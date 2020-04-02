There are so many USB drives out there to choose from so picking the best of the bunch may be a bit of a tall order. Still, the Samsung FIT Plus 256GB stands out as the best USB drive overall for a number of reasons.

The best USB drives on the market are hardly a thing of the past, despite all the cloud storage services we now have available to us. In fact, the humble USB drive is still the best way to go when it comes to storing and transferring files, as well as portability.

Unlike other storage options out there, the best USB drives are quicker to connect to your PC and easier to use. They’re also cheaper and more portable – not to mention less power-hungry – than traditional storage drives. And, of course, as they’re physical storage devices, you don’t have to have an internet connection to have access to your files.

Thanks to their advantages over other storage solutions, these USB drives have a number of uses. Whether you need to carry your important files with you while traveling, require portable storage when you’re doing fieldwork, or transferring files from one device or PC to another, you can always count on USB drives to give you what you need. These are also useful for creating bootable flash drives for Windows 10 users when installing new versions.

With so many options out there, we’re here to help you find the highest quality and most reliable drives.

Here are the best USB drives you can buy:

The best USB drive overall

The Samsung FIT Plus is an excellent all-rounder, with fast read speeds, high capacity storage, approachable mid-range price and a rugged yet compact design. If you’re looking for the best USB drive overall, there’s no better candidate.

When it comes to USB drives, not just any will do. Those are your files, after all, and no matter how indispensable they are, you want to store them on a reliable drive that won’t break from a single drop or (figuratively) burn a hole in your pocket.

This is why the Samsung FIT Plus gets our vote as the best USB drive overall. This extremely portable drive about the size of a quarter offers the best value for your money. At less than $50 for the 256GB-capacity model, this tiny thing packs a lot of punch boasting not just a lot of storage space, but also fast read speeds of up to 300 megabytes per second (MB/s), a rugged design that makes it water, shock, magnet and x-ray proof, and USB 2.0 backwards compatibility.

As a testament to its durability, this USB drive has an operating temperature of -32 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which means that it’ll survive the harsh elements, if you want to take this with you out in the field. And, though it is small enough to easily lose, it’s got a keyring so you can attach it to your keys or a Bluetooth tracker to keep it safe.

Of course, most products have flaws, and the Samsung FIT Plus is held back by its slow write speeds of up to 60MB/s. However, it’s a solid performer overall, and holds a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon with 3,382 customer reviews under its belt.

Pros: Fast read speeds, storage capacity up to 256GB, impressively rugged build, compact design with a keyring to avoid accidental loss, decent mid-range price

Cons: Might be easy to lose due to its size, unimpressive write speeds

The best high-capacity USB drive

There aren’t a lot of choices out there for users seeking high-capacity USB drives. Luckily, we can count on the Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite to offer up to 1TB of storage space coupled with blazing fast read/write speeds.

Yes, it’s hard to find USB drives out there with more than 256GB of storage space, but it’s not impossible. Some drives, like the Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite, boast up to 1TB of storage space, which is plenty for a tiny little drive that you can easily slip in your shirt pocket.

Of course, it’s the Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite that’s won our vote for the best high-capacity USB drive, as it offers a more competitive price per gigabyte than other high-capacity drive. However, it’s more than just about space. This one makes it worth your money, thanks to its 400MB/s read and up to 300MB/s write speeds, as well as its USB 2.0 and USB 1.2 backwards compatibility.

It may not be as rugged as the Samsung FIT Plus, but it does have a rubber-coated housing to protect it from usual day-to-day abuse and a retractable USB connector. Both allow this drive to last longer than its cheaper rivals.

If you’re looking for a USB drive to store your vacation or event photos and videos on, you’ve got a winner in the Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite. Still, this drive is more for temporary storage than anything else.

Pros: Huge amount of storage, impressive read/write speeds, backwards compatible with USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB 1.2, rugged rubber coated housing, retractable USB connector, LED Light Indicator

Cons: A bit pricey, not as durable as other drives

The best USB-C drive

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C gives you the best of both port worlds with its USB 3.1 and USB-C retractable connectors without burning a hole in your pocket.

You might get the most out of a proper USB-C/Thunderbolt SSD or hard drive, especially if you’re seeking storage for your massive files like high-resolution images and 4K videos. However, if you’re just looking for a USB-C drive to transfer files from your devices to your computer, then you’ll certainly love the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C.

This high-capacity drive that’s less than two inches long when the connectors are retracted is a nifty one, as it lets you connect to your USB-C devices – we’re talking smartphones, tablets and other computers – so you can transfer your photos, videos and other files, and free up a bit of space. You can then port it to your PC to move those files to a more permanent storage, using either port.

There aren’t a lot of USB drives that are as flexible as this on the market, so it’s easy to forgive its limitations – namely, its slow write speeds of up to 50MB/s and average read speeds of up to up to 150MB/s. For easy transfer of files and temporary storage between devices with different ports, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C has our vote, especially when you’ve got multiple devices and are constantly running out of space.

Pros: Dual connector for both USB-C and USB 3.1 ports, affordable for its connector type and storage capacity, SanDisk Memory zone app compatible, excellent for transferring files between devices, very compact

Cons: Slow write speeds, read speeds nothing to write home about, not Thunderbolt compatible, can get pretty hot

The best affordable USB drive

Offering a more affordable price per gigabyte than any other pick on this list, the PNY Turbo is an ideal choice for budget buyers looking for a high-quality USB drive with decent read/write speeds.

