

Brad and Jane were goofy, sometimes ridiculous, and completely adorable. No couple knows how to embrace their cheesy weirdness as much as this one.

Despite their undeniable obsession with each other, they managed to balance their relationship with the needs of their extended friend group.

Elena and Syd are a quirky, awkward, and adorable couple on Netflix’s and Pop’s “One Day at a Time.”

caption Elena and Syd are high schoolers on “One Day at a Time.” source Michael Yarish/Netflix

“One Day at a Time” has become a beloved show, largely thanks to the relatable character of Elena, a young Latina who comes out as gay at the end of season one.

By the second season, Elena was navigating high school as a somewhat-openly gay teen with one goal in mind: finding a girlfriend. So she was thrilled when Syd, a member of her protest group, asked her out.

These two are perfect for each other: They’re quirky, a little awkward, and genuinely want to make the world a better place.

Elena and Syd have all of the usual painfully sweet moments characteristic of a first relationship, plus a tenderness that has viewers hoping they last.

