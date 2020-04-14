Eurasia, a blood-soaked jersey, and Graeme Souness: Inside The Intercontinental Derby, the battle of the Bosphorus

source Getty/Manuel Queimadelos Alonso

In second place is “The Intercontinental Derby” which is contested between Turkey’s two most successful teams, Fenerbahce SK and Galatasaray SK.

The Intercontinental Derby is one of the mostly hotly-contested derbies across the globe.

Separated by the Bosphorus strait, a waterway that connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, Istanbul, Turkey is one of the world’s few cities that occupies two different continents.

West of the strait, and in Europe, is the city’s commercial and historical centers. To the East, and in Asia, are mostly residential suburbs which house around a third of the country’s population.

Most significantly however, at least in terms of soccer, the Bosphorus divides Turkey’s two biggest teams: Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce SK.

Galatasaray is Europe, Fenerbahce is Asia

Galatasaray was founded by a group of students from Istanbul’s equivalent of Yale, the Galatasaray High School, in 1905. The original purpose of the school, according to students from University College London, was to provide French language education for the elites of the Ottoman Empire.

Fenerbahce was built in 1907 with money from the country’s west and regarded as a microcosm for an economically thriving and rapidly growing Asian Turkey, according to FourFourTwo.

The latter’s association with Asia also stems from its affiliation with Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who is seen as the founder of modern Turkey due to his role in fighting for Turkish independence after the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

Ataturk, a well known Fener fan, served as president of the Turkish Republic from 1923 up until his death in 1938.

Once allies, now bitter enemies

In 1912, it was agreed by the presidents of the two clubs that Galatasaray and Fenerbahce would join forces to create an Istanbul “super club” to help secure dominance in the domestic league. The club was to be called Turkkulubu (The Turkish Club), and would wear a full white kit with a red star.

However due to the Balkan Wars, the proposal could not be completed, and since, the pair have fought, both metaphorically and literally, for the city’s bragging rights.

Violence is commonplace before, during, and after the Derby

“There is always an undercurrent of violence,” Patrick Cox, a Fenerbahce fan told COPA90. “Crowd troubles, sometimes people get stabbed and killed even.”

Cetim Cem Yilaz, sports editor at The Hurriyet Daily News, added: “There is always troubles. Windows smashed, objects thrown on the pitch. It’s really difficult to [understand] why there is this much hatred.”

One of the fixture’s most infamous moments followed a 2-1 victory for Fenerbahce in May, 2013, when a 19-year-old Fener fan called Burak Yildirim was stabbed to death at a local bus station by a Galatasaray hooligan.

A 20-year-old man was charged with murder after one his family members handed a Galatasaray jersey soaked in Yildirim’s blood to the police, according to Reuters.

Souness and the flag

The most controversial moment in the derby’s history came from former Galatasaray manager Graeme Souness in 1996.

After Galatasaray had just beaten Fenerbahce on their own turf in the Turkish Cup final, the Scotsman ran to the middle of the pitch and planted a huge red and gold flag, as if to claim the land as his team’s own.

Souness scurried off while enraged Fenerbahce fans tried to catch him, before the cup was handed to him and his team behind an impenetrable wall of police shields.

“[Today] if he were to do the same thing,” Fenerbahce fan Iaik Akin told COPA90, “he would go back home in a wooden box.”

