The 7 biggest yacht debuts at this weekend’s Miami Yacht Show

caption Boats at the Miami Yacht Show in 2019. source Forest Johnson/Miami Yacht Show

The 32nd annual Miami Yacht Show, the city’s premier yachting event, is being held February 13 to February 17.

Over 32,000 attendees are expected to view over 400 boats on display over the course of the five-day show.

Over 15 yachts are making their debut, the biggest of which include amenities like a helipad and a dance floor.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Over the course of Presidents’ Day Weekend, 32,000 people are expected to enjoy over 400 yachts at the annual Miami Yacht Show.

The show, which will take place from February 13 to February 17, will also feature the debut of over 15 vessels. Those boats range from sporty fishing boats to luxurious superyachts. Each debuting vessel features new technology and sleek design, emphasizing the futuristic mentality the yachting industry is embracing.

Tickets start at $30 – but if you can’t make it, we’ve rounded up the seven biggest yachts celebrating their debuts at the Miami Yacht Show. Here they are, listed in ascending order of size:

7. The Navetta 58 is a bulkier yacht focused on comfort — it has no-slip flooring, luxury furnishings, and plenty of spaces to lounge.

source Miami Yacht Show

Length: 58 feet

Yard: Absolute of Americas

Absolute, the Italian shipyard that built the yacht, said the vessel was “designed with pragmatism and versatility, offering all guests the maximum livability possible,” in a press release. Navetta 58 is making its US debut at the Miami Yacht Show.

6. The Princess s62 features an electro-hydraulic bathing platform that can launch an 11-foot tender or jet ski when at anchor.

source Miami Yacht Show

Length: 62 feet

Yard: Princess Yachts

The vessel has two engines and a top speed of 38 knots. It can accommodate six guests and be customized to accommodate two crew members as well. The layout of the vessel allows for both indoor and outdoor dining and socializing areas. It is making its North American debut at the Miami Yacht Show.

5. The GT65 Carolina is a sportfishing boat making its world debut at the Miami Yacht Show.

source Miami Yacht Show

Length: 65 feet

Yard: Hatteras

The boat has a top speed of 40 knots and four staterooms below deck. The fishing boat was specifically engineered and built with resin-infusion construction technology to ensure it could handle rough water conditions.

4. The MCY 70 Skylounge is a completely customizable Italian flybridge also making its world debut at the Miami Yacht Show.

source Miami Yacht Show

Length: 70 feet

Yard: Monte Carlo Yachts

Monte Carlo Yachts, an Italian shipyard, prioritizes luxury by emphasizing customization. The yard’s new collection includes boats that can be tailored to the buyer’s preference, with vessels ranging from 66 feet to 105 feet. The 70-foot version has a maximum speed of 26 knots.

3. The Azimut 78’s exterior was designed by popular Italian designer Alberto Mancini.

source Miami Yacht Show

Length: 77 feet

Yard: Azimut

The yacht is Italian shipyard Azimut’s newest flybridge model. The yacht boasts the yard’s newest technology, including three Volvo-designed motors and carbon technology. It can accommodate eight guests and two to three crew members. It is making its US debut at the Miami Yacht Show.

2. The Azimut S8 utilizes a triple propulsion system engineered by Volvo to run quietly.

source Miami Yacht Show

Length: 80 feet

Yard: Azimut

The Azimut S8 has a sportier look and also employs carbon technology and a Volvo propulsion system. The vessel has a maximum speed of 34 knots. Below deck, the yacht can accommodate eight guests and two crew members. It is making its US debut at the Miami Yacht Show.

1. BOLD, the show’s largest superyacht by far, features a helipad and a dance floor.

source Guillaume Plisson/Miami Yacht Show

Length: 279 feet

Yard: SilverYachts

BOLD is Australian shipyard SilverYachts’ largest – and most fuel efficient – build to date. The superyacht has a top speed of 24 knots and a 5,000 nautical mile range. It can accommodate 16 guests and 21 crew members. It is making its US debut at the Miami Yacht Show.