Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during Demi Lovato’s national anthem at the Super Bowl

Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the couple sitting down with daughter Blue Ivy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida as Demi Lovato performed.

Jay-Z has been collaborating on social justice issues with the NFL ever since the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem in 2016.

Two of the most notable attendees at Sunday’s Super Bowl did not stand during Demi Lovato’s national anthem performance.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows that Beyoncé and Jay-Z instead chose to remain seated for the entire performance, with their daughter Blue Ivy sat next to them filming on her iPhone.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation (the star’s entertainment agency that he founded in 2008) have been collaborating with the NFL with the hopes of tackling social justice issues.

The collaboration came after the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem in 2016. Jay-Z received some criticism for teaming up with the NFL following Kaepernick’s treatment.

It was Lovato’s first time performing at the Super Bowl, and fans said she gave them chills when she nailed the anthem.

The 27-year-old singer “brought the house down” according to game attendees, including “The Ellen Show” producer Andy Lassner, and at-home viewers were equally stunned by her powerful vocals.

