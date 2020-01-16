Beyoncé gave Reese Witherspoon a huge box full of Ivy Park clothing just a week after sending her a case of Jay-Z’s Champagne

By
Hayley Peppin
-

Reese Witherspoon received a huge box full of Ivy Park clothing from Beyoncé less than a week after she was sent a bouquet of flowers and a case of Jay-Z’s Ace of Spades Champagne.

“You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving and I don’t know what it is, let’s go see,” Witherspoon said in a video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

Like her previous unwrapping video of a gift from the Carters, the actress brought her mom Betty back to help guess what Beyoncé may have given her.

Witherspoon then reveals the orange box is in fact a moveable closet filled to the brim with Beyoncé’s latest Adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection.

Witherspoon tried on a number of outfits from the collection.

The “Morning Show” actress shows-off four of the singer’s outfits while “Formation” plays in the background.

“Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?” Witherspoon captioned the post.

Beyoncé’s new line has been trolled on social media with a number of fan-made memes – one even suggesting it looks exactly like the uniform at UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.

Adidas is expected to release the Ivy Park collection on January 18.

