I didn’t know I needed a 100-square-foot blanket in my life until I tried this one — here’s why you will want it, too

A 100-square-foot blanket is something that you don’t know you need until you have it and realize how amazing it is.

I certainly felt that way once I tried out Big Blanket Co, which I found to be extremely cozy and soft. It’s big enough for my whole family to fit underneath and my daughter loves using it to make forts.

Choose between premium woven, original stretch, XL weighted, or premier plush varieties, which all come in multiple colors and patterns.

I have a bit of an obsession with cozy blankets. You’ll find one in almost every room in my home. When I heard about Big Blanket Co and their claim to be the “biggest, best blankets in the world,” I knew I had to get my hands on one.

Indeed they are big. These massive blankets are 10′ x 10′ and weigh 11 pounds. In addition to premium woven blankets, they also sell original stretch, XL weighted, and premier plush options, which range in price from $149 to $279.

The company sent me their premium woven blanket so I could test it out, and it did not disappoint. Unsurprisingly, one of my favorite things about my Big Blanket is its size. My husband and I never fight over blankets when we’re sitting with it on the couch like we used to with smaller throws. My daughter enjoys the blanket as well because it makes the most epic forts.

Though, size alone isn’t enough to sell me. Blankets need to be cozy and soft to pass my standards, and I was pleased that the premium woven blanket delivered on those fronts as well. In truth, it’s one of the softest, most comfortable blankets I own and has earned itself a permanent spot in our living room.

I was initially worried the sheer size and weight would make the blanket feel hot or suffocating, but that is not the case due to the fact that it is also temperature regulating. The blanket is also slightly stretchy, which adds to the overall comfort factor. Even better, it is not staticky, a problem I often find with other blankets during dry northeast winters.

The blankets can be dry cleaned or machine washed and then laid flat to dry and my premium woven blanket held up well to the washing machine. I washed it in cold water and then laid it out to dry overnight. It was completely dry in the morning, although a bit wrinkly. You can iron it on warm if you want to get the wrinkles out.

Minor cons to note

It’s safe to say I love my blanket, but until I bought the proper basket to keep it in, the size was driving me a bit crazy when it came to storage. It’s so big and heavy that it’s difficult to fold and store, so most days, it ended up in a heap on the floor.

If you’re going to keep your blanket out regularly, I recommend finding a similar storage solution.

Additionally, the price may be a barrier to entry for some. Spending $199 on a blanket, despite the size and value proposition of so much extra fabric, may be difficult to look past. The original stretch version, however, is a bit cheaper at $149.

The bottom line

Do you need to spend nearly $200 on a 100-square-foot blanket? Maybe, maybe not. Will it make your life unequivocally better? Yes. In fact, I’m snuggled in my premium woven Big Blanket as I write this. It’s the perfect cozy companion whether you’re trying to get comfortable working from home or enjoying a family movie night.

There’s no denying the Big Blanket Co’s blankets are pricey, ranging in price from $149 to $279 depending on the style. But it’s certainly worth the money if you use the blanket every day as my family and I do. With multiple color and style options too, you’re bound to find one that matches the decor of your home. My blanket has quickly become not only a comfortable addition but also a great talking piece.

Pros: Soft and cozy, machine washable, with many styles and color options available

Cons: Cumbersome and difficult to fold and store, and expensive