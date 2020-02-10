Knowing how to properly layer can spell the difference between skiing until the sun goes down and calling it a day before lunch, and it all starts with your base layer

The best base layers not only keep you warm as it gets colder but stay comfortable no matter the activity you’re doing, whether that’s walking your dog or hiking through the snowy backcountry

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite base layers for women, including picks from Burton, Mammut, and Smartwool.

When braving the elements, be it on the way to the grocery store, jogging to the gym, or skiing down the mountain, having a technical top next to your skin is insurance you’ll stay warm and dry. Put plainly, what you wear next to your skin is your first line of defense against cold weather. A proper base layer has either synthetics or Merino since both stay warm even if they get wet. Avoid cotton, if possible, as it holds moisture and freezes when it gets damp.

There are many options on the market for technical long sleeves with a variety of neck styles and heights so you can choose the one that feels best to you. If you often feel hot then cold then hot again, consider a zip neck base layer which lets you vent on demand. If you’re always cold, a fleecy turtleneck might help you enjoy winter more. If you want to minimize your impact on the planet, sustainably harvested, 100% natural merino is the way to go.

Every baselayer here will keep you warm when temperatures drop and can be worn for any activity, from walking your dog to a day spent skiing the backcountry.

Here are our top picks for the best women’s base layers:

Smartwool

source Amazon

This non-itchy merino crew neck top is naturally odor-controlling, breathable and so comfortable, you’ll wear it daily.

The interlocking knit of Smartwool’s Merino Baselayer Top creates a physical barrier to keep the cold out, while also allowing moisture to evaporate from your skin. Flatlock seams are pressure point-free under a backpack or tote straps and since merino thermoregulates, you’ll never get the sweaty plastic bag feel of a synthetic shirt while wearing it.

This shirt has a crew neck, so you can add a buff, scarf, or hoodie over the top without having excess fabric bunched around your neck. It comes in eight patterns and colors but you can also order this shirt in a solid.

Mammut

source Amazon

When you want to zip out the weather but still need to vent, the partial front zipper in this synthetic fleecy base layer lets you adjust warmth as needed.

Made from polyester, this pullover from Mammut is stretchy with a brushed inside, which is soft and warm against the skin. On colder days, layer the Snow ML over a lighter base layer or under a heavy sweater.

It’s treated for odor control, making it a great choice for multi-day backpacking trips and its quick-dry fabric allows it to avoid feeling saturated if you break a sweat. Flatlock seams won’t cause hot spots or chafing, too.

Burton

source Amazon

With a neck that’s tall enough to pull over your nose and thumb holes in the sleeves, this polyester turtleneck lets you completely disappear inside.

Burton’s Midweight Long Neck Base Layer is fitted but not too tight, and the quick-dry, four-way stretch fabric is treated so it’s stink-free. Its balaclava-like neck features a longer cut long for a cozy feel and the body is also longer than normal to avoid coming untucked when you move around.

It comes in more than a dozen colorways and prints, so there’s a good chance you’ll find one or more to match your personal style.

Under Armour

source Amazon

Stink-free and lightweight, this brushed-for-softness on the inside base layer easily slides under any sweater, fleece, or mid-layer.

Though it sports a mock turtle neck, Under Armour’s Cold Gear Authentic Mock Shirt isn’t too uncomfortable or confining as a base layer. This polyester, machine-washable shirt also wicks and dries sweat efficiently, even allowing you to wear it to the gym on colder days.

It’s cut long, so it won’t bare skin as you move or become untucked (a plus for skiers and snowboarders). Flatlock seams help prevent chafing, too, regardless of how hard you’re playing or lounging.