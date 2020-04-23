Bill Gates shares the 5 key innovations that are crucial to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic

caption Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2017. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates just laid out exactly what it’ll take for us to halt the spread of the coronavirus and return to normal following the pandemic.

Gates shared his views in a lengthy post on his blog. He says the innovations need to come in five areas: treatments, vaccines, testing, contact tracing, and policies for reopening the economy.

Gates has long been vocal about the need to prepare for and prevent a pandemic. He’s funded vaccine research as well as global health efforts via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He helped start the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is funding research on potential coronavirus vaccines.

“The coronavirus pandemic pits all of humanity against the virus,” Gates said in the post. “This is like a world war, except in this case, we’re all on the same side.”

Here’s what Gates shared on each area he views as essential to overcoming the coronavirus.