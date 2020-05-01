Billionaire Bill Ackman explained how he pulled off a $2.6 billion trade lauded as ‘the single best’ of all time

caption Bill Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Management. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

In an op-ed for the New York Times, former investment banker William Cohan described Bill Ackman’s bet on the coronavirus tanking the stock market as “the single best trade of all time.”

Billionaire hedge-fund investor Bill Ackman turned his relatively modest $27 million hedge position into a prize-winning $2.6 billion in March by watching the market tank as the virus spread.

He exited the position almost exactly as the stock market started rising in late March.

Ackman explained his thoughts behind creating the hedge in an episode of the Knowledge Project podcast.

During the same interview, Ackman also discussed his “enormous respect” for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and speculated on what he thinks Warren Buffett has been up to during the pandemic.

In the early days of the virus, Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital, had an intuition that the coronavirus-stricken market meltdown would have a greater impact than investors expected.

That led him to mint a multi-billion dollar profit by turning a $27 million position into a $2.6 billion windfall through defensive hedge bets as the coronavirus outbreak threatened a deep economic recession.

Ackman’s bet that the debt bubble would burst was based on a hunch that investors would cast aside riskier securities in bond indexes as the pandemic spread across the world.

The trade was so profitable that on Wednesday, former investment banker William Cohan lauded Ackman’s hedging decision as ‘the single best trade of all time’ for correctly betting that until the Fed and Congress acted, the markets would tank.

In the latest episode of the Knowledge Project podcast, Ackman explained his thinking behind creating the hedges.

“We’ve got this massive position … which maybe has the potential to double if credit spreads widen to where they were during the financial crisis,” he said on the show.

“But if they don’t, and the government takes the right steps, this hedge could be worth zero, and the stock market could go right back up to where it was. So we made the decision to exit.”

Ackman timed that exit almost perfectly, fully exiting the position on March 23, the day the Federal Reserve announced it would start buying corporate bonds to protect the battered market. Since that day, the S&P 500 has rallied some 30%.

Earlier in March, Ackman wrote in a letter to investors that he believed the US “can be reopened carefully as China has so far successfully done” upon completion of an enforced lockdown.

During the same interview, Ackman also discussed his “enormous respect” for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, while criticizing his Twitter habit, and also speculated that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has likely bought back billions of dollars of stock during the coronavirus crisis.