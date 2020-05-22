The best TV deals for Memorial Day include $300 off Sony’s brand-new X950H 4K LED

source Best Buy

To celebrate Memorial Day on May 25, many retailers are now offering big deals on select TV models.

We’ll update this page with new discounts as more promotions are announced.

Right now, Sony’s brand-new 65-inch X950H 4K TV is $1,699.99 – that’s $300 off its original price, and the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and many stores are marking the occasion with some nice deals on an assortment of tech products, including TVs. Discounted prices are now available for a variety of display models at different budget levels, with sizes ranging from 43-inches to 75-inches.

Spring is typically the time of year when manufacturers begin to release their latest display models, and there are indeed many 2020 TVs in stock right now. Even better, a few of these brand-new models are already being discounted. At the same time, there’s also still plenty of 2019 stock to go around, and since companies are eager to clear shelves to make room for their newest models, many 2019 TVs are currently available for some of their lowest prices ever.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best TV deals available for Memorial Day weekend. With that said, since some retailers are still rolling out their specific Memorial Day promotions, the deals listed below might fluctuate. New discounts are also still likely to be announced. We’ll update this page with new deals as they’re revealed.

The best Memorial Day TV deals

source Walmart

LG’s brand-new 2020 CX OLED just hit stores this spring, but the TV is available for a nice $300 discount. The display features LG’s latest AI Processor for advanced upscaling and offers all of the primary benefits that OLED TVs are known for, including perfect black levels and wide viewing angles.

One of Sony’s top new LED displays for 2020, the X950H features several advanced picture quality features, including full-array local dimming, along with support for the Android TV platform.

Though known more as a value-priced brand, Hisense’s new H8G offers performance that rivals many more expensive TVs from a lot of the competition. At its regular price of $1,499.99, this massive 75-inch Android TV is already a very solid buy, but its current $200 discount makes it an even more appealing option.

Vizio’s 2019 P-Series Quantum X remains one of the brightest LED TVs on the market, and this current deal brings the 75-inch model down to just $1,698. Though I’ve been underwhelmed by the display’s smart TV platform in the past, Vizio has recently made some improvements that help to provide a more responsive experience.

If you want a TV with a smaller size screen, this 2019 Hisense TV is a strong performer in this price range. For just $425 you get an LED panel with full-array local dimming and extensive HDR format support.

You won’t find advanced image quality features, like quantum dots or local dimming, on this relatively modest 43-inch TV model, but the display does come with integrated support for Amazon’s Fire TV platform. With a nice $70 discount, this is a solid buy for people who want a smaller TV for casual streaming.