Beyoncé is featured on a new remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage,’ and now fans are calling her the ‘queen of rap’

caption Megan Thee Stallion, far right, celebrated New Year’s Eve with Beyoncé and her family. source @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a remix of her hit song “Savage” on Wednesday, with new guest vocals from Beyoncé.

The song opens with Beyoncé rapping in a low growl: “Queen B, want no smoke with me / Then turn this motherf—er up 800 degrees.”

Later, Beyoncé raps about the song’s popularity on TikTok, women stripping on late-night Instagram livestreams, and a subscription service known for nude photos: “Hips tik tok when I dance / On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans.”

Fans immediately began raving about her cheeky verse and masterful delivery, causing “Beyoncé” to quickly start trending on Twitter.

Beyoncé became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday, when Megan Thee Stallion surprise-dropped a remix of her hit song “Savage.”

Beyoncé is featured on the new version, which opens with the “Lemonade” singer rapping in a low growl: “Queen B, want no smoke with me / Then turn this motherf—er up 800 degrees.”

After Megan Thee Stallion takes over the first verse, Beyoncé adds some “OK” ad-libs to the catchy chorus, which serves as a soundtrack to a popular dance routine on TikTok.

But the real star is what comes next: Beyoncé helms the second verse, where she delivers sharp, racy bars about women stripping on late-night Instagram livestreams, a phenomenon known as “Demon Time,” and a subscription service known for nude photos called OnlyFans.

“Hips tik tok when I dance / On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans,” she raps. “Big B and that B stands for bands / If you wanna see some real a–, baby, here’s your chance.”

Later, she pays homage to her famous posterior: “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain.”

Once the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper announced the remix’s release, fans immediately began raving about Beyoncé’s cheeky verse and masterful delivery, causing her name to start trending worldwide on Twitter – and a slight misspelling of her name to trend at the No. 2 spot.

Beyoncé and Beyonce trending at no1 and no2 worldwide pic.twitter.com/gnD5Mjuxo8 — Beyfan⁷ (@Beyfan891) April 29, 2020

Why Beyonce's "Ok" ad-libs jus gave me chills lol. — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) April 29, 2020

me listening to beyoncé body these verses on the #savageremix pic.twitter.com/sKRZDXYsFv — Genius (@Genius) April 29, 2020

Beyonce: ???? if you don’t jump to put on jeans you don’t feel my pain ???? Me & my lil ass : pic.twitter.com/PBrWN2ojPf — Yanz with the Yamz (@_ayannaah) April 29, 2020

Me submitting Beyoncé for Best Rapper at the Grammys, BET Awards, VMAs, AMA’s, and Who’s Who in America… #savageremix pic.twitter.com/GZTFL06ReI — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 29, 2020

Author Michael Arceneaux declared: “Beyoncé, Queen of Rap.”

Beyoncé, Queen of Rap. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 29, 2020

Buzzfeed editor Terry Carter echoed the sentiment: “Beyoncé is one of the greatest rappers alive. Let’s have THAT conversation.”

Beyoncé is one of the greatest rappers alive. Let's have THAT conversation. ????☝???? — béni. (@WrittenByTerry) April 29, 2020

“Scandal” actor Kerry Washington also celebrated the remix, which will raise money for coronavirus relief efforts in their shared hometown of Houston, Texas.

I didn’t think this song could get any better….enter @Beyonce! AND the proceeds will benefit Bread of Life's Houston COVID-19 relief efforts! ❤️❤️❤️ #SavageRemix https://t.co/FJ62RMkGVL — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 29, 2020

Watch the song’s official visualizer on YouTube below.