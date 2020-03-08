The best and worst pandemic movies and TV shows you can watch on Netflix, according to critics

caption All three pandemic films are available to watch on Netflix. source Warners Bros/Paramount Vantage/Netflix

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, the movie “Contagion” has skyrocketed in popularity on iTunes. The film made iTunes’ list of their top-10 rented films.

With that in mind, here are the best movies and TV shows on Netflix that you can watch right now – ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores.

The list includes a Martin Freeman Netflix original, ’90s classic “Outbreak,” and a Netflix documentary series.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has killed at least 200 people and has infected 9,700 since December.

‘Cargo’ (2017) — Movie

caption Martin Freeman stars in this Netflix movie. source Netflix

IMDB Synopsis: “After an epidemic spreads all over Australia, a father searches for someone willing to protect his daughter.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: “‘Cargo’ takes a refreshingly character-driven approach to the zombie genre that’s further distinguished by its Australian setting and Martin Freeman’s terrific lead performance.”

‘Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak’ (2020) — Docu-series

caption There are six episodes of this Netflix original docu-series. source Netflix

IMDB Synopsis: “In this docuseries, meet the heroes on the front lines of the battle against influenza and learn about their efforts to stop the next global outbreak.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: No consensus yet.

‘Carriers’ (2009) — Movie

caption Chris Pine stars in this movie. source Paramount Vantage

IMDB Synopsis: “Four friends fleeing a viral pandemic soon learn they are more dangerous than any virus.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: No consensus yet.

‘Outbreak’ (1995) — Movie

caption Morgan Freeman, Dustin Hoffman, Cuba Gooding Jr, and Kevin Spacey star in this movie. source Warner Bros

IMDB Synopsis: “Army doctors struggle to find a cure for a deadly virus spreading throughout a California town that was brought to America by an African monkey.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 59%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: “A frustratingly uneven all-star disaster drama, ‘Outbreak’ ultimately proves only mildly contagious and leaves few lasting side effects.”

‘Containment’ (2016) — TV Series

caption There are 13 episodes of this fictional limited series starring Chris Wood and Christina Moses. source Warner Bros. Television Distribution

‘Resident Evil: Apocalypse’ (2004), ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ (2007), and ‘Resident Evil: Afterlife’ (2010) — movies

caption Milla Jovovich stars in all three films. source Screen Gems

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

IMDB Synopsis: “Alice wakes up in Racoon city hospital after the city has been overrun by zombies. Alice must now make it out of the city before a mucilage bomb is dropped on the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 20%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: “‘Resident Evil: Apocalypse’ has lots of action, but not much in terms of plot or creativity.”

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

IMDB Synopsis: “Survivors of the Raccoon City catastrophe travel across the Nevada desert, hoping to make it to Alaska. Alice joins the caravan and their fight against the evil Umbrella Corp.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: “‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ is more of the same; its few impressive action sequences unable to compensate for the pedestrian plot.”

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

IMDB Synopsis: “While still out to destroy the evil Umbrella Corporation, Alice joins a group of survivors living in a prison surrounded by the infected who also want to relocate to the mysterious but supposedly unharmed safe haven known only as Arcadia.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: “As dim-witted and lifeless as its undead antagonists, ‘Resident Evil: Afterlife’ is a wholly unnecessary addition to the franchise.”

Average Rotten Tomatoes score of all three films: 22%

‘Cabin Fever’ (2016) — Movie

caption Eli Roth wrote and produced this remake of his own 2002 film of the same name. source IFC Midnight

IMDB Synopsis: “While visiting their getaway cabin, five friends succumb to a flesh-eating disease.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: “No need for a quarantine — enthusiasm for this inert remake is not contagious.”

’93 Days’ (2016) — Movie

caption Danny Glover stars in this movie. source Native FilmWorks/Michel Angelo Production/Bolanle Austen-Peters Production

IMDB Synopsis: “What happens when the deadliest infectious disease known to man arrives in a megacity with over 21 million people.”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N/A.

Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus: N/A.

