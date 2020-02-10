People are debating why Billie Eilish actually made her iconic ‘confused face’ at the Oscars

caption Billie Eilish’s perplexed expression during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s parody performance raised some eyebrows. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Billie Eilish achieved a viral moment during the 2020 Oscars by appearing baffled during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s parody performance.

Her “confused face” inspired a wave of memes – and the ire of Rudolph and Wiig’s fans.

However, people on Twitter are continuing to speculate on what actually happened during the viral moment, with Eilish’s defenders claiming that the expression was in response to seeing her own image on the monitor.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig seemed to entertain the audience gathered in the Dolby Theatre for the 92nd Academy Awards with their parody of the 1986 song “Lady in Red” – except for, perhaps, one attendee. Billie Eilish appeared to be confused during the performance, and her perplexed facial expression was captured on the ABC broadcast.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig are having the most fun humanly possible. https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/B01ZABKPKB — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

Eilish’s “confused face” immediately caught the attention of viewers, who wasted no time in turning the teen’s expression into a viral meme.

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

billie eilish is not really sure what's happening pic.twitter.com/egd3ueZugJ — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

Some people interpreted her expression as a battle cry in a generational feud.

Nothing has ever made me feel older than the expression on Billie Eilish’s face during this *iconic duo’s* bit. #oscars pic.twitter.com/bvWDFqK0o1 — Rachel Liz ???? (@racheliverson84) February 10, 2020

Rudolph and Wiig’s fans expressed outrage over the apparent disrespect for the comedy icons.

I’m normally a huge fan, but Billie Eilish’s face during Maya Rudolph and Kristin Wiig’s bit is unforgivable. Nobody disrespects my girls like that. pic.twitter.com/iVYTKR2npB — Tay Tay (@taytayallday92) February 10, 2020

I will NOT stand for Billie Eilish making that shitty brat face while Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig sing an acapella costume design medley — Brad Walsh (@BradWalsh) February 10, 2020

Eilish’s defenders, however, are claiming that “the face” was her reaction to seeing herself on a monitor (an equally meme-able moment) displayed to attendees in the theater. Insider hasn’t confirmed that there was actually such a monitor, however.

yo y’all better NOT start dragging Billie for this face, which was her reaction to seeing herself in the monitor and NOT Maya and Kristen’s singing. LEAVE MY BABY ALONE. thanks. @billieeilish #oscars pic.twitter.com/Q7mxeOGXvA — Ashley Ager (@mamastateofmind) February 10, 2020

My face when people think Billie Eilish was reacting to the singing and not to seeing herself on the two giant screens in the theatre. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/djt7B6Ii10 — Laramie “On the Loose” Williams (@LaramieWilliams) February 10, 2020

yall better not start dragging billie for reacting to seeing herself on the monitor NOT reacting to Kirsten and Maya’s singing #oscars #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/sSmAzXUNTI — paigeroo ????????‍♀️ (@eilish_adiction) February 10, 2020

billie eilish reacting to seeing herself on screen is me looking at my school photos pic.twitter.com/xEXnSoEQDg — ???????????????? ⁷ ceo of joyren (@pippabIackwelI) February 10, 2020

The iconic “confused face” wasn’t the only Billie Eilish expression that caught Twitter’s attention during Sunday’s events. The singer’s reaction to Eminem’s unexpected performance of his 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’ also raised some eyebrows.

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem is all of us rn#Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

billie eilish should just tweet "who the fuck is eminem" and then log out — anya chalotra's simp (@MITSKlS) February 10, 2020

Eminem released "My Name Is" in 1999. Billie Eilish was released two years later.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/4xZZ5L4jXQ — ???? Shaun McMahon ???? (@ThatGr8VoiceGuy) February 10, 2020

Luckily, Eilish didn’t have a repeat of her viral moment at the GRAMMY Awards in January, in which she mouthed “please don’t be me” before winning her 4th award of the night.

Read more:

Billie Eilish said her favorite movie growing up was 2014’s ‘The Babadook’ on the Oscars red carpet and fans feel ‘so old’

Billie Eilish looked so confused by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s Oscars performance, and her reaction immediately went viral

Billie Eilish was spotted mouthing ‘please don’t be me’ before winning her 4th Grammy of the evening