Bill Gates thinks schools will be able to re-open by fall, but ‘low-income students will be hurt the most by these school closures’

Schools across the United States have been closed for weeks, with no end in sight, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. But Bill Gates is confident that the kids of America will be able to return to school for the next academic year.

“I do think school will be able to resume in the fall,” he said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

As for the current school year? Gates said he doesn’t expect “any significant attendance.”

Some schools have switched to online education, to varying degrees of success – but not every student has access to the technology and services required for online education.

“Most of the private schools, they’re used to online, they make sure all their students have the device and the connectivity,” Gates said. “Different school districts have decided…it would be unjust in terms of the kids who don’t have access, so that’s really a dilemma.”

As the coronavirus forces people indoors and students home from school, it has highlighted already existing inequalities in education and access. “In the end, the low income students will be hurt the most by these school closures,” Gates said.

Watch the interview clip with Bill Gates right here: