Bill Belichick’s dog was the unexpected star of the second round of the NFL Draft

By
Tyler Lauletta
-

Bill Belichick momentarily left the Patriots war room during the draft on Friday night, but thankfully had his dutiful dog Nike sit in for him.

caption
Bill Belichick momentarily left the Patriots war room during the draft on Friday night, but thankfully had his dutiful dog Nike sit in for him.
source
ESPN
  • Bill Belichick briefly abandoned his post during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
  • Thankfully, his dog Nike was happy to keep his seat warm as the Patriots thought over their next pick in the draft.
  • The Patriots wound up taking Division II safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne University with the 37th overall pick.
  • On Twitter, fans were quick to praise Nike for a job well done.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 NFL Draft is unlike any that has ever come before it.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft is being conducted virtually, with videos of coaches, general managers, and draftees beamed in from their homes to viewers around the world.

The virtual draft has given fans a unique bit of access to some of the power brokers of the league, including an inside-look at Jerry Jones’ $250 million yacht and Kliff Kingsbury’s impressive abode.

But the virtual draft has also featured its fair bit of awkward Zoom moments – relatable to many of us working remotely due to the pandemic.

On Friday night, while contemplating the New England Patriots first pick of the second round, head coach Bill Belichick got up from his seat to work the phones for a bit. When ESPN’s broadcast cut to his Nantucket estate, his trusted dog Nike had taken his seat.

The result was adorable.

On Twitter, fans were quick to joke about Nike’s surprise appearance.

The Patriots wound up taking Division II safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne University 37th overall. Once the pick was made official, Belichick rewarded Nike on a job well done with a treat.

Good boy.

  • Read more:

11 winners and 6 losers from the first round of the NFL Draft

Tom Brady’s newest offensive lineman is a do-it-all athlete who can literally jump out of a pool with no hands

Joe Burrow was the first of the NFL Draft and the Bengals were so sure, they sent him and his family jerseys before the draft even started

The Packers’ newly drafted quarterback faces a situation strikingly similar to the way Aaron Rodgers succeeded Brett Favre