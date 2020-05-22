Biden talks the 2020 election with Charlamagne Tha God on ‘The Breakfast Club’: ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black’

caption Joe Biden and Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club” on Friday. source Screenshot via YouTube/The Breakfast Club

On Friday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden discussed his record on issues affecting African-American voters and his policy plans on “The Breakfast Club,” a popular radio show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said at the end of the interview. “Because it’s a long way until November. We got more questions.”

“You got more questions? Well, I’m telling you: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden replied.

Biden added: “Take a look at my record, man. I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a Friday-morning interview on “The Breakfast Club,” a popular radio show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, that if black voters “have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Known for asking tough questions, Charlamagne has pressed several presidential candidates on their positions on issues affecting African-American communities.

In the interview, Biden discussed his strength among African-American voters and in polling against President Donald Trump, as well as his record on racial and civil-rights issues. He also confirmed that “there are multiple black women being considered” to be his running mate.

About 17 minutes into the interview, a Biden aide interrupted to let them know Biden had run of time and had to go so that his wife, Jill Biden, could do an interview in their studio in the basement of their home in Delaware.

“You can’t do that to black media!” Charlamagne said.

“I’ve got to do that to white media and black media, because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” Joe Biden said before looking at his watch and joking, “Uh oh, I’m in trouble.”

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said. “Because it’s a long way until November. We got more questions.”

“You got more questions? Well, I’m telling you: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Charlamagne responded: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact I want something for my community. I would love to see-“

“Take a look at my record, man. I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on,” Biden said. “Take a look at the record.”

He added, “Anyway, thanks, I will come back.”

After criticism, Biden apologized for his remarks later on Friday.

The CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe tweeted that Biden said on a call of black business leaders with the US Black Chambers: “I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted.”

Biden also said he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” adding that “no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background,” O’Keefe tweeted.

See Biden’s full interview on “The Breakfast Club” here: