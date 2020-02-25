The 21 big US cities where it pays most to be an entrepreneur

- source
- Luis Alvarez/Getty Images
- If you want to start your own business, you may want to move to one of these cities.
- ZenBusiness compared income for entrepreneurs to earnings for other full-time employees by metro area to rank the cities where entrepreneurs are most successful.
- San Diego, Chicago, and San Antonio were among the cities on the list.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you are looking to start a new business endeavor, you may want to start your own company in one of these major cities.
ZenBusiness, a service that helps entrepreneurs grow their own businesses, created a ranking of the most successful metros for entrepreneurs based on the income premium for self-employed workers in 2018.
The income premium is the percent difference between the median income of entrepreneurs, who were defined as self-employed in the study, and all full-time employees using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample.
For example, the 2018 income premium for entrepreneurs in Las Vegas was 19.0%. That is, a typical entrepreneur in that city earns about $8,000 more than the median income of $42,000 of all full-time employees in Las Vegas.
The median salary for entrepreneurs in the 53 large metros on ZenBusiness’ list is about $53,000, roughly the same as the overall US median annual income in 2018 of about $52,000.
The highest income earned by entrepreneurs is in San Jose, California, where people who own their own business make a median income of $70,000.
Entrepreneurs in Salt Lake City, Utah, make the most compared to all other full-time employees in the city, making it a potentially desirable metro area for aspiring business owners. A typical entrepreneur in Salt Lake City earns about $60,000, while a typical full-time employee earns $48,200, a difference of 24.5%.
The following are the 21 US cities with a population size of over 1,000,000 residents where entrepreneurs are most successful, along with their income premium, median 2018 income, and share of entrepreneurs – the percentage of workers that identify as self-employed.
21. Phoenix, Arizona
- source
- miroslav_1/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.5%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $49,100
Median income for full-time workers: $46,100
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 9.9%
20. New Orleans, Louisiana
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.7%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $48,000
Median income for full-time workers: $45,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 11.3%
19. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- source
- Walter Bibikow/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $56,200
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 8.5%
18. Richmond, Virginia
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $53,500
Median income for full-time workers: $50,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 8.1%
17. Jacksonville, Florida
- source
- joe daniel price/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $48,500
Median income for full-time workers: $45,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 9.5%
16. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- source
- Jay Yuan/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $49,600
Median income for full-time workers: $46,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 6.4%
15. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- source
- Henryk Sadura/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $55,000
Median income for full-time workers: $51,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 6.8%
14. San Diego, California
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 8.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $57,000
Median income for full-time workers: $52,800
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 11.0%
13. Portland, Oregon
- source
- Matthew Bohrer Photography/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 9.1%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $55,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 11.4%
12. Chicago, Illinois
- source
- Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 9.1%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $55,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 8.6%
11. Cincinnati, Ohio
- source
- Adam Jones/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 10.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $55,000
Median income for full-time workers: $50,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 7.0%
10. Austin, Texas
- source
- Florin Seitan / EyeEm/ Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 11.1%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $54,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 10.7%
9. Birmingham, Alabama
- source
- SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 12.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $56,000
Median income for full-time workers: $50,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 7.9%
8. Providence, Rhode Island
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 13.2%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $53,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 7.6%
7. Orlando, Florida
- source
- John Coletti/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 13.7%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $45,500
Median income for full-time workers: $40,030
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 9.6%
6. San Antonio, Texas
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 14.3%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $48,000
Median income for full-time workers: $42,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 9.8%
5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- source
- Gau Meo/Shutterstock
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 14.3%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $48,000
Median income for full-time workers: $42,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 8.6%
4. Memphis, Tennessee
- source
- Getty Images/Dan Reynolds Photography
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 16.3%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $50,000
Median income for full-time workers: $43,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 6.7%
3. Las Vegas, Nevada
- source
- George Rose/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 19.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $50,000
Median income for full-time workers: $42,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 9.1%
2. Denver, Colorado
- source
- Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 20.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $66,000
Median income for full-time workers: $55,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 10.2%
1. Salt Lake City, Utah
- source
- Gary Weathers/Getty Images
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 24.5%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $48,200
Share of self-employed workers in workforce: 8.9%