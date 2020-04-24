Watch Billie Eilish perform hits like ‘Bad Guy’ acoustically and explain the meanings of her songs in an intimate, 50-minute livestream

- source
- Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, livestreamed an intimate, 50-minute set on Wednesday for Verizon’s “Pay It Forward” series.
- The siblings performed acoustic versions of hits like “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted,” as well as the deep cut “Ilomilo,” from O’Connell’s home studio.
- Before singing “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” Eilish explained: “As much as people wanna believe that this song is about me being a devil-worshipper and being Satan, it’s not. It’s about global warming.”
- “This song is about the world and trying to save it and people not believing that it needs to be saved – which people don’t believe, somehow. I don’t know how.”
- O’Connell, who goes by FINNEAS as a solo artist, also performed three of his own songs: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” “I Don’t Miss You At All,” and “Break My Heart Again.”
