This trimmer was designed for people with coarse hair and sensitive skin — I swear by it for getting clean lines at home, and the barbers I asked to test it were equally impressed

caption The Bevel Trimmer is available in Silver and Black, $199.95 each. source Bevel

The Bevel Trimmer was designed to groom coarse or curly hair without irritating skin or causing razor bumps.

It has an adjustable blade that creates clean lines, and its cordless design makes it easy to maneuver.

I use it regularly myself at home, but my brother and I also had our hair cut with the Bevel Trimmer by professional barbers to get feedback from some experts. Spoiler alert: They’re both fans.

At $200, the Bevel Trimmer isn’t the cheapest trimmer you can buy (for at-home or professional use), but it’s high quality and in line with some of my other favorite grooming tools I’ve recommended.

There are few better feelings than leaving the barbershop with a fresh haircut, line-up, or trim. It’s a great way to look good and feel better about yourself.

Unfortunately, recreating those sharp lines or getting a close, comfortable trim on your face and neck at home can be rather difficult – especially if you have sensitive skin that’s prone to razor bumps.

After trying quite a few trimmers and shavers over the years, I found one that provides me with enough confidence to use without cutting myself or irritating my sensitive skin, and that’s the Bevel Trimmer.

caption Replacement blades are available for $30. source Bevel

Founded in 2013, Walker and Company (Bevel‘s parent company) was created by Tristan Walker to cater to the grooming needs of people with coarse or curly hair. While that most directly applies to people of color, the brand’s products are generally great for anyone who has sensitive skin.

As a man of color, Walker often struggled with post-shave razor bumps, so he developed the Bevel Safety Razor, which is designed to cut hair at skin level (as opposed to below the skin the way most straight razors do). The Bevel Trimmer released shortly after as an option for people who prefer trimmers over wet shaving – and it’s become my most-used grooming tool.

What it’s like to use the Bevel Trimmer at home

I usually have a clean face with a mustache and goatee, so I use this for trimming my face and neck and for lining up my facial hair. To be honest, when I first started testing it, I went in with zero expectations. But the first time I used it, I was pretty blown away by its build quality and the super clean results I got while grooming.

The Bevel Trimmer is extremely precise and sharp, and a small mechanism inside gives you the ability to adjust the blade. This is a great feature because most trimmers (even the most professional ones used by barbers) require a screwdriver to remove and adjust the level of the blade.

It’s also heavy in comparison to other trimmers or clippers I’ve used; It’s definitely not a cheap plastic device that will break after a few uses.

caption The Bevel Trimmer’s blade is easily removable and adjustable. source Bevel

I found that adjusting the blade to be very slightly higher than its lowest setting worked best for me. I still got a close trim and sharp lines, but if I pressed a little too hard, I wouldn’t cut myself.

Overall, I was very happy with how well it cut and trimmed my facial hair, but I wasn’t confident enough to use it on my head. I could see that was built for barbers – it can be used wired or wirelessly and there’s a hook for hanging it up as barbers do – so getting a full haircut with the device would be my next test.

caption The Bevel Trimmer is great for at-home use or for professional barbers, especially since it doesn’t overheat quickly (a common issue with traditional trimmers). source Bevel

Getting a haircut from a professional barber

About a week later, I was due for my next haircut, so I brought my Bevel Trimmer and asked my barber to use it on my hair and let me know his thoughts. My barber was immediately impressed by the weight and in-hand feel of the Bevel Trimmer.

He also appreciated how quiet it was and that it didn’t get hot from running the motor for a while. That’s usually not a concern for grooming yourself at home, but for barbers with a steady flow of clients, a hot blade can be very uncomfortable to hold, not to mention uncomfortable for the person you’re cutting. He said he wouldn’t mind replacing his Andis trimmer with the Bevel Trimmer, and I ultimately liked my haircut.

A few months later, Bevel invited my brother and me to get haircuts by celebrity barber Marcus Harvey, and the results were more of what I came to expect: clean lines, no nicks or cuts, and most importantly, no razor bumps. Although Marcus was very skilled with the Bevel Trimmer, the haircut I got from my local barber was more impressive because he had no experience with the device before, but had no issues using it.

caption My brother Asim getting a haircut with the Bevel Trimmer by celebrity barber Marcus Harvey. source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

The bottom line

It’s been about a year to the date since I first starting using the Bevel Trimmer, and it’s definitely my trimmer of choice. As someone who has tested quite a few trimmers, shavers, and razors, I think it says something that this is the one I consistently use.

Since owning the Bevel Trimmer, it hasn’t malfunctioned or diminished in quality. As long as you keep it clean and well-oiled (both a cleaning brush and oil are included) it will work exactly as it should.

The $199.95 price tag might sound like a lot for the Bevel Trimmer, but in the grand scheme of quality grooming tools, it’s actually reasonably priced. I’ve yet to come across a high-quality electric trimmer or shaver that comes in at a significantly lower price point. For reference, my favorite razor, the Gillette Labs Heated Razor, is $200 and favorite electric shaver, the Braun Series 9 is about $260.

Whether you’re an average person looking for a trimmer to meet your grooming needs at home or a professional barber looking for a device to deliver quality haircuts, I think you’ll find what you’re looking for in the Bevel Trimmer.