New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says he may issue a ‘shelter in place’ order in the next 48 hours

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that he may issue a “shelter in place” order for the city within the next two days.

“Even though a decision has not been made by the city or the state, I think that all New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order,” de Blasio said.

As of Tuesday, there were 814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City: 248 in Queens, 277 in Manhattan, 157 in Brooklyn, 96 in the Bronx, and 36 in Staten Island.

A shelter-in-place order would require New Yorkers to stay at home except for essential activities such as seeking medical help and getting medications and groceries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some basic guidelines for sheltering in place.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that he may issue a “shelter in place” order for the city within the next two days.

“We are all deeply concerned,” he said at a news conference, adding that it “is quite clear this is a fast-growing crisis.”

“Even though a decision has not been made by the city or the state, I think that all New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order,” he said.

De Blasio said there were 814 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, in New York City: 248 in Queens, 277 in Manhattan, 157 in Brooklyn, 96 in the Bronx, and 36 in Staten Island.

Seven people in the city have died so far, he added.

A shelter-in-place order would require New Yorkers to stay at home except for essential activities such as seeking medical help and getting medications and groceries.

San Francisco implemented a shelter-in-place policy this week, requiring Bay Area residents to stay inside and step out only for essential needs. The order also allows for limited outdoor exercise, “provided the individuals comply with Social Distancing Requirements” that mandate keeping a distance of least 6 feet from other people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some basic guidelines for sheltering in place.

“If local officials tell you to ‘stay put,’ act quickly,” the CDC’s website says. “Listen carefully to local radio or television stations for instructions, because the exact directions will depend on the emergency situation.”

The CDC also recommends that people:

“Get inside. Bring your loved ones, your emergency supplies, and when possible, your pets.”

“Find a safe spot in this location. The exact spot will depend on the type of emergency.”

“Stay put in this location until officials say that it is safe to leave.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 5,000 people in the US had tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 93 people had died.

Federal and state officials have significantly tightened restrictions on social movement in recent days as the coronavirus sweeps across the US.

President Donald Trump on Monday recommended that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The White House also recommended that Americans homeschool their children, avoid nonessential travel, and avoid bars and restaurants.

The guidelines aren’t mandatory, but they came after many cities and states, including New York, closed businesses such as theaters, bars, and gyms, required restaurants to provide only delivery and takeout, and prohibited large gatherings. Various states have also closed public schools.