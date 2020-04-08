The best TV deals — save $400 on LG’s B9 4K OLED TV

source Best Buy

A quality TV is the centerpiece of any home entertainment system, but finding the right display for your needs and the right price for your wallet can be challenging. When shopping for a TV, there are many different aspects to consider, including size, panel type, resolution, HDR support, smart TV platform, and more.

If you’re looking for a display with genuine home theater performance in mind, then you’ll likely want to opt for a 65-inch- or- larger premium 4K TV. The best 4K TVs typically use an OLED panel, or a high-end LED panel with quantum dots and local dimming. These display types will provide you with the best contrast, black levels, and brightness performance for dazzling high dynamic range (HDR) images.

For buyers who simply want a reliable TV for casual viewing, however, a smaller screen and a more budget-friendly LED panel should get the job done just fine. Though picture quality won’t be quite as impressive as more expensive display types, there are many affordable LED TVs out there with solid performance. And, while 4K resolution and built-in smart TV interfaces were once thought of as premium features, nowadays even entry-level TVs come with 4K panels and smart TV capabilities as default features.

Once you’ve settled on the basics for what you’re looking for in a new display, there are plenty of deals readily available from all of the major TV manufacturers, including Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, and Hisense. To help narrow things down, we’ve rounded up all of the best TV deals available right now.

It should be noted, however, that many companies are currently in the process of rolling out their latest 2020 TV models to retailers. While these new displays rarely get discounts right away, manufacturers tend to use this time to provide big deals on their older stock. With that in mind, the TV deals highlighted below are all for 2019 models. We’ll update our selection with 2020 models once deals start popping up later this year.

Here are the best TV deals in April 2020:

Best OLED TV deals

When it comes to picture quality, no other display type offers better overall performance than an OLED TV. Unlike traditional LED TVs (which use LCD panels), OLED TVs don’t require a backlight. Instead, every pixel is able to produce its own light or shut off completely. This enables OLED displays to produce superior black levels, contrast, and viewing angles compared to regular LED models. With that said, OLED panels can’t get as bright as LED TVs, and they can be susceptible to burn-in if you leave a static image on the screen for hours on end.

For most buyers, however, the pros of OLED tech far outweigh the cons. Of course, the high-end picture performance of an OLED TV typically comes with a high price tag. Thankfully, OLED TVs from LG and Sony often go on sale.

The best OLED TV deal available right now is for the LG 65-inch B9 4K TV. Though the TV’s processing isn’t quite as sophisticated as the other OLED TVs on our list, it offers similar picture quality for a more affordable price – especially with Best Buy’s current $400 discount.

Best premium LED TV deals

Unlike OLED displays, LED TVs still use traditional LCD panels with backlights to produce their images. Though this tech does have some drawbacks when it comes to black levels and viewing angles, high-end LED TVs are still capable of very impressive picture quality with industry-leading brightness. High brightness is particularly desirable for the best HDR performance, allowing highlights to really pop from the screen.

Many high-end LED TVs are branded as QLED TVs since they include quantum dot technology. This feature allows the displays to achieve a wide color gamut for more accurate and rich colors. Premium LED TVs typically include full-array local dimming as well, enabling the backlight to dim in specific zones across the screen. This enables the display to achieve much better contrast and black levels compared to LED TV models without local dimming.

The best deal on a premium LED TV right now is for the Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum X. The TV is about $500 off its regular price, and it offers brightness and contrast performance that rivals many competing LED TVs that cost much more. Though Vizio’s SmartCast platform isn’t the best for streaming apps, it’s hard to beat the overall performance value of the P-Series Quantum X at this price.

Best mid-range LED TV deals

Like premium LED TVs, the best mid-range LED TV models also offer many impressive picture quality features, including quantum dots and local dimming. Brightness levels aren’t quite as high as more expensive models, however, and contrast isn’t as precise since there are fewer dimming zones.

Still, if you’re a buyer who wants to save a bit without losing support for the latest display technologies, like HDR, then a mid-range LED TV model will likely be a good fit. There are a lot of enticing deals on mid-range LED models right now, including the Vizio M-Series Quantum and the Hisense H8F. Both TVs feature solid image quality, Dolby Vision support, and large 65-inch screens for under $600.

Best budget LED TV deals

For buyers who are less concerned about picture quality and more interested in simply finding an affordable display with reliable smart TV connectivity, there are plenty of budget-friendly options to consider. These models don’t include advanced image features like local dimming or quantum dots, but they all still include basic 4K HDR playback capabilities. Budget LED TVs can also be found in smaller screen sizes for people who want to purchase a TV that’s suitable for a smaller living room or bedroom.

A decent smaller screen size option on sale right now is the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV Edition display. This model is on sale for just $249.99, and it includes built-in support for the Amazon Fire TV platform.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a really big TV on a budget, then the Hisense 70-inch 4K Roku TV offers a lot of value for a sale price of just $499.99. This model includes integrated support for Roku’s easy to use smart TV interface.