The PNY Turbo may not be the fastest or the most rugged USB drive on the market, but it’s certainly the best you’ll find in the budget to mid-range spheres. It’s definitely the most affordable on this list, setting you back markedly less than the competition.

Don’t assume that the PNY Turbo’s economical price comes with bargain basement quality and performance. Far from it; this USB drive has fared 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon based on a whopping 12,902 ratings. It also comes with USB 2.0 backwards compatibility as well as a keyring so you don’t lose it or your files. And, it’s got decent read and write speeds of up to 180MB/s and up to 80MB/s respectively.

This USB drive is for those users who need a practical choice for temporarily storing and transferring their files, but don’t necessarily have durability and speed as top-priority. In other words, the PNY Turbo is perfect for mainstream users who will utilize it for their casual everyday computing needs. What’s the point of spending a few extra bucks for features you won’t ever need, after all?

Pros: More affordable than the competition, USB 2.0 backwards compatible, has a keyring, decent read and write speeds for the price, great performer

The best high-speed USB drive

In terms of speed, there’s no better contender than the SanDisk Extreme PRO. This SSD stick delivers read and write speeds of up to 420MB/s and 380MB/s respectively for not much more than a regular USB drive.

With up to 256GB of storage capacity, a durable aluminum metal casing, 128-bit AES file encryption and password protection, and USB 3.0/2.0 backward compatibility, the SanDisk Extreme PRO already has a lot going for it. But, this highly-rated USB drive really stands out with its blazing fast transfer speeds.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO promises up to 420MB/s read and up to 380MB/s write speeds, and if the Amazon reviews are to go by, it actually delivers. Considering that most of the best USB drives out there top off at 300MB/s read and 60MB/s write speeds, those numbers are even more impressive. In fact, SanDisk says that this USB drive can transfer a 4GB, full-length 4K movie in less than 15 seconds.

If you’re looking to transfer large files, then the SanDisk Extreme PRO is the USB drive for you. It’s the fastest drive on this list, and one of the fastest drives you’ll find out there right now. Just make sure you treat it more delicately than you would other drives, because it isn’t the most durable out there, as one reviewer warns.

Pros: Blazing fast, premium chassis, high capacity, file security solutions included, USB 3.0/2.0 backward compatibility

Cons: Pricier than other drives, not as durable

The best rugged USB drive

One look at the Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth, and you know immediately that this USB drive is made of sterner stuff – particularly a hard-anodized, aircraft-grade aluminum shell.

Not all USB drives have a rugged build. After all, manufacturers are more focused on them being reliable, portable and affordable. Still, there’s a market out there for rugged USB drives – professionals who are always out in the field, landscape photographers and wilderness backpackers come to mind.

Luckily for them, there’s Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth, which doesn’t just look but actually is rugged. This is arguably the most rugged USB drive out there, made of hard-anodized, aircraft-grade aluminum to protect your files from bangs, drops and the harsh elements. On top of that, it’s also waterproofed to 200 meters, thanks to its EPDM waterproof seal – in case you drop it in a lake while you’re hiking. And, with its molded shock damping collar, it’s also vibration- and- impact-proof.

If that isn’t enough, this drive also comes with a limited five-year warranty, though you probably won’t need it based on the 4.5 stars out of 5 rating it received on Amazon. Unfortunately, it is pretty pricey for a USB drive and isn’t as fast as other drives out there, so only get it if you really need those rugged features.

Pros: Solid rugged build, high-capacity storage, waterproof up to 200 meters, vibration-proof, impact-proof

Cons: Pricey, transfer rates not as fast

How to pick the best USB drives

When choosing the best USB drive for you, there are a few things you must consider.

Transfer speed: First of all, you’ll want to think about read and write speeds on the drive. Transfer speed has to do with both your computer’s specs and the specs of the USB drive itself, and if both are capable of high speeds, you’ll be able to transfer even large files quickly. Many of the super-fast USB drives are capable of up to 400MB/s read speeds and up to 300MB/s write speeds. However, faster drives tend to be more expensive than slower ones. So, if a speedy drive isn’t a necessity, and you’re working with a smaller budget, a cheaper drive with 150MB/s to 300MB/s read and 60MB/s write speeds might suit you just fine.

Storage capacity: You’ll also want to think about the amount of storage you need. If you’re looking to store large video files, you’ll probably need more storage than someone who’s simply looking to store a few Microsoft Word documents. Most USB drives range from 16GB to 256GB nowadays, and they’re fairly inexpensive. However, if you need more space, you’ll find some that offer up to 512GB to 1TB of storage space – though understandably, those will set you back more.

Connector: These days, USB 3.0 is still the standard. However, as more and more laptops and devices are slowly switching over to USB-C ports, there are quite a few USB drives out there that use a USB-C connector. Some even offer dual connectors for versatility. You’ll probably want to steer clear of going for a USB 2.0 drive, however, as they’re simply slower, older and out of date.

Price: As far as the price, it probably doesn’t make much sense to spend tons of money on a high-capacity USB drive if you don’t need one. Still, you want to make sure you’re getting something reasonably reliable, even if you’re looking for a budget drive.