Billie Eilish dragged a YouTuber who dressed up like her in public, saying: ‘You make me look bad’

caption Billie Eilish is not a fan of impersonators. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billie Eilish called out a YouTuber who dressed as her in public, asking people to “please stop doing this s—.”

She posted screenshots of the YouTuber, Jordan Matter, on Instagram, adding: “It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better you make me look bad.”

Matter responded in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying: “I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie.”

Multiple YouTubers have pretended to be Eilish in the past, and she went on to criticize them on Instagram.

Billie Eilish has had enough of people pretending to be her in public.

On Thursday, the singer posted screenshots on Instagram of a YouTuber posing as her, asking people to “please stop doing this s—.”

“It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better you make me look bad,” Eilish continued.

caption Eilish asked fans not to dress as her as it could be dangerous. source @billieeilish Instagram

Eilish, who won five Grammys on Sunday, quickly posted a second screenshot, zooming in on the socks of her impersonator.

“Also soooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me in THIS,” she wrote, followed by a pair of laughing emojis.

caption Eilish dragged the YouTuber for her outfit. source @billieeilish Instagram

The YouTuber in question is Jordan Matter, who responded to the controversy with an Instagram post on Thursday.

“You’ve been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I’d like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie,” Matter wrote.

“I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie.”

Matter explained that he has also reached out directly to Eilish and apologized to her, and wrote that he will not post the video, which he has now deleted, again without her permission.

This is not the first time that YouTubers have dressed as Eilish for stunts for video content.

The “Bad Guy” singer posted two more screenshots, this time from YouTube, of several content creators pulling similar stunts. Her captions simply read “please” and “stop.”

caption Eilish asked people to stop dressing as her. source @billieeilish Instagram

caption The Grammy-winner showed a list of YouTube videos where people dressed as her. source @billieeilish Instagram

