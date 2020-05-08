Watch the terrifying trailer for ‘Betaal,’ a spooky new horror show from the makers of ‘Get Out’

- source
- Netflix released the trailer for its new horror series “Betaal” on Thursday, and it’s filled with terrifying monsters and centuries-old curses.
- The trailer focuses on a local police force, as they take on a bloodthirsty group of zombies that have awakened in a tomb and attack any living thing that crosses their path.
- There’s also an ancient curse and a horrifying undead deity to contend with as well, in addition to the army of undead.
- “Betaal” is produced by Blumhouse Productions, who are also behind horror films films like “Get Out” and “The Purge.”
- The new show premieres on Netflix May 24, and you can watch the trailer below.
