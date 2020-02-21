The 5 best and 5 worst Disney Channel original movies to stream on Disney Plus

caption Disney Channel has released over 100 original movies. source Disney

Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus, gives viewers access to hundreds of movies and TV shows – including every Disney Channel Original Movie (or DCOM) ever made.

Some, like “High School Musical” and “Camp Rock,” have become well-known fan favorites.

Others, like the forgettable high school mascot comedy “Hatching Pete,” haven’t aged well.

To save audiences’ time, here are five of the best and five of the worst Disney Channel Original Movies available to stream on Disney Plus.

“High School Musical” became a cultural phenomenon.

caption “High School Musical” inspired a new series on Disney Plus. source Disney Channel

What began as a 2006 DCOM about basketball star Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and shy brainiac Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) auditioning for a school musical together became a global smash hit for Disney Channel.

The success of the first film spurred two sequels (including “High School Musical 3,” which isn’t technically a DCOM because it had a theatrical release), a national concert tour, and the spin-off movie “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.” Disney Plus even capitalized on the franchise’s success, creating a new original series called “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“High School Musical” continues to strike a chord with young viewers through exploring the eternal high school question of whether to conform to your peers’ expectations, or openly be yourself. Plus, it’s always a treat to revisit now-iconic songs like “Breaking Free” and “We’re All In This Together.”

“Camp Rock” tells the ultimate summer camp story by following aspiring musicians.

caption “Camp Rock” led to a real-life romance between Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas. source Walt Disney Pictures

Following the success of “High School Musical,” Disney Channel created another noteworthy musical with the 2008 film “Camp Rock.” The movie follows aspiring musician Mitchie Torres (Demi Lovato), who struggles to find her voice at a music camp for gifted teens. What she doesn’t know is that popular pop singer Shane Gray (Joe Jonas) overheard her singing and has fallen in love with her voice.

Apart from making Demi Lovato a star, “Camp Rock” features the recently reunited Jonas Brothers, and a soundtrack with seriously catchy songs like “This Is Me.”

“The Cheetah Girls” is an upbeat tale of sisterhood.

caption The Cheetah Girls became real-life pop artists. source Disney

Based on Deborah Gregory’s book series of the same name, 2003’s “The Cheetah Girls” centers around friends Galleria Garibaldi (Raven-Symoné), Chanel Simmons (Adrienne Bailon), Aquanetta Walker (Kiely Williams), and Dorinda Thomas (Sabrina Bryan), who form a music group called the Cheetah Girls.

The movie and its two sequels are an infectious ode to girl power and the bonds between their main female characters. The group was also a commercial success, having released three catchy studio albums in addition to the film trilogy’s wildly successful soundtracks.

“Halloweentown” satisfies our love of all things spooky.

caption The Piper family has magical powers. source Disney Channel

The 1998 movie “Halloweentown” is a dream come true for everyone who wishes that they could live somewhere where it’s autumn all year round. After learning that she is a witch, main character Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) must help her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) defend their town from evil supernatural creatures.

“Halloweentown” is witchy fun that perfectly gets viewers in the Halloween spirit. Plus, with three sequels also on Disney Plus, you have plenty of chances to follow the antics of Marnie and her family.

“Descendants” introduces the kids of Disney’s iconic characters.

caption “Descendants” star Cameron Boyce passed away in July. source Disney

What would happen if the children of Disney’s famous heroes and villains all attended high school together? That’s the premise of the 2015 DCOM “Descendants,” a deliciously campy addition to Disney Channel’s catalog.

It features catchy songs for a new generation of viewers (such as “Rotten to the Core“), and live-action appearances from classic Disney characters like Maleficent (Kristin Chenoweth) and Belle (Keegan Connor Tracy).

“Cow Belles” is a tired example of the spoiled rich girl trope.

caption “Cow Belles” features music duo Aly & AJ. source Walt Disney Television, Inc.

“Cow Belles” put a different spin on the spoiled rich girl trope in 2006 by following real-life sisters Aly and Amanda Michalka (from the pop duo Aly & AJ) as two bratty teenagers forced to work in their father’s dairy factory after accidentally burning down their family’s house.

In retrospect, the movie employs a lot of stereotypes about millennial laziness and entitlement that are best left in the Disney vault.

“Quints” was a disappointing “Halloweentown” follow-up for Kimberly J. Brown.

caption Kimberly J. Brown plays a girl with five baby siblings in “Quints.” source Disney

Brown returned to Disney Channel in the lukewarm 2000 movie “Quints,” where she plays an only child whose world is changed when her mother gives birth to quintuplets. A 14-year-old breaking the fourth wall to complain about her baby siblings and ’80s-style cleaning montages are a waste of Brown’s breakout talent.

With so much content in the Disney Plus catalog, audiences’ time would be better spent reliving the magic of her “Halloweentown” years.

“Hatching Pete” is a strange exploration of high school social hierarchies.

caption “Hannah Montana” actor Mitchel Musso dons a chicken costume in “Hatching Pete.” source Disney

High school mascots are generally meant to cause hijinks on the sidelines, rather than step into the spotlight. That’s why it’s so strange that Disney Channel decided to create a tepid comedy around a school’s chicken mascot in 2009’s “Hatching Pete.”

“Hannah Montana” alum Mitchel Musso stars in the film, which tells the story of shy teenager Pete Ivey (Jason Dolley), who dons his high school’s chicken suit when his popular best friend Cleatis Poole (Musso) is allergic to it. It’s a strange concept that ultimately makes for a forgettable tale about teen popularity contests.

Even Zendaya can’t save the 2012 comedy “Frenemies,” an uneven tale of three middle school friendships being tested.

caption Zendaya and Bella Thorne starred in “Frenemies.” source Bob D’Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Based on Alexa Young’s book of the same, 2012’s “Frenemies” follows three sets of friends who clash over low-stakes conflicts – two girls (played by Zendaya and Bella Thorne, who were on “Shake It Off” together at the time) competing for a coveted senior editor position; two look-alikes who pose as each other for a day; and a boy whose dog suddenly turns disobedient.

It might be tempting for Zendaya fans to revisit the movie during the long wait for season two of HBO’s “Euphoria,” but don’t bother. The characters are largely one-dimensional, and their outlandish problems (like competing for a real-world job or attempting to learn fencing) are unlikely to resonate with the target tween audience of “Frenemies.”

“You Lucky Dog” is a clunky pet comedy.

caption Kirk Cameron can read dogs’ minds in “You Lucky Dog.” source Disney

Kirk Cameron stars in this 1998 DCOM as a psychiatrist who turns into a dog after discovering that he can read the animals’ minds. The special effects and Cameron’s voiceover work are dated and cheesy now, but at least there are plenty of puppies to look at in the meantime.