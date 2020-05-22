‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry added these 5 new stocks to his portfolio in the first quarter

source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Michael Burry – the famed investor portrayed by Christian Bale in “The Big Short” – added 5 new stocks to his hedge fund portfolio in the first quarter, according to a 13F filing from last week.

While Burry’s largest holding remains Gamestop, he added new stakes in companies that were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, like Boeing.

Burry’s Scion Asset Management has $387 million in assets under management as of March 31.

Michael Burry – the famed investor portrayed by Christian Bale in “The Big Short” – added five news stocks to his hedge fund in the first quarter, according to a 13F filed with the SEC last week.

Burry’s hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, had $387 million in assets as of March 31, and its biggest investment is Gamestop, which represents nearly 18% of Scion’s portfolio.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and market sell-off, Burry added some new large cap stakes into his portfolio, including Boeing, which sold off more than 50% in the first quarter.

Back in March, Burry revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that he made a significant bearish bet that was paying off amid the market sell off.

Listed below are the five new stocks Michael Burry added to his portfolio in the first quarter.

1. Jack in the Box

source David McNew/Getty

Ticker: JACK

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Position Market Value: $10.5 million

Percent of Scion’s Portfolio: 12.21%

2. Facebook

source Toby Melville/Reuters

Ticker: FB

Sector: Communications

Position Market Value: $10.0 million

Percent of Scion’s Portfolio: 11.62%

3. Boeing

source Jeff Vinnick/Reuters

Ticker:BA

Sector: Industrials

Position Market Value: $8.95 million

Percent of Scion’s Portfolio: 10.39%

4. The Michael’s Companies

source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ticker: MIK

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Position Market Value: $5.27 million

Percent of Scion’s Portfolio: 6.11%

5. Discovery

source The Discovery Channel

Ticker: DISCA

Sector: Communications

Position Market Value: $6.8 million

Percent of Scion’s Portfolio: 7.90%

