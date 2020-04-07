Billionaire Bill Ackman says he considered liquidating his whole portfolio as coronavirus rocked markets

source REUTERS/Richard Brian

Activist investor Bill Ackman considered liquidating his portfolio amid the coronavirus market meltdown, he said in a Monday letter to Pershing Square Holdings investors.

He instead opted to bet on a downside hedge that turned $27 million into $2.6 billion.

Ackman said he unwound the hedges in March, then reinvested the proceeds into stakes of Agilent, Berkshire Hathaway, Hilton, Howard Hughes, Lowe’s, and Restaurant Brands. He also reestablished a position in Starbucks.

“We were sufficiently concerned about the health and economic implications of the coronavirus that we considered, for the first time ever, liquidating the portfolio in its entirety because we believed it was likely that markets would decline materially,” Ackman wrote.

Instead of selling off the portfolio, Ackman decided on a large credit-hedging strategy that turned $27 million into $2.6 billion. At their peak, the hedges accounted for about 40% of the portfolio, according to the letter. Ackman unwound those hedges by March 23, he said in a previous investor letter, and reinvested the proceeds into existing holdings.

Ackman has increased stakes in Agilent by 16%, Berkshire Hathaway by 39%, Hilton by 34%, Howard Hughes by 158%, Lowe’s by 46%, and Restaurant Brands by 26%. He also reestablished a position a 10% of capital position in Starbucks, according to the letter.

Now Pershing Square Holdings has about 18% of the portfolio in free cash, according to the Monday letter.

“We are continuing to look for only the most extraordinary opportunities,” Ackman wrote. “If our portfolio companies grow in value and their stock prices increase over the long term as we expect, the long-term returns for PSH will be substantially greater than before as a result of the reinvestment of the proceeds from the hedging transactions.”

Pershing Square returned 11% in March, and through the end of the month has year to date gains of 3.3%, while the S&P 500 declined nearly 20% in the same period.

“We of course do not know whether the recent lows that have been achieved will be breached by further market declines,” Ackman wrote. Still, he said that Pershing is fortune to own businesses “designed to withstand the test of time.”

“Our strategy of investing in simple, predictable, free-cash-flow-generative, conservatively financed companies with limited exposure to extrinsic factors we cannot control should serve us well in the current, highly stressed environment,” Ackman said.

He continued: “Importantly, our portfolio companies are generally considered essential businesses, and for the most part will remain open to the extent possible during a state and/or a national shutdown.”

