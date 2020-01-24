Billie Eilish reveals she used to struggle with suicidal thoughts and depression: ‘I genuinely didn’t think I’d make it to 17’

caption Billie Eilish is known for her songs like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend.” source Mark Sagliocco/WireImage,

“Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish revealed in a new interview with Gayle King that she seriously considered taking her own life before she turned 17.

“I was so unhappy, and I was so joyless,” Eilish told King of her experience in 2018. “I genuinely didn’t think I would make it to 17.”

After confirming that some of the dark lyrics in “Bury a Friend” were allusions to suicide, Eilish said that the closest she came to taking her own life was while she was in Berlin.

But the young singer told King that her mom and therapy helped her overcome her depression and suicidal thoughts, and she now encourages her fans to take care of themselves.

Eilish, who turned 18 in December, confirmed to King that some of the dark lyrics in her song "Bury a Friend" were allusions to suicide, and said that the closest she came to taking her own life was when she was in Berlin.

“I think about this one time I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember there was a window right there,” Eilish told King. “I remember crying because I was thinking about how the way that I was going to die was, I was gonna do it.”

But the singer revealed that her mom was the reason why she didn’t end up going through with her plan – and said to King that she now does her best to support fans who are depressed and have thoughts of self-harm.

“I just grab [fans] by the shoulders and I’m like, ‘Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. Don’t take that extra step and hurt yourself further,'” Eilish said.

The young singer, who became a household name last year after the release of her hit album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” is nominated for numerous awards at the upcoming 2020 Grammys